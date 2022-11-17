ANCAP safety ratings explained

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

ANCAP safety ratings explained

17 November 2022 | See disclaimer

ANCAP (The Australasian New Car Assessment Program) is an independent, non-regulatory, consumer information program that publishes safety ratings for a range of new vehicles entering the Australian and New Zealand markets.

For new models, ANCAP ratings are the best indication of safety and have influenced automakers to include additional safety equipment that is not yet mandated under the Australian Government’s Australian Design Rules (ADR).

The ratings include a “year tested” and this is the easiest way for you to know when your current vehicle was tested. With safety requirements increasing you need to know which requirements have been tested against the vehicle in any given year.

See all of Budget Direct’s road-safety guides.

Ratings

ANCAP safety ratings are published for a range of new passenger, sports utility (SUV), and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in the Australian and New Zealand markets. They use a rating system of zero to five stars to indicate each vehicle’s level of safety, with a 5-star rating being the best

Each rating indicates the level of safety for occupants and pedestrians in the event of a crash. The ratings compare safety between similar-sized vehicles and comment on the vehicle’s ability to avoid or minimise the effects of a crash.

A range of internationally recognised, independent crash tests and safety assessments are conducted to determine each car’s safety rating.

Vehicles are rated and evaluated against four key criteria:

  • Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)
  • Child Occupant Protection (COP)
  • Vulnerable Road User Protection (VRU)
  • Safety Assist (SA)

Each vehicle is required to meet a minimum star threshold for each category. The overall rating is limited by its lowest performing area in the assessment.

Requirements are updated every two years to encourage the latest safety equipment to be available in cars in Australia and New Zealand.

Tests

Each test evaluates the level of protection provided in each vehicle; it involves physical crash tests, an assessment of on-board safety systems, equipment, and performance testing of collision avoidance technologies.

Here is the list of tests performed in each category:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOC):

  • Off-set frontal impact
  • Full-width front impact
  • Side impact (Moving Deformable Barrier)
  • Side impact (pole)
  • Far-side impact
  • Whiplash (front)
  • Whiplash (back)
  • Autonomous Emergency Braking City (AEB)
  • Rescue and extrication

Child Occupant Protection (COP):

  • Dynamic tests (frontal and sides)
  • Child restraint installation
  • Vehicle-based assessment

Vulnerable Road User Protection (VRU):

  • Head impact
  • Upper leg impact
  • Lower leg impact
  • AEB VRU (pedestrian)
  • AEB VRU (cyclist)
  • AEB VRU (back-over)

Safety Assist (SA):

  • Seat belt reminder
  • Occupant status
  • Speed assistance system
  • AEB Interurban/ Autonomous Emergency Steering (AES) Car-to-Car (C2C)
  • Light Weight Deflectometer (LWD) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Support System (LSS)

Standards

ANCAP continually increases safety requirements to keep Australians and New Zealanders safe while driving.

The crash test program was established in 1992 with results published in 1993 for thousands of new vehicles, makes, models, and variants. However, it wasn’t until 1997 that the Euro NCAP was established and ANCAP began testing and assessments based on Euro NCAP’s protocols in 1999 [1].

1999 was also the year the star ratings were introduced. This signalled an end to the ANCAP’s previous safety measurement methods; a colour coded body system indicating a high, medium, or low injury risk to determine a good, exceptional, marginal, or poor score.

ANCAP’s crash test dummies can cost up to one million dollars and are used to measure the force and injuries of a driver, passenger, or pedestrian. The crash test cars are also built-in special facilities in scenarios designed to simulate real-world situations.

Five-star rating

ANCAP recommends that consumers choose a vehicle with a five-star safety rating. Ratings are on record in an online database going back to 2001 and you can view all of the current five-star ratings on the ANCAP website [1].

To achieve a five-star safety rating the organisation has commissioned a range of new safety features over several years. These safety features include:

  • Head-protecting airbags (2003)
  • Electronic stability control (2008)
  • Three-point seat belts (2012)
  • Emergency braking assist (2013)
  • Intelligent seat belt reminders (2013)
  • Top-tether child restraint anchor points (2017)

Additionally, they have increased the difficulty of tests and raised the minimum scores for each category to encourage automakers to improve safety standards before legislation requires them to do so.

Buying

ANCAP safety ratings have become an essential part of purchasing a vehicle. The ratings are used by buyers to compare the relative safety of vehicles in a similar size and weight range.

According to ANCAP, the safest choice is always a car with the highest star rating (five-star) and the newest date stamp. The ANCAP looks to encourage continuous improvement by brands to ensure that customers are driving the safest cars possible.

When buying a car, you must look for the ANCAP “date stamp”. The date stamp sits alongside each safety rating and identifies the assessment criteria the vehicle has been tested against.

When choosing a new car with a five-star ANCAP rating you’ll also want to choose the right car insurance. Budget Direct offers comprehensive car insurance to suit all levels of coverage.

To further help in your search we’ve got a list of the best cars in Australia 2020. Now you can compare our list with their ANCAP rating to ensure your safety while on the road.

FAQs

What does ANCAP stand for?

The Australasian New Car Assessment Program, as known as ANCAP Safety, is Australasia’s independent vehicle safety authority.

What is the purpose of ANCAP?

ANCAP is an independent, non-regulatory consumer information organisation publishing safety ratings for a range of new vehicles entering the Australian and New Zealand markets.

How do I find my ANCAP rating?

Visit: https://www.ancap.com.au/safety-ratings to uncover your safety rating. ANCAP always recommends the safest vehicle you can afford with a five-star safety rating in the latest rating year.

What is the best ANCAP rating?

The highest rating you can achieve is 5 stars across four safety categories; adult occupant protection (AOP), child occupant protection (COP), vulnerable road user protection (VRU), and safety assist (SA).

Sources

  1. https://www.carsguide.com.au/family/advice/ancap-safety-ratings-explained-31528
  2. https://www.ancap.com.au/safervehiclescampaign
  3. https://www.ancap.com.au/safety-ratings-explained
  4. https://www.ancap.com.au/frequently-asked-questions
  5. https://streetsmarts.initiatives.qld.gov.au/all-drivers/car-safety
  6. https://www.carexpert.com.au/car-news/ancap-ratings-everything-you-need-to-know
  7. https://howsafeisyourcar.com.au/ratings
See More Road Safety Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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