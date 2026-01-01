Travel Insurance for Fiji Holidays

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Travel Insurance for Fiji Holidays

From stunning tropical beaches to rich local culture, what better place to relax and unwind than the islands of Fiji?

Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including Fiji (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.

As well as getting cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to Fiji.

What's Covered by Fiji Travel Insurance?

  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expensesΔ
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (such as non-refundable, prepaid travel or accommodation)Δ
  • Luggage and personal effects (such as your clothes, suitcase, phone, smart watch or laptop)Δ
  • Personal liabilityΔ
  • Activities including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining
  • Some COVID-19 self-isolation expenses up to $5,000**
  • Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19**
  • Optional cover variations such as Adventure Activities and Snow Sports**

What's Not Covered by Fiji Travel Insurance?

  • Mandatory quarantine or isolation order related to cross area, border, region or territory travel
  • Any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia
  • Loss of luggage or personal effects left unattended in a public place
  • Childbirth or costs relating to the health or care of a newborn child are not covered, irrespective of the stage of pregnancy when the child is born
  • Errors or omissions in your travel bookings
Get a Quote

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Choose Your Fiji Travel Insurance Policy

Comprehensive Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $10,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $2,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Essential Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $1,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $4,000
Get a Quote
Essential Travel Insurance

Basic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $2,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs
  • Rental vehicle excess
Get a Quote
Basic Travel Insurance

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Health and Safety Concerns for Fiji

Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to Fiji:

Infectious Diseases

It can be common to catch diseases from water and food in Fiji. Stay safe by drinking bottled water where possible, avoiding raw foods and always wearing shoes outside.

Mosquito-Borne Diseases

Use insect repellent and mosquito nets to avoid nasty mosquito bites that can lead to illnesses including Dengue fever and Zika virus.

Crime

Crime in Fiji is mostly opportunistic. Take care when travelling in urban areas, especially at night.

Severe Weather

Fiji is located in the tropics which means there’s a risk of severe weather events including cyclones and flooding. Know your accommodation’s evacuation plan in case of emergency and stay up-to-date with weather warnings.

Explore our Fiji Travel Guide

Activities and Sports

We cover a range of adventure activities when you're travelling including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining. This means you can experience the activities you love, while you're travelling overseas or interstate.

Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover. Optional cover is available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you'll be covered for.

Get cover for even more activities with Adventure Activities Cover, Snow Sports Cover and Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover.

Fiji Medical Treatment

Medical standards in Fiji generally aren’t as high as they are in Australia. Many regional hospitals can only offer basic healthcare as they lack services, equipment and drugs.

If you get seriously sick or injured in Fiji, you may have to be medically evacuated back to Australia. Because the Australian Government doesn't pay for overseas medical and hospital expenses, it’s recommended you get adequate travel insurance.

Before receiving any medical treatment in Fiji, you may be asked to prove you have travel insurance. If you can't, you may have to pay treatment costs upfront.

Visit Smartraveller.gov.au

What To Do Before You Visit Fiji

Reduce the risk of illness, detention or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:

Get Vaccinated

Make sure you're up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in Fiji you need to vaccinate yourself against.

Locate the Australian High Commission

Know how to contact the Australian High Commission in Suva, in case you end up in a sticky situation.

Consider Travel Insurance for Fiji

Make sure your travel insurance is adequate and you’re aware of the policy’s limits and exclusions.

Compare Travel Insurance

Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.

Compare All Travel Insurance Policies

Overseas Medical Expenses and Emergency Assistance

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.

Depending on your needs, we can help you:

  • Find a medical facility and monitor your medical care
  • Pay medical bills (if your claim is approved)
  • Keep travelling or get home
  • Deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards
  • Change your travel plans
Overseas Emergency Assistance

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount

Get a 2-minute Quote

How to Make a Claim

If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.

Make a Claim

24/7 Claims

With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Travel Insurance Fiji FAQs

Does travel insurance cover motorbike and scooter accidents?

Yes, for an additional premium, you can add Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover or Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover.

With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply. It’s important to note if you may be a passenger on a bike such as hired motorbike or a Go-Jek, you will also need to purchase Motorcycle/Moped Riding coverage, even if you are not the driver.

Riding a motorcycle or moped is subject to conditions and exclusions. For more details, see the table of the motorcycle/moped riding cover options in the Combined FSG/PDS.

Does travel insurance cover delayed flights?

Yes, if your pre-booked, prepaid transport is temporarily delayed for at least six hours, you can claim travel delay expenses for additional accommodation expenses (excluding our Basic policy). We do not pay for other costs such as food, drinks, groceries and laundry.

Does travel insurance cover medical and hospital expenses overseas?

Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses for coverable conditions including:

  • Emergency medical treatment
  • Ambulance transportation
  • Surgery and hospital costs
  • Emergency repatriation/evacuation

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.

Does travel insurance cover scuba diving?

Yes, we automatically include cover for Scuba Diving (up to 30 metres) under our Travel Insurance as long as you hold an open-water diving licence or you are diving with a qualified diving school or instructor.

For an additional premium, you can upgrade to optional Adventure cover which covers deeper scuba diving adventures. See the Combined FSG/PDS for the full details.

Does travel insurance cover natural disasters?

Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance can cover claims directly arising out of an unforeseen natural disaster such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.

See all Travel FAQs

Travel Insurance Knowledge Base

Travel Insurance Articles

Does Travel Insurance Cover Pregnancy?

Public Holidays

ACT Public Holidays

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NT Public Holidays

Public Holidays SA
See all Travel Insurance Articles

Travel Research & Statistics

International Travel Wish List Survey and Statistics 2025

Adventure and Sporting Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024

Australian Domestic Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024

Best and Worst Cities in Australia to Visit – According to Aussies

Melbourne Tourism Statistics 2023

Australian Tourism Statistics 2023
See all Travel Research & Statistics

Travel Planning

6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

Top 10 Family Holiday Destinations

7 Tips For Organising Your Travel Money

Australia’s best hidden gems

A Handy Guide for Backpacking Adventurers

Overseas Travel Tips for Students
See all Travel Planning Guides

Travel Safety

6 Common Travel Scams to Avoid When Overseas

The Essential Guide to Travelling Alone

Remote and off-road travel safety tips
See all Travel Safety Guides

Make a claim

24/7 emergency contacts

smartraveller.gov.au

Packing list