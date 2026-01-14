6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

Gemma Radcliffe

Gemma Radcliffe

Content Writer

14 January 2026 | See disclaimer

Christmas is an international holiday that transcends location, age and even season. All kinds of people like to celebrate Christmas in their own way all over the world.

In Scandinavia, it’s all about snow, reindeer and cosy fireplaces. While in Australia, Christmas means backyard barbecues, cricket in the park and trips to the beach.

It can be an exciting adventure to travel somewhere new during the holiday season. So, ask yourself, “if you could go anywhere in the world to celebrate Christmas, where would it be?”.

Here are some global destinations to look at if you’re in the mood for a Christmas that’s a little bit different.

See all of Budget Direct’s travel planning guides.

1. Zurich, Switzerland

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While Switzerland shares some of its traditions with Germany and Austria, it also has many Christmas customs of its own!

Switzerland’s largest city Zurich has all the ingredients for a memorable winter holiday with plenty of snow, cobblestone streets and many, many Christmas markets where you can buy food and decorations.

Popular markets are spread all over the city however the Christmas market or Christkindlmarkt inside Zurich’s main train station is nothing short of magical.

A stroll past the famous Singing Christmas Tree at Werdmuhleplatz is also a must-see; here you can listen to a choir performing Christmas carols each day from 23 November to 23 December. [1]

2. The Vatican, Italy

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Christmas is an important holiday for the Christian faith and what better way to celebrate than with a visit to the eternal city (as it’s also known).

The Christmas season in Rome spans from December 8th until January 6th. You can start the Christmas season by visiting the iconic St Peter’s Square Christmas Tree. Last year the tree was 26 metres tall and is such a special sight to see.

The Vatican also showcases a beautiful nativity scene featuring 20 life size figures!

And for any churchgoers, attending midnight mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on Christmas eve is a truly unforgettable experience. It is the most watched Christmas mass in the world and takes place in the beautiful setting of St Peter’s Basilica.

3. Tokyo, Japan

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Surprisingly, Christmas has only been celebrated in Japan for the last few decades and is not seen as a religious holiday. At Christmas, Tokyo is illuminated by a blinding array of captivating light displays across all of its districts.

While receiving Christmas cards and presents are common in other countries, one of Japan’s most popular traditions is eating fried chicken on Christmas. Since 1974 KFC’s fried chicken has become an extremely popular dish for families on Christmas day. [2]

Christmas Eve is considered a romantic holiday where couples spend time together and exchange presents. It is celebrated much like Valentine’s Day in Australia.

Another popular activity at Christmastime is visiting Tokyo Disneyland. During the Christmas season, there are festive decorations and parades for everyone to enjoy!

4. New York City, USA

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New York’s Christmas season has been captured in many a movie. And some may say that it’s the most special time of the year in New York.

If you get a chance to visit, make sure to take a trip to see the world’s tallest Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center. You can also skate at Rockefeller’s ice rink while you’re there!

Visit one of the many Christmas markets situated around the city. We’d recommend either the Bryant Park markets or markets in Union Square.

Radio City Music Hall’s Christmas Spectacular show is a fantastic way to end your Christmas trip and take a magical look into the world of Christmas in New York.

5. Lapland, Finland

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Finland’s Lapland is about as close as you can get to the magical world of Santa Claus without heading to the North Pole. In fact, the town of Rovaniemi is considered Santa’s home!

In Lapland, you can meet the jolly man in red himself at Santa’s Lapland, where you can tour his magical workshops, post a wish list to Santa in his mailbox, and browse the many delightful stores. And of course, don’t miss a sleigh ride with Santa’s reindeer!

During your yuletide trip, you can also enjoy husky sled and snowmobile tours, and even sleep in glass igloos as your accommodation, peering up at the Northern Lights while you drift off to sleep.

Just don’t forget to pack your warm gear! A true Christmas in Lapland will of course include plenty of snow, and temperatures can drop as low as -30°C. Also consider cover for snow sports such as snowboarding, skiing, or other action-packed icy activities*.

Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway with a partner or fun family trip, Lapland is certainly worth adding to your Christmas holiday destinations checklist.

6. Montreal, Canada

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Located in Quebec, you can experience a traditional European Christmas right in the heart of Montreal. Leading up to Christmas there is an array of winter themed events happening all across the city.

Make sure that you don’t miss Santa Claus Parade. An annual tradition since 1925 this parade typically features 15 to 20 floats along the downtown Boulevard Rene-Levesque from Guy street to Urbain street. [3]

Visit Luminotherapie for the annual winter light display. Each year local artists submit larger scale projects that are installed as part of a Christmas art show each year. Viewers are encouraged to interact with the installation too!

If you’re not travelling overseas this year to experience Christmas then why not head on one of our best road trips for the Christmas season.

While we may not have any snow in Australia, spending Christmas in the summertime, next to a beach or in your backyard is a truly unique way to celebrate the holidays.

See More Travel Planning Guides

References

  1. Shopping, Zurich, Switzerland, 2021, The Singing Christmas Tree and Christmas Market
  2. Alicia Joy, 2018, How to Celebrate Christmas in Japan
  3. Evelyn Reid, 2020, Guide to Christmas in Montreal: Events, Parades, and Shopping

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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