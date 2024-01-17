6 Common Travel Scams to Avoid When Overseas

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

6 Common Travel Scams to Avoid When Overseas

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

17 January 2024 | See disclaimer

Scams might feel like a constant threat when you’re travelling overseas. But in reality, they don’t have to define your trip. A lot of common travel scams fall into the same clichés, and with a bit of preparation, you can usually avoid them before you get scammed.

We’ve turned to Smartraveller for some of the most common travel scams affecting travellers and which steps you can take to protect yourself against each travel scam.

Fake Police Officer Scam

The fake police officer scam involves someone approaching you who claims to be a police officer in a tourist area or around popular tourist attractions. They may ask to check your passport or wallet for counterfeit bills.

Fake police officers can either find a way to charge you, demand money or take some of your money when they check your wallet.

How to protect yourself from fake police officers:

  • Ask for identification numbers and names of police officers

  • Don’t voluntarily hand over your wallet or passport to anyone

  • Report this scam to the nearest police station

Taxi Scams

One of the most common travel scams involves unlicensed and unmetered taxi drivers offering flat-fee rates to tourists. These rates are usually much higher than any metered fares from cab drivers, scamming tourists out of money

Not using a taxi meter is illegal in most countries.

How to protect yourself from taxi scams:

  • Only use licensed taxis

  • Find out what transport services are available from the airport

  • Follow the advice of authorities to use official taxi services only

  • Ask if the taxi driver will use a meter before you get in a taxi

  • Record taxi vehicle numbers, taxi company names and taxi drivers’ names

Religious Ceremony Scams

A religious ceremony scam involves being approached in public to take part in a religious ceremony, a teahouse service or to practise English language skills. After the services have been provided you will receive an inflated bill and not be allowed to leave until the bill is paid.

How to protect yourself from religious ceremony scams:

  • Don’t accept invitations from a friendly local person or people you don’t know

  • Establish how much a service costs before you participate

  • Organise outings and services via your hotel

Pickpocketing Scams

Pickpocketing is one of the most well-known tourist scams and you should be extremely wary of it. In crowded areas, pickpocketing scam artists will attempt to distract you and steal your personal belongings.

How to protect yourself from pickpocketing scams:

  • Be aware of your surroundings in areas known for pickpocketing

  • Assess unusual events and view them as a potential pickpocketing attempt

  • Put your valuables in pockets with zips that are harder for pickpockets to access

  • Carry a secure backpack or handbag when you’re travelling in a foreign country

Vehicle Hire Scams

If you’re looking to hire a jet ski, motorcycle or car from a rental company overseas, you should be aware of vehicle hire scams. This scam involves transport operators claiming that tourists have returned damaged hire vehicles, even attempting to collect money as collateral or keeping passports until you pay for the damage.

How to protect yourself from vehicle hire scams:

  • Read online reviews of travel companies

  • Check the hired vehicle for damage and take photos of the existing damage

  • Check that your travel insurance coverage includes recreational vehicles

  • Never leave your passport as a security deposit or collateral

Credit Card Skimming Scams

Credit card skimming is an ATM scam that consists of illegally copying credit card details from the magnetic strip of a credit, debit or travel insurance card.

You should be aware of credit card skimming when paying for something in a restaurant, store or the market, especially if someone takes your credit card out of sight.

How to protect yourself from credit card skimming scams:

  • Organise your travel money and pay with cheques or cash

  • Never share your PIN with anyone

  • Contact your bank immediately if you suspect your card is compromised

Travel Insurance to Avoid Travel Scams

While some common scams may seem too good to be true, sometimes they can be hard to avoid while you’re travelling. Scams can happen anywhere – near tourist attractions or and destinations to hotel rooms and vacation rentals.

One way to protect yourself against common travel scams is with Budget Direct Travel Insurance. We can cover the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they’re lost, stolen or damaged due to travel scams. T & Cs apply.

Make sure you read the relevant product disclosure statements to confirm your cover.

See More Travel Safety Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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