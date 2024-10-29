Why are young drivers considered high risk?

Sometimes, age is just a number. But when it comes to your car insurance, age is one of many factors used to determine the amount of risk you might pose on the roads. For under 25s, this may mean that you’ll be placed in the high-risk category.
But what is ‘risk’ on the roads, and are there still ways to save on car insurance if you’re a younger driver? Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to find out.
What makes someone a high-risk driver?
‘Risk’ to insurers is determined by several things, such as your age, gender, driving experience, and how often you drive. ‘High risk’ drivers are typically those who:
- Are inexperienced
- Have a history of traffic offences or licence suspensions
- Have made previous claims
- Spend more time on the road (particularly during peak hour times).
Why are drivers under 25 considered high risk?
Drivers under 25 tend to have less driving experience than drivers over 25, which tends to correlate to risk. Data from the Queensland Government shows that young drivers aged 16 to 24 are 60% more likely to be involved in a serious crash than adult drivers aged 25 to 59 [1].
How much does car insurance cost for under 25s?
Recent data from Canstar show that younger drivers on average pay more in comprehensive premiums than older drivers with the under 25s paying the highest amount in premiums.
|State
|Female under 25 (average premium)
|Male under 25 (average premium)
|New South Wales
|$2254
|$2505
|Queensland
|$1537
|$1724
|South Australia
|$1578
|$1780
|Tasmania
|$1444
|$1627
|Victoria
|$2248
|$2504
|Western Australia
|$1409
|$1583
*Figures based on data from Canstar from August 2021. [2]
The average gap between females under 25 and males under 25 is $167 in annual premiums, with males paying more on average.
At what age does car insurance go down?
This is a tricky one because while younger drivers might be seen as high risk, getting older doesn’t naturally take risks down. What really matters is proving you have experience as an insured driver and have avoided any accidents or claims.
The best thing you can do is try to develop a strong driving history. The longer you hold insurance without having an accident and making a claim, the faster the cost of insurance is likely to go down.
*Naturally, a lot of different variables (such as the value of your car, where and how the car is parked at night, and how the car is used) can also influence the cost of your insurance.
How to save on car insurance for drivers under 25
If you’re looking to save on car insurance, you can:
- Pay attention to your excess – Certain policies require you to pay a driver-age excess if you’re under 25 and cause a car accident.
- Reduce your risks to insurers – Parking your car in a garage can help reduce your risk to insurers. Make sure this is accurately reflected in your policy too!
- Find an insurer that offers discounts – With Budget Direct, you can receive 15%^ off on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online.