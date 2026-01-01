Travel Insurance for Fiji Holidays

Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
From stunning tropical beaches to rich local culture, what better place to relax and unwind than the islands of Fiji?
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including Fiji (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to Fiji.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to Fiji:
It can be common to catch diseases from water and food in Fiji. Stay safe by drinking bottled water where possible, avoiding raw foods and always wearing shoes outside.
Use insect repellent and mosquito nets to avoid nasty mosquito bites that can lead to illnesses including Dengue fever and Zika virus.
Crime in Fiji is mostly opportunistic. Take care when travelling in urban areas, especially at night.
Fiji is located in the tropics which means there’s a risk of severe weather events including cyclones and flooding. Know your accommodation’s evacuation plan in case of emergency and stay up-to-date with weather warnings.
We cover a range of adventure activities when you're travelling including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining. This means you can experience the activities you love, while you're travelling overseas or interstate.
Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover. Optional cover is available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you'll be covered for.
Get cover for even more activities with Adventure Activities Cover, Snow Sports Cover and Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover.
Medical standards in Fiji generally aren’t as high as they are in Australia. Many regional hospitals can only offer basic healthcare as they lack services, equipment and drugs.
If you get seriously sick or injured in Fiji, you may have to be medically evacuated back to Australia. Because the Australian Government doesn't pay for overseas medical and hospital expenses, it’s recommended you get adequate travel insurance.
Before receiving any medical treatment in Fiji, you may be asked to prove you have travel insurance. If you can't, you may have to pay treatment costs upfront.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Reduce the risk of illness, detention or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Make sure you're up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in Fiji you need to vaccinate yourself against.
Know how to contact the Australian High Commission in Suva, in case you end up in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance is adequate and you’re aware of the policy’s limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Yes, for an additional premium, you can add Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover or Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover.
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply. It’s important to note if you may be a passenger on a bike such as hired motorbike or a Go-Jek, you will also need to purchase Motorcycle/Moped Riding coverage, even if you are not the driver.
Riding a motorcycle or moped is subject to conditions and exclusions. For more details, see the table of the motorcycle/moped riding cover options in the Combined FSG/PDS.
Yes, if your pre-booked, prepaid transport is temporarily delayed for at least six hours, you can claim travel delay expenses for additional accommodation expenses (excluding our Basic policy). We do not pay for other costs such as food, drinks, groceries and laundry.
Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses for coverable conditions including:
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.
Yes, we automatically include cover for Scuba Diving (up to 30 metres) under our Travel Insurance as long as you hold an open-water diving licence or you are diving with a qualified diving school or instructor.
For an additional premium, you can upgrade to optional Adventure cover which covers deeper scuba diving adventures. See the Combined FSG/PDS for the full details.
Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance can cover claims directly arising out of an unforeseen natural disaster such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.