6 Common Travel Scams to Avoid When Overseas

Scams might feel like a constant threat when you’re travelling overseas. But in reality, they don’t have to define your trip. A lot of common travel scams fall into the same clichés, and with a bit of preparation, you can usually avoid them before you get scammed.

We’ve turned to Smartraveller for some of the most common travel scams affecting travellers and which steps you can take to protect yourself against each travel scam.

Fake Police Officer Scam

The fake police officer scam involves someone approaching you who claims to be a police officer in a tourist area or around popular tourist attractions. They may ask to check your passport or wallet for counterfeit bills.

Fake police officers can either find a way to charge you, demand money or take some of your money when they check your wallet.

How to protect yourself from fake police officers:

Ask for identification numbers and names of police officers

Don’t voluntarily hand over your wallet or passport to anyone

Report this scam to the nearest police station

Taxi Scams

One of the most common travel scams involves unlicensed and unmetered taxi drivers offering flat-fee rates to tourists. These rates are usually much higher than any metered fares from cab drivers, scamming tourists out of money

Not using a taxi meter is illegal in most countries.

How to protect yourself from taxi scams:

Only use licensed taxis

Find out what transport services are available from the airport

Follow the advice of authorities to use official taxi services only

Ask if the taxi driver will use a meter before you get in a taxi

Record taxi vehicle numbers, taxi company names and taxi drivers’ names

Religious Ceremony Scams

A religious ceremony scam involves being approached in public to take part in a religious ceremony, a teahouse service or to practise English language skills. After the services have been provided you will receive an inflated bill and not be allowed to leave until the bill is paid.

How to protect yourself from religious ceremony scams:

Don’t accept invitations from a friendly local person or people you don’t know

Establish how much a service costs before you participate

Organise outings and services via your hotel

Pickpocketing Scams

Pickpocketing is one of the most well-known tourist scams and you should be extremely wary of it. In crowded areas, pickpocketing scam artists will attempt to distract you and steal your personal belongings.

How to protect yourself from pickpocketing scams:

Be aware of your surroundings in areas known for pickpocketing

Assess unusual events and view them as a potential pickpocketing attempt

Put your valuables in pockets with zips that are harder for pickpockets to access

Carry a secure backpack or handbag when you’re travelling in a foreign country

Vehicle Hire Scams

If you’re looking to hire a jet ski, motorcycle or car from a rental company overseas, you should be aware of vehicle hire scams. This scam involves transport operators claiming that tourists have returned damaged hire vehicles, even attempting to collect money as collateral or keeping passports until you pay for the damage.

How to protect yourself from vehicle hire scams:

Read online reviews of travel companies

Check the hired vehicle for damage and take photos of the existing damage

Check that your travel insurance coverage includes recreational vehicles

Never leave your passport as a security deposit or collateral

Credit Card Skimming Scams

Credit card skimming is an ATM scam that consists of illegally copying credit card details from the magnetic strip of a credit, debit or travel insurance card.

You should be aware of credit card skimming when paying for something in a restaurant, store or the market, especially if someone takes your credit card out of sight.

How to protect yourself from credit card skimming scams:

Organise your travel money and pay with cheques or cash

Never share your PIN with anyone

Contact your bank immediately if you suspect your card is compromised

Travel Insurance to Avoid Travel Scams

While some common scams may seem too good to be true, sometimes they can be hard to avoid while you’re travelling. Scams can happen anywhere – near tourist attractions or and destinations to hotel rooms and vacation rentals.

One way to protect yourself against common travel scams is with Budget Direct Travel Insurance. We can cover the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they’re lost, stolen or damaged due to travel scams. T & Cs apply.

Make sure you read the relevant product disclosure statements to confirm your cover.

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