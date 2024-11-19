^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australian Domestic Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024

19 November 2024 | See disclaimer

It’s official — Aussies love travelling in their home country!

Holidays within Australia became the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic due to international border closures, but it seems that the trend has stuck.

Budget Direct surveyed over 1,000 Australians over 18 years of age to find out the domestic travel habits and to unveil the secrets that keep us holidaying at home.

Quick Stats

  • 60% of respondents who had holidayed in the past 12 months did so domestically.

  • Capitalising on nearby travel options has meant 51% of respondents holidayed for one to two weeks, with 26% making the most of a long or standard weekend to get away.

  • Couples were mostly out and about together holidaying in the past 12 months, representing 51% of travellers.

  • Australians are still savvy holiday planners with 70% saving for their holiday, rather than holidaying on credit.

  • 70% of those surveyed also stuck to, or came in under their budget.

Aussies Much Prefer Companionship When Holidaying

Who did you travel with on your most recent holiday?*

Gender

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

As for who we holiday with, holidaying alone rather than with strangers or a tour group is much more preferred!

Almost 15% of those surveyed travel alone and 1% travel with strangers or a tour guide.

Couples were mostly out and about together holidaying in the past 12 months, representing 51% of travellers.

Friends represented 17% of travelling companions.

Domestic Travel Takes the Cake

Where did you travel on your most recent holiday?

Gender

It seems Australians have become comfortable with holidaying at home, with 60% of respondents of the survey who had holidayed in the past 12 months had done so domestically.

The other 40% had travelled internationally for their last holiday.

State

Those living in South Australia had booked the most domestic holidays within the last 12 months (74%) with Queenslanders coming in next at 67%.

Western Australians holidayed the least domestically (46%) out of the states; however, they travelled the most internationally (55%).

How long was your most recent holiday?

Gender

Short-term holidays seems to be the go-to holiday length for Aussies with more than half of those surveyed saying they holidayed for one-to-two weeks for their most recent holiday (51%).

Weekend getaways came in as the next most popular holiday length (26%), with three-to-four weeks at 14%.

Only 9% had a recent holiday that was more than a month long.

State

When it came to which state took the most weekend or long weekend holidays, New South Wales came in first at 30%, and South Australia took the most one-to-two-week holidays with 58%.

Victorians took the most three-to-four week holidays and Western Australians took the most longer holidays with 15% taking more than a month.

Age

It seems age makes little difference when it comes to short-term holidays with Australians aged 18-75 showing similar frequency of local breaks.

The age group taking the most weekend breaks was the 38–47-year-old group, with 30% taking weekend holidays.

The lowest was the 68–75-year-old group, with 20% taking weekend breaks in the past 12 months.

For holidays of one-to-two weeks, the age group varied little with 53% of 18–27-year-olds and the 48-57-year-old groups holidaying for one-to-two weeks in the past 12 months.

For longer holidays of more than a month long, the 68-75-year-old group took the most with 15%.

Australians are Savvy Holiday Savers

How long did you have to save in preparation for your most recent holiday?

Gender

While mostly taking local holidays, Australians are still savvy holiday planners with 70% saving for their trip.

Of this group, the most respondents took between 1-3 months to save (22%), with 18% saving for 3-6 months.

Coming in at almost the same, respondents took either less than a month or 6-12 months to save for their most recent holiday (12% and 11% respectively).

Only 30% of survey respondents said they didn’t have to save any money.

Did you have a budget for your most recent holiday?

Gender

Just over 40% of Aussies surveyed said they had a budget for their most recent holiday, with 30% saying they partially had one and 29% saying no.

State

Western Australians seem to be the most budget-savvy state, with 48% saying that they had a budget for their most recent trip. Queenslanders were next up at 44%.

South Australia came in last at 33% and also topped the states for having no budget at all (35%).

A third of Victorians said they partially had a budget for their most recent holiday.

Did you stick to your budget on your most recent holiday?

Gender

Whilst on their most recent holiday, 70% of survey respondents stuck to, or came in under, their budget.

Only a third of Aussies surveyed went over budget.

State

Most states stuck to their budget with 58% to 63% across New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia closely in the mix.

Victorians had the lowest percentage at 57%.

Queenslanders took the cake for the state going over budget at 35%.

Victorians and South Australians tied for staying under budget (13%).

Travel destination

Surprisingly, Aussies stick to their budgets more with domestic holidays than with international holidays with 73% sticking to budget or going under when going on domestic holidays, compared to only 66% of Aussies surveyed sticking or coming under budget with their international holidays.

Destination Matters

Where did you spend the most money on your most recent holiday?

Gender

Most of the survey respondents’ budgets were dedicated to accommodation, flights and travel with 40% dedicated to accommodation and 30% dedicated to flights and travel.

Budgets were then dedicated to food and drink at 15%, followed by activities and entertainment at 11%.

Aussie survey respondents were not focused on spending big with souvenirs and shopping (3%).

Age

Those surveyed in the age group 18-27 spent most of their budget on accommodation and flights and travel (32% and 31%).

This age group also spent more on activities and entertainment and purchasing souvenirs and shopping than any other age group surveyed (17% and 4%).

Those aged 68-75 spent the most on food and drink at 19%, with the age group 48-57 next in line at 17%.

Travel Destination

For those who travelled internationally for their most recent holiday, almost half of respondents spent most of their budget on flights and travel (47%) as opposed to those who travelled domestically, who spent the most on accommodation (49%).

See More Research

References

  1. Budget Direct, 2024, Australian Domestic Holiday Survey 2024

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in July 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1005, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-75). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in October 2024. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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