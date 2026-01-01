^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

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Travel Insurance FAQs

When should I buy travel insurance?

It’s up to you exactly when to buy travel insurance. However, it should be purchased before your trip commences.

Otherwise, if you’ve left home and are already on your trip when buying the policy, your cover is subject to a 3-day no-cover period. This means the Period of Insurance will not commence until 3 days after the travel start date/policy issue date shown on your Certificate of Insurance.

By getting Budget Direct Travel Insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event such as an unforeseen illness or injury.

Note: Our Basic Travel Insurance plan does not include the Amendment or Cancellation Costs benefit.

What does travel insurance cover?

Travel insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip.

Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers:

  • Overseas medical expenses – $Unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from the onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas if you become sick, ill or injured.
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (up to the policy limit or cover chosen, whichever is the higher) – the cost of prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses which are non-refundable in case you’re forced to call off or reschedule your trip due to an insured event (such as an unforeseen illness or injury). Does not apply to the Basic plan.
  • Luggage and personal effects - the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged. Limits and sub-limits apply. Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
  • Additional expenses - additional transport and accommodation expenses if your trip is disrupted or cut short due to an insured event.

For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

How much does travel insurance cost?

The cost of travel insurance depends on a number of factors, including your:

  • Area of travel - higher risk areas cost more
  • Departure date and trip duration - the longer until you depart and the longer your trip duration, the higher the cost may be
  • Age - higher risk age groups cost more
  • Travel Insurance Plan - an international Comprehensive policy, which provides more cover, costs more than an international Essential or Basic policy or a Domestic policy
  • Excess - the higher the excess you choose, the lower the cost may be
  • Cruise cover - an additional premium applies
  • Cancellation cover - as an optional cover, you can choose your own level of cancellation cover and the more cancellation cover you require, the higher the cost may be
  • Cover for existing medical conditions and pregnancy (where available) - an additional premium may apply if a medical assessment is completed and we accept your cover
  • Upgrading to optional cover (where available) - an additional premium applies

Get a quote and see how much it would cost to insure your next trip.

Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.

For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.

Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.

See all Travel FAQs

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