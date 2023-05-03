Best Cars in Australia

With hundreds of top-selling cars to choose from, it can be hard to sift through all the different options when shopping for a new car.

So to help with the process, we’ve developed a quick and easy guide that can help narrow down the search by selecting some of the highest-rated used and new cars on the market.

Highest Rated, Reliable and Popular

The easiest way to start looking for your next new car is to decide on the type and size of vehicle needed for your lifestyle.

Once you’ve figured this out, you can then choose a make and model that suits your needs and preferably comes with an affordable price tag.

But with so many new cars hitting the market every year and car sales continuing to grow, this is where you need to look at the finer details.

Whether you’re looking for the best affordable sports car or just a generally reliable new car for the whole family, everyone has a different idea of what makes the ‘best’ vehicle.

So we’ve based our choices on Canstar’s latest customer satisfaction data as well as independent reviews from Chasing Cars to find the highest-rated, most reliable and most popular cars for eleven different vehicle categories.

Best Small Cars Best Midsize Sedans Best Large Cars Best Hybrid Cars Best Electric Cars Best Small SUVs Best Medium SUVs Best Large SUVs Best Utes Best Family Cars Best First Cars

Best Small Cars

MG3

While the MG3 is still a relatively new car name in the Australian market, it continues to skyrocket in popularity.

The affordable Chinese car offers up a great-looking vehicle that’s engineered with safety in mind. But the model is reaching the end of its lifecycle and is expected to be discontinued by 2024 with an upgraded replacement on its way.

Pros

15-inch alloy wheels

Sleek leather-trimmed steering wheel

Modern infotainment system

Cons

Set to be discontinued at the start of 2024

Doesn’t include blind spot monitoring

Not the most fuel-efficient among other small cars

Read the latest MG3 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Hyundai i30

The i30 was Australia’s top-selling small car in March 2023, proving that it holds its own against similar-sized vehicles in Australia.

A lot of its appeal comes down to design, comfort, reliability and value for money. It’s a no-fuss, easy-to-drive choice from the Korean brand that has more than enough tech-smart, practical features to keep all its competitors on their toes.

Pros

Proven reliability in Australian driving conditions

Well-considered interior design and attractive appearance

User-friendly infotainment system

Cons

Engine is adequate rather than exceptional

Could improve the digital dash

Interior fit feels slightly cheap

Read the latest Hyundai i30 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Toyota Corolla

The much-loved Corolla has been around for a long time, with more than a million of these super-reliable vehicles being sold since it was first released in Australia in the 1960s.

The Corolla has essentially been the template for small cars around the globe for half a century and its wide appeal hasn’t waned.

Pros

Latest models have seven airbags for increased safety

The world’s most popular car in an improved, stylish package

Two-litre engine or 1.8L hybrid engine has plenty of grunt

Smooth handling and comfortable ride

Respectable level of safety features

Cons

In the hatchback version, space is tight in the rear seats

Boot is pretty tiny

Read the latest Toyota Corolla reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

See our full list of best small cars in Australia

Best Midsize Sedans

Kia Stinger

A great driving experience and reliability is what you’re likely to find in this midsize sedan. Kia usually boasts five stars across a broad range of categories, including value for money and overall customer satisfaction.

While the Stinger might not be the best sports car on the market, it definitely offers sporty driving dynamics for an affordable retail price.

Pros

State of the art technology

High calibre of engineering

Interior finish oozes class

Quiet, comfortable and reliable

Cons

Compact rear seating

Infotainment could be better

The V6 isn’t as loud as you might hope

Read the latest Kia Stinger reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Mazda 6

The Mazda lineup has long been popular with Australian car buyers over the years, providing a comforting level of reliability.

Although the Mazda 6 looks similar to the Mazda 3 from the outside, once you get a peek at the interior, the differences are plain to see. The 6 has a much larger boot and more room for the rear passengers.

Pros

Comfortable, attractive cabin

Excellent value for money

Excellent fuel economy

Cons

Can be noisy on the road

Narrow body limits space

Read the latest Mazda 6 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Toyota Camry

While the safety features in the Toyota Camry can be exemplary, there’s much more to this vehicle than its five-star ANCAP rating. With the option for hybrid power and enough space for the whole family, the Camry fully earns its place in the best cars list.

