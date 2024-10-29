Why are young drivers considered high risk?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Why are young drivers considered high risk?

Two young women sitting in the front of the car. The driver with dark curly is wearing yellow lens aviator sunglasses. The passenger has blonde air with a blue flanno shirt laughing

29 October 2024 | See disclaimer

Sometimes, age is just a number. But when it comes to your car insurance, age is one of many factors used to determine the amount of risk you might pose on the roads. For under 25s, this may mean that you’ll be placed in the high-risk category.

But what is ‘risk’ on the roads, and are there still ways to save on car insurance if you’re a younger driver? Well, that’s exactly what we’re here to find out.

What makes someone a high-risk driver?

‘Risk’ to insurers is determined by several things, such as your age, gender, driving experience, and how often you drive. ‘High risk’ drivers are typically those who:

  • Are inexperienced
  • Have a history of traffic offences or licence suspensions
  • Have made previous claims
  • Spend more time on the road (particularly during peak hour times).

Why are drivers under 25 considered high risk?

Drivers under 25 tend to have less driving experience than drivers over 25, which tends to correlate to risk. Data from the Queensland Government shows that young drivers aged 16 to 24 are 60% more likely to be involved in a serious crash than adult drivers aged 25 to 59 [1].

How much does car insurance cost for under 25s?

Recent data from Canstar show that younger drivers on average pay more in comprehensive premiums than older drivers with the under 25s paying the highest amount in premiums.

State Female under 25 (average premium) Male under 25 (average premium)
New South Wales $2254 $2505
Queensland $1537 $1724
South Australia $1578 $1780
Tasmania $1444 $1627
Victoria $2248 $2504
Western Australia $1409 $1583

*Figures based on data from Canstar from August 2021. [2]

The average gap between females under 25 and males under 25 is $167 in annual premiums, with males paying more on average.

At what age does car insurance go down?

This is a tricky one because while younger drivers might be seen as high risk, getting older doesn’t naturally take risks down. What really matters is proving you have experience as an insured driver and have avoided any accidents or claims.

The best thing you can do is try to develop a strong driving history. The longer you hold insurance without having an accident and making a claim, the faster the cost of insurance is likely to go down.

*Naturally, a lot of different variables (such as the value of your car, where and how the car is parked at night, and how the car is used) can also influence the cost of your insurance.

How to save on car insurance for drivers under 25

If you’re looking to save on car insurance, you can:

  • Pay attention to your excess – Certain policies require you to pay a driver-age excess if you’re under 25 and cause a car accident.
  • Reduce your risks to insurers – Parking your car in a garage can help reduce your risk to insurers. Make sure this is accurately reflected in your policy too!
  • Find an insurer that offers discounts – With Budget Direct, you can receive 15%^ off on your first year’s premium for a new policy purchased online.
See More Road Safety Guides

References

  1. Queensland Government, 2021, Young drivers
  2. Canstar, 2021, How much does car insurance cost?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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