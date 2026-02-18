Does Travel Insurance Cover Pregnancy?

So, you’re pregnant and wondering if you can still travel? Of course! It can be difficult at times, but life doesn’t stop because of pregnancy. However, while travel insurance can cover pregnancy, it’s essential to understand the specific conditions and safe ways to travel during each trimester.

It’s also worth noting that whether or not you are pregnant, travel insurance is highly recommended for your travels. Sudden medical emergencies can potentially set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars abroad, ruining holidays and adding on unwanted stress.

Here is what and what isn’t covered when it comes to pregnancy cover and travel insurance with Budget Direct, so you can plan your next getaway with peace of mind.

Need cover for your next trip? Budget Direct can help when it comes to cancellation and amendment fees, personal expenses and more. Get a quote today.

When Can I Not Fly During Pregnancy?

Since many travel insurance policies involve overseas adventures, it’s best to know when it is no longer deemed safe to fly by medical professionals.

Typically, you can fly during pregnancy until about 36 weeks for a single pregnancy - however, this drops to 32 weeks for a multiple pregnancy (such as if you’re carrying twins or triplets). [1]

However, this will vary by your chosen airline and destination, along with any health risks and potential pregnancy complications. You may need to stop flying sooner, depending on your health. The third trimester can be particularly tricky, so be sure to be in contact with your primary health provider.

Understanding Pregnancy Cover: What’s Included and What’s Not

When it comes to travel insurance and pregnancy, it’s very important to check the fine print of your policy to ensure you know what you’re specifically covered for.

What’s Included?

One of the most important inclusions of travel insurance for pregnancy is that you are covered for serious, unexpected pregnancy complications. Depending on your policy, this includes conditions such as ectopic pregnancy, pre-eclampsia, and placental abruption (always check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement to understand the finer details).

Coverage is provided for serious and unexpected complications up to 24 weeks of pregnancy (or 23 weeks, 6 days).

Additional coverage may be granted depending on a number of factors, including complications with the current or previous pregnancies, twins or triplets, and whether conception was from medically assisted reproductive treatment (such as IVF or hormone therapies).

What Isn’t Included?

The costs related to childbirth or the health and care of a newborn child are excluded from cover. This is regardless of the stage of pregnancy.

The 24 week milestone is also important, as coverage for pregnancy becomes limited after this time period. If you are expecting multiple pregnancies (that is, twins or triplets), this time frame is lowered to 20 weeks.

Routine checkups are also excluded, as well as trip cancellations due to a normal, uncomplicated pregnancy.

Travel for medical reasons is also excluded from travel insurance. This includes travel undertaken to seek medical advice, treatment, or review related to pregnancy or assisted fertility treatment. On top of this, claims related to elective medical or cosmetic procedures during pregnancy are not included.

When Do I Need a Medical Assessment for Pregnancy Cover?

To reduce the risk that you’re caught up in complications, it’s a good idea to consider whether or not you need medical assessment prior to travel insurance. This is because it typically covers unexpected pregnancy complications up to a certain week of gestation, provided your pregnancy is uncomplicated. For travel within these limits, you usually don’t need a medical assessment.

However, you may need a medical assessment for the following reasons:

You’re travelling beyond the policy’s standard gestational limit

You have any existing medical conditions related to your pregnancy (such as gestational diabetes or high blood pressure)

You are presenting a multiple pregnancy (twins, triplets)

Your pregnancy was conceived through fertility treatment including IVF

You have had previous pregnancy complications.

Always declare your pregnancy and any related conditions to your travel insurance providers when getting a travel insurance quote, and read the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement carefully to ensure your pregnancy travel insurance will provide cover where you need it.

The Importance of Full Disclosure

Transparency is top priority when it comes to taking out travel insurance. If you are pregnant, there are aspects that you should declare. This includes pregnancies resulting from treatments like IVF or if there have been any complications.

What to Look for in Your Travel Insurance Policy Documents

If you’re travelling and pregnant, you should absolutely look at the finer details before you purchase travel insurance. This includes:

Gestational Limits (Weeks of Pregnancy)

When you are pregnant and planning to travel, check your policy’s maximum gestation week for medical costs cover. Also, make sure that you include your entire trip when applying for travel insurance.

Medical Expenses and Emergency Assistance

For medical expenses cover and emergency help when travelling, ensure that your policy covers unexpected pregnancy complications and emergency medical evacuation for you. Also, be sure to check if it includes cover for a prematurely born baby’s medical care.

Cancellation and Interruption Cover

When it comes to cancellation and interruption cover, this will yet again depend on your policy. On some policies, you can choose your own level of cancellation cover; however the more cancellation cover you require, the higher the premium may be.

Practical Travel Tips for Expectant Mothers

It always pays to be ahead of the game when it comes to planning trips, regardless if you’re pregnant or not. However, some steps are important when you are expecting. This includes:

Consulting with a doctor to get clearance for travel

Checking airline or cruise line policies on travelling while pregnant

Choosing a destination with good access to modern medical facilities, or otherwise exploring your destination’s health care system before you leave

Carry medical documents with you at all times

During Your Travels

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! This is as important in Australia as it is overseas, especially if you are travelling to humid climates such as Bali. The high temperatures and humidity combined with intense sun exposure, physical activity, and a lack of acclimatisation can leave people dehydrated, so be sure to drink plenty of water and even look at drinks with electrolytes to help restore the body.

Also, make sure you’re moving regularly, wearing loose, comfortable clothing, and are eating small meals.

Final Checklist For Travelling When Pregnant

When it comes to your pre-travel checklist, there are some essentials you will want to check off.

Check your airline’s specific rules for pregnant passengers.

When pregnant, it is important to get a doctor’s clearance for flights, especially if travelling after 28 weeks or with complications.

You have a secure travel insurance policy that covers pregnancy complications up to your return date and for your destination where possible.

Have your medical records on hand, including prenatal records, blood type, and other relevant medical history.

Wherever you may be going, it’s important to travel with the right travel insurance. Find a travel insurance policy that’s right for you, with Budget Direct.

See More Articles