Pros

Spacious interior and ample boot space

Lively, efficient engine

Proven dependability and high resale value

One of the safest cars you can buy

Cons

Rather outdated infotainment technology

Doesn’t offer all-wheel drive

Read the latest Toyota Camry reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

See our full list of the best midsize sedans in Australia

Best Large Cars

BMW 5 Series

Though the BMW 5 Series faces stiff competition from competitors like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, it still provides all the European style and superior engineering you expect from a large luxury sedan.

A ride in a 5 Series is an exercise in luxury, comfort and efficiency, with a hefty swag of technology at your fingertips and all the safety gear you could ask for.

Pros

Superb interior presentation

Smooth, comfortable ride with plenty of room

Four-cylinder engine supplies solid performance

High safety rating and user-friendly technology

Cons

Value for money, hard to quantify compared to BMW’s SUV range

Showing signs of age compared to the 3 Series

Read the latest BMW 5 Series reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Subaru Impreza

It’s common to see the Impreza zipping around Australian streets in either its sedan or hatchback versions. With all-wheel drive, it can tackle both bitumen and back roads with ease and offers an affordable starting price and five stars for reliability.

Pros

Four-cylinder engine with the convenience of AWD

Fifth-generation testing and reliability

Highly intuitive digital infotainment system

Cons

Limited boot space

Interior lacks luxury and comfort

Read the latest Subaru Impreza reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Best Hybrid Cars

Toyota RAV4

You’re spoilt for choice when it comes to the RAV4 range, with 2WD or AWD options with an electric AWD option. Its fantastic features make it an award-winning vehicle with outstanding hybrid technology.

Pros

Tilt and slide moonroof to satisfy your desire for adventure

Class-leading safety and technology

Affordable sports car style

One of the top-selling cars in Australia

Cons

Slightly louder engine

Long waiting list due to popularity

Read the latest Toyota RAV4 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Subaru Forester

Not only is the Forester available with a 110kW hybrid engine, but it also comes with plenty of space and reliability. There’s a reason Subaru has been around for generations.

Pros

Dusk-sensing headlights and daytime running lights

Number of model varieties

Ease with connectivity

Practical and eye-catching interior

Cons

Average performance

The hybrid model doesn’t match others on efficiency

Read the latest Subaru Forester reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

This plug-in hybrid model offers up an efficient car with a comfortable and practical interior.

While the PHEV option costs a bit more than its petrol or diesel counterpart, there can be ongoing cost benefits that come with making the switch to hybrid.

Pros

Seamless drivetrain

Effective electric range

Decent urban ride with comfortable seating

Cons

Styling lacks sophistication and can be fussy

Rear seat cushion can be too flat

Lazy body control when pushed

Read the latest Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

See our full list of the most fuel-efficient cars in Australia

Best Electric Cars

Tesla Model 3

It’s hard to go past Tesla when deciding on a fully electric vehicle. With an impressive driving range and top-end infotainment features including a panoramic glass roof, the Model 3 has long been the most popular electric vehicle in the country.

Pros

Impressive, plush interior

Good range and acceleration

Dedicated Tesla chargers offer more options for recharging

Cons

Pricier option

Can feel the weight of the car in the corners

Read the latest Tesla Model 3 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

BYD Atto 3

This newer model on the Australian market has quickly become a fan favourite as an affordable electric vehicle option that still packs some punch.

With a starting price under $50,000 and an impressive on-road performance, there’s lots to love about this electric car.

Pros

Five-star ANCAP rating

Affordable electric car option

Zippy performance

Cons

Unique interior that might not suit all tastes

Tyre grip needs work

Read the latest BYD Atto 3 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai was the first brand to take hold of the Australian electric vehicle market after Tesla arrived.

The Kona is a fantastic family option offering up a practical and reliable option for everyday Australians who don’t mind missing out on all the bells and whistles of a Tesla.

Pros

Decent electric range

Good accelerative powertrain

Comfy and practical interior

Cons

Slightly less affordable than other electric options

Some harsh cabin materials

Read the latest Hyundai Kona reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Best Small SUVs

Mazda CX-3

Though it’s technically an SUV, the CX-3 feels more like an urban hatchback, which perhaps explains its appeal to such a diverse range of Australian car buyers.

Pros

Outstanding interior build quality

Eye-level infotainment system is user-friendly but not distracting

Excellent value for money

Impressive range of standard safety features

Cons

Less cargo than some other sedans

Engineered more for street use than off-road adventures

Read the latest Mazda CX-3 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Toyota C-HR

Stylish with great fuel-efficiency and easy on the eyes, the C-HR doesn’t pull any punches in the small SUV category. It’s highly rated for comfort, safety and ease of maintenance and boasts the kind of sporty handling and driver visibility that makes driving fun.

