#BSAC Sports Diver – 35 metres, BSAC Dive Leader – 50 metres, PADI Advanced Open Water – 30 metres, PADI Dive Master – 40 metres, PADI Deep Dive Speciality – 40 metres, SSI Advanced Open Water – 30 metres, SSAC Sports Diver – 35 metres or SSAC Master Diver – 50 metres.
For an additional premium, you can add Adventure or Adventure+ Cover to your Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy.
If you’re going on an adventure holiday, chances are you’ll be participating in more than one type of sport or activity. Even if you’re not, the opportunity may arise for you to ‘have a go’.
Either way, you’ll want to make sure you’re covered in case you suffer a loss or injury.
Activities and adventure activities cover
We know that not all travellers enjoy the same activities while travelling. So, we have a comprehensive list of automatically included activities as well as options (Adventure and Adventure+) to vary cover for more adventurous pursuits.
When comparing travel insurance plans, we recommend you check the list below and Combined FSG/PDS for the list of activities that are automatically covered– and what activities you need to add extra coverage for – to ensure you’re protected.
Be sure you wear the appropriate safety gear and take reasonable care when attempting any of the adventure activities.
What activities are automatically included in all plans?
Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities.
What's covered by Adventure cover?
Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities.
Water Activities
Land Activities
Air Activities
What's covered by Adventure+ cover?
Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities. Adventure+ covers everything in Adventure cover, plus:
Water Activities
Land Activities
Air Activities
What's not covered by Adventure or Adventure+?
**Cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.
The coverage of Adventure activities is subject to terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions. For full details, please see the Combined FSG/PDS.
Other Activities May Still Be Covered
If you don’t see your planned activity on any of our adventure activity lists, we may still be able to cover it. Call us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas) to find out.
Going on a winter sports holiday?
For an additional premium, you can add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover to your policy.
The coverage of some snow sports is subject to conditions and exclusions; for more details, see the table of covered snow sports in the Combined FSG & PDS.
Riding a motorcycle or moped on your trip?
For an additional premium, you can add Motorcycle/moped riding Cover or Motorcycle/moped riding+ Cover to your policy.
Riding a motorcycle or moped is subject to conditions and exclusions; for more details, see the table of the motorcycle/moped riding cover options in the Combined FSG & PDS.
How to Insure Your Next Adventure
Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.
You can start by following these 3 steps:
1. Choose a travel insurance policy
Get a quote for one of our international travel insurance plans - Comprehensive, Essential, Basic, or Domestic for when you travel within Australia. We include some activities automatically, and for other, more adventurous activities we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.
2. Add Adventure or Adventure+ Cover
During the quote process, add Adventure or Adventure+ Cover to your policy before you buy it. An additional premium applies. If you forget to add Adventure or Adventure+ Cover, you can do it after purchasing your policy by calling us on 1300 792 001.
3. Check out our Adventure Activities Cover
Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover knowing you’re protected against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love.
Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Product Disclosure Statement for further details.
Choose Your Travel Insurance
Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international travel insurance policy will provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit amounts.
Essential Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.
Basic Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
Domestic Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our Domestic Travel Insurance policy covers you for your travel within Australia and includes cover for cancellation and amendment fees, and luggage and personal effects.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.
Overseas Medical Expenses and Emergency Assistance
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
- Find a medical facility and monitor your medical care
- Pay medical bills (if your claim is approved)
- Keep travelling or get home
- Deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards
- Change your travel plans
Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your premium.Get a Quote
Make a claim
If your trip didn’t go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your travel insurance, we’re here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a claim
Find out More
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG & PDS.
Travel Insurance FAQs
Does travel insurance cover scuba diving?
We automatically include cover for Scuba Diving (up to 30 metres) under our Travel Insurance as long as you hold an open water diving licence or you are diving with a diving school or qualified instructor.
For an additional premium, you can upgrade to Adventure cover which covers deeper scuba diving adventures. See the Combined FSG & PDS for the full details.
Does travel insurance cover high altitude trekking?
Our travel insurance can provide cover for trekking up to 6,000 metres above sea level – just make sure you have the right coverage for your trek.
Our available cover for adventure activities:
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Automatically included in any of our plans: hiking or trekking under 3,000 metres
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Adventure Activities option to vary cover: Available for an additional premium. Provides cover for trekking (that doesn’t require specialist climbing equipment) that reaches an altitude between 3,000 and 4,000 metres above sea level, if the trek takes more than 2 days to complete
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Adventure+ Activities option to vary cover: Available for an additional premium. Provides cover for trekking (that doesn’t require specialist climbing equipment) that reaches an altitude between 4,000 metres and 6,000 metres above sea level, if the trek takes more than 2 days to complete.
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Adventure+ Activities Cover will also provide cover for your fully guided Mount Everest Base Camp trek or for trekking the Kokoda Trail.
Keep in mind that cover is not available if your trek requires specialist climbing equipment or if it is 6,000 metres or more above sea level. You must not be racing or doing the hike or trek in a professional capacity.
Does travel insurance cover horse riding?
We automatically include cover for horse riding under our Travel Insurance cover as long you are not racing, playing polo, hunting or jumping.
If you are Pony/Horse Trekking (for more than one day), cover is available under our Adventure cover. An additional premium applies.
If you are horse jumping, cover is available under our Adventure+ cover. An additional premium applies.
Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?
Get a quote to see how much travel insurance costs for your specific travel plans.
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance plans include cover for a range of sports and activities.
However, some adventure activities, snow sports may not be covered automatically. But, we do have Cover options available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding. Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.