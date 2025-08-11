What to do after a car accident

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What to do after a car accident

A person using a mobile phone camera to take a photo of a damaged left rear parking light.

11 August 2025 | See disclaimer

Experiencing a car accident can come as a major shock to everyone and it can be difficult to know exactly what to do after the accident.

Knowing what to do in the moment will help to ensure that the incident is addressed properly, and that all the relevant information is collected in a timely manner.

Should you have an accident, use this guide to help you remember what to do immediately. We’ve also created a handy PDF you can print or save as a bookmark in your browser.

Download your car accident guide.

Ensure your safety

Stop your vehicle to assess the damage and ensure that everyone involved is safe. If you end up in an unsafe location near traffic, turn off your ignition and switch on your hazard lights. Only then can you move your car off the road if safe to do so.

If someone is injured or there is major damage to either vehicle call 000 for assistance from an ambulance or the police.

Collect information

If you are involved in a traffic accident, by law you must stop and provide your personal details to the other driver, all persons involved in the accident as well as anyone whose property was damaged as a result of the accident.

Failing to do so, and leaving the scene of an accident, is a criminal offence in QLD. This is also the case across all other Australian states.

By law the other driver must provide you with their:

  • Name
  • Phone Number
  • Address
  • Registration number
  • Insurer

Additionally you can also collect:

  • Their driver’s licence number (or some form of government issued ID)
  • The make/model/colour of the car
  • The vehicle owner’s name
  • The vehicle owner’s address

And if the other driver refuses or fails to give you any details at the scene of the accident then you should call the police as soon as you can. They’ll follow it up.

You should write down the date, location, and nearest cross street to the accident as soon as you can. As time passes sometimes these details can become harder to remember. It also helps to get details from anyone who has witnessed the accident first hand.

As long as it’s safe to do so, it’s also recommended that you take photos to document the accident scene and show the full extent of the damage.

Budget Direct’s car accident guide is available for when you need help remembering exactly what to do immediately after an accident. In case of an accident you can utilise this guide to call for help and collect all of the necessary information from other drivers with easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions.

Order a tow truck

If your car is undriveable then you’ll need to arrange a tow truck. While you can do this yourself, you can also ask your insurer (as long as you are covered) to arrange a tow truck for your car. Make sure to remove any valuables from your car before it’s towed away.

If you’re a comprehensive car insurance policy holder with Budget Direct we’ll cover the cost of towing your car to the nearest repairer or place of storage if it’s unsafe to drive as a result of accidental damage.

Call your insurance provider

Remember to contact your insurance provider at the earliest opportunity to ensure that your claim is processed as soon as possible. You should also act quickly so that you can relay any relevant information that is still fresh in your mind.

Whether you think you’re at fault or not, you should gather all contact information from any witnesses including their name and phone number. It’s important that you collect as much evidence to support what happened as possible. This will help both driver’s insurers determine who was at fault.

If another driver accuses you of causing an accident it’s best to let them know that you’ll leave this to both insurers to sort out.

How to make a car insurance claim

With Budget Direct you can either lodge your claim online and book an assessment of your vehicle’s damage or call us on 1300 139 591 and a member of our team will help you lodge your claim over the phone.

Download your car accident guide.

See More Road Safety Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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