Pros

Exceptional range of safety technology

Good fuel economy for an SUV

Great-looking exterior with plenty of bright colours to choose from

Handles typical Australian driving conditions well

Cons

Lacklustre acceleration

No all-wheel drive option

Cabin wind noise is noticeable

Read the latest Toyota C-HR reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Mitsubishi ASX

The ASX is a firm favourite with young families and car rental companies, offering smooth-as-silk handling and a bit more internal space than other SUVs in its class.

Pros

Exterior design improved for a sharper look

Low price point and easy to look after

Improved performance with the 2.4-litre engine

Easy-to-use multimedia and digital connectivity

Cons

Fuel economy is okay but not amazing

Interior styling isn’t as contemporary as some competitors

Cabin is a bit noisy

Read the latest Mitsubishi ASX reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

See our full list of best small SUVs in Australia

Best Medium SUVs

Mazda CX-5

The CX-5’s versatility ranks it amongst the best SUVs in Australia. It manages to look like a normal car but still has enough all-wheel-drive grip and road clearance to handle bumps, gravel roads and bush adventures.

Pros

Turbo-charged engine and transmission can be powerful and responsive

Nice range of standard equipment

Silky-smooth handling — fantastic steering and stability

Attractive inside and out

Easy on fuel

Cons

Rear seats could use more headroom and legroom

No manual transmission option

Read the latest Mazda CX-5 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

MG ZS

One of Australia’s top-selling medium SUVs, the ZS offers a nice combination of affordability, safety and advanced technology.

Pros

6 Speaker audio system

Spacious cabin and boot

Stylishly designed

Cons

Four-star ANCAP rating

Base model isn’t powerful on all terrain

Read the latest MG ZS reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Mitsubishi Outlander

The sturdy Outlander is one of the few midsize SUVs to offer three rows of seats and a choice between all-wheel or front-wheel drive and diesel, hybrid or petrol.

Pros

One of the most reliable, affordable SUVs around

Competitive fuel economy

Bountiful safety features

Third-row seat option

High-tech infotainment system

Cons

Engine can be noisy when accelerating quickly

The third row of seats is cramped and best suited for children

Read the latest Mitsubishi Outlander reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

See our full list of the best medium SUVs in Australia

Best Large SUVs

Mazda CX-9

Not many large SUVs feel as sporty or comfortable to drive as the CX-9, with its powerful fuel-efficient engine and practical styling. This seven-seater is spacious, tech-smart, crammed with driver-assist safety features and offers the option of all-wheel drive.

Pros

Petrol engine performance is well above average

Brilliant standard of safety and driver-assist technology

Superb handling, it drives more like a sporty sedan than an SUV

Responsive precision steering

Cons

Third-row seats can be only comfortable for children

Rear-view camera image isn’t as sharp as it could be

Read the latest Mazda CX-9 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Toyota Kluger

The Kluger is a serious SUV that more and more Aussie families are finding just right for their needs.

Toyota has improved the 3.5-litre V6 engine’s fuel efficiency and offers plenty of high-tech wizardry and solid safety gear to go with the Kluger’s spacious interior and impressive towing ability.

Pros

Flexible, roomy, powerful and great for growing families

Superb handling for a large vehicle

Solid, well-built chassis and impressive range of standard safety features

Offers a smooth ride with both all-wheel and front-wheel drive

Cons

Interior doesn’t feel contemporary

Infotainment unit is pretty average

Read the latest Toyota Kluger reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Kia Sorento

There’s a lot to like about the Sorento including a seven-year warranty, a beautiful interior finish, auto braking and the comfort and versatility of an extremely well-built seven-seater SUV. You can use it as an all-wheel drive or a front-wheel drive, and a powerful diesel version is also available.

Pros

Potentially life-saving smart braking options

One of the best warranties in the industry

Good value for money for an SUV this size

Quiet cabin, comfortable seats and smooth ride

Cons

The petrol V6 engine is on the thirsty side

Less cargo space than some other vehicles in this class

Read the latest Kia Sorento reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

See our full list of best large SUVs in Australia

Best Utes

Ford Ranger

Jockeying for position with the Toyota Hilux as Australia’s top-selling ute, the Ford Ranger is a perfect option for families wanting space and cabin comfort or anyone requiring a tough, practical ute that can tote (or tow) a hefty load.

Pros

Super-versatile handling everything from mud to everyday roads

Brilliant for towing and hauling

Advanced safety tech

Good value for money

Simple-to-use interior controls

Cons

Long wheelbase and large turning circle makes tight car parks a challenge

Manual transmission not available

No rear seat ventilation

Read the latest Ford Ranger reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux is one of the best-selling and most reliable utes in Australia and for a good reason. With fantastic handling and power, this workhorse has long been a prime choice for solo adventurers as well as for taking the whole family on a road trip.

Pros

Superb workhorse off-road

Comfortable and robust interior

Ample power and torque

Cons

Stingy spec for the money

Safety kit trails some ute rivals

Not cheap to service every six months

Harsh interior materials

Read the latest Toyota Hilux reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Mazda BT-50

If you’re looking for a family-friendly ute that’s affordable across the range and takes its off-roading credentials seriously, this is the kind of tough, well-engineered, multi-purpose vehicle you can consider looking at.

With features like hill descent control, traction control and brake assist, there’s plenty to help promote its off-road prowess.

Pros

Competitive drive-away pricing

Massively strong and well-engineered

On-road comfort and space can be great for families

Robust, enthusiastic drivetrain

Cons

Steering wheel isn’t adjustable for reach

Drab-coloured dash

Read the latest Mazda BT-50 reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Best Family Cars

Hyundai Santa Fe

This super spacious family car is the best for families who might be working within a budget but don’t want to skimp on safety. With reliability on the road and a smooth drive thanks to features such as adaptive cruise control, the Santa Fe should long be a winner in the family car section.

Pros

Plenty of room in all three rows

Affordable, coming in at starting price just under $50,000 before on-road costs

Safety tech is up to standard

Smooth drive thanks to excellent insulation in the tyres

Cons

Lacks luxury feel with cloth seats and smaller tyres

Missing body airbags in back row

No factory navigation which can be annoying when out of service

Infotainment system is not as advanced as other models

Read the latest Hyundai Santa Fe reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Skoda Kodiaq

The Skoda Kodiaq is a great option for the whole family with a smooth ride and plenty of storage. It also comes with a great safety kit that offers rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera for an affordable price.

Pros

Strong engine and absorbent ride

Plenty of storage solutions including 765 L boot capacity behind second-row seats

Decent safety features with nine airbags

Cons

Second-row seats lack comfort

Occasional suspension crash through

Could be more powerful

Read the latest Skoda Kodiaq reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars

Kia Carnival

For bigger families, this people mover is perfect to fit up to eight passengers with plenty of cabin capacity with or without the back seats down. But with such a big car, be prepared for some difficulties parking and less shock absorption.

Pros

Eight seats with an incredibly spacious cabin perfect for big families

Great on family road trips with 627 L of boot space with eight seats up

Helpful parking technologies and fairly manoeuvrable

Cons

Acceptable absorbency but a long way from being plush on the road

Average fuel consumption at 9.6 L per 100 km

Not the easiest car to drive around or park at 5.15 m long and almost two metres wide

Read the latest Kia Carnival reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

See our full list of the best family cars in Australia

Best First Cars

Suzuki Swift

Known for its toughness and reliability, the Swift is a fantastic first car to zip around town in. While it’s compact in the cabin, there’s more than enough room inside for the youngsters and their friends.

Pros

Manoeuvrable and easy to park

Excellent fuel economy

Easy to get spare parts

Proven reliability.

Cons

Interior is a tad basic

Could use more storage areas.

Read the latest Suzuki Swift reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

Kia Rio

The Kia Rio delivers a highly spacious interior including a large boot, a comfortable drive, and, most importantly good handling coupled with a solid, dependable engine.

This all adds up to an enjoyable, efficient, and extremely practical car, which will get you from point A to point B and back again without any fuss.

Pros

Fun to drive and light on its feet

Affordable entry price

Economical engine

Reliable

Cons

Engine could do with a bit more grunt

No alloy wheels

Seats need a bit more bolstering

Expensive servicing

Read the latest Kia Rio reviews and news from our friends at Chasing Cars.

See our full list of the best first cars in Australia

Key Takeaways

No matter whether you’re choosing a four-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, every aspect of the car needs to be considered depending on your lifestyle and environment.

With family cars, safety and storage can be important factors to consider, while utes might be more focussed on power and off-road performance.

Meanwhile, reliability is generally a big concern when looking for first cars for teens, while electric range can become one of the top priorities for hybrid vehicles.

Regardless of the type of vehicle you need, it’s important to check all aspects including price, safety features, power, road performance, storage and fuel consumption or electric range to ensure you’re choosing the right option.

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