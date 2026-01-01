^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

For an additional premium, you can add Adventure or Adventure+ Cover to your Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy.

If you’re going on an adventure holiday, chances are you’ll be participating in more than one type of sport or activity. Even if you’re not, the opportunity may arise for you to ‘have a go’.

Either way, you’ll want to make sure you’re covered in case you suffer a loss or injury.

Activities and adventure activities cover

We know that not all travellers enjoy the same activities while travelling. So, we have a comprehensive list of automatically included activities as well as options (Adventure and Adventure+) to vary cover for more adventurous pursuits.

When comparing travel insurance plans, we recommend you check the list below and Combined FSG/PDS for the list of activities that are automatically covered– and what activities you need to add extra coverage for – to ensure you’re protected.

Be sure you wear the appropriate safety gear and take reasonable care when attempting any of the adventure activities.

What activities are automatically included in all plans?

Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities.

  • Abseiling
  • Activity Centre Holidays
  • Amateur Sports (e.g. Baseball, Basketball, Football, Rugby)
  • Archaeological Digging
  • Archery
  • Assault Course
  • Badminton
  • Bamboo Boat Rafting
  • Banana Boating
  • Battle Re‑enactment
  • Beach Games
  • Body/Boogie Boarding
  • Boxing (training only)
  • Breathing Observation
  • Bubble (BOB) (maximum depth 30 metres)
  • Bridge Walking (supervised by a fully-trained guide)
  • Bungee/Bungy Jumping
  • Camel or Elephant Riding or Trekking
  • Canoeing/Kayaking/Rafting (including white water grades 1-3 and sea inside territorial waters)
  • Canyon/Gorge Swinging
  • Canyoning (organised tours only)
  • Cave Tubing (organised tours only)
  • Clay Pigeon Shooting (at a commercial range)
  • Cycling/Cycle Touring (leisure)
  • Dinghy Sailing (inside Territorial Waters)
  • Dragon Boating (organised event or tour)
  • Falconry
  • Fell Walking (under 2,000 metres)
  • Fencing
  • Fishing (including Deep Sea Fishing)
  • Glacier Crossing/Hiking (organised tours, using ropes and guides)
  • Golf
  • Gorge Walking
  • Gymnastics
  • Helicopter Tours (as a passenger)
  • Hiking/Walking (under 3,000 metres)
  • Horse Riding (not racing, playing polo, hunting or jumping)
  • Hot Air Ballooning – as a passenger (organised activity only)
  • Husky Dog Sledding
  • Ice Fishing (organised day tour or as a resort activity)
  • Ice Skating
  • Indoor Climbing (commercial business)
  • Jet Boating/Power Boating (as a passenger only)
  • Jet Skiing
  • Kabaddi
  • Kite Landboarding
  • Kite Surfing
  • Martial Arts (no contact)
  • Mountain Biking (not BMX or racing)
  • Mountain Boarding
  • Muay Thai (Thai Boxing, training only)
  • Off Road or 4WD Driving (organised tour)
  • Orienteering Outward-Bound Pursuits
  • Paint Balling/War Games
  • Paragliding/Parasailing/Parascending (over water only)
  • Quad Biking (organised day tour)
  • Racing (On foot) – Up to Marathon Distance (not extreme/ultra marathons)
  • Rambling
  • Rifle Range (at a commercial range)
  • River Tubing
  • Roller Blading/Skating
  • Rounders
  • Running races that are marathon distance or less
  • Safari (organised tours)
  • Sail Boarding
  • Sailing (within Territorial Waters)
  • Sand Boarding
  • Scuba Diving – up to 30 metres (if You hold an Open Water Diving Certificate or are diving with a diving school or a qualified diving instructor)
  • Skate Boarding
  • Sledging/Tobogganing
  • Sleigh Riding (reindeer, horses or dogs)
  • Snorkelling
  • Stand Up Paddle Boarding
  • Summer Tobogganing
  • Surfing
  • Swimming With Dolphins
  • Swimming/Swimming races of 10 kilometres or less
  • Tall-Ship/Yachting Crewing (commercial crewing ship with a maximum of 14 days)
  • Target Rifle Shooting (at a commercial shooting range)
  • Tree Canopy Walking
  • Trekking (under 3,000 metres)
  • Weightlifting
  • White Water Rafting
  • Windsurfing
  • Working-Holiday Visa – Manual Work (ground level, no powered machinery) and Non-Manual Work
  • Zip Lining/Zip Trekking
  • Zorbing (on land or water only)

What's covered by Adventure cover?

Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities.

Water Activities
  • Black Water Canoeing/Kayaking/Rafting (grades 1-3)
  • High Diving (up to 10 metres – excluding cliff diving)
  • Hydrospeeding
  • Ice Fishing
  • Paddle Boarding – white water (grades 1-3)
  • River Boarding (white water grades 1-3)
  • Rowing – Outside coastal waters (not trans-oceanic)
  • Sailing/Yachting/Motor Cruising – Outside territorial limits (vessel over 45 ft)
  • Scuba diving if the maximum depth is between 30 metres and 50 metres below the surface provided you are: diving under the direction of an accredited dive marshal, instructor or guide; or, if qualified, diving within the guidelines of the relevant# diving or training agency or organisation and not diving alone.
  • Speed Sailing
  • Wake Boarding
  • Water Skiing

#BSAC Sports Diver – 35 metres, BSAC Dive Leader – 50 metres, PADI Advanced Open Water – 30 metres, PADI Dive Master – 40 metres, PADI Deep Dive Speciality – 40 metres, SSI Advanced Open Water – 30 metres, SSAC Sports Diver – 35 metres or SSAC Master Diver – 50 metres.

Land Activities
  • Blow Karting (organised tour)
  • Bouldering (under 5 metres)
  • Cycle (Cross-Continental) Endurance Cycling
  • Dirt Boarding
  • Dune Buggying
  • Land Skiing
  • Land Yachting (organised tour)
  • Mud Buggying (organised tour)
  • Pony/Horse Trekking (for more than one day)
  • Quad Biking (recreational use only, no racing)
  • Rock Climbing – Outdoor (with ropes and/or guides, or bolted) less than 2,000 metres above sea level.
  • Rock Scrambling (under 4,000 metres without ropes and/or guides or bolted)
  • Sand Dune Surfing/Skiing
  • Iron Man
  • Lacrosse
  • Speed Skating
  • Trekking (that doesn't require specialist climbing equipment) that reaches an altitude between 3,000 and 4,000 metres above sea level, if the trek takes more than 2 days to complete
  • Triathlon – Closed circuit triathlon up to a 1.5 kilometre swim, 40 kilometre bike ride and 10 kilometre run
  • Ultimate Frisbee
  • Via Ferrata (up to 2,000 metres)
  • Wadi Bashing (organised tour)
  • Wrestling

Air Activities
  • Paragliding/Parascending/Parasailing (overland)

What's covered by Adventure+ cover?

Note that we only cover amateur and recreational sports and activities. Adventure+ covers everything in Adventure cover, plus:

Water Activities
  • Canoeing/Kayaking/Rafting (including black and white water grades 4-5)
  • Hydro Jetting

Land Activities
  • Biathlon (organised events only)
  • BMX Stunt/Obstacle/Riding (leisure)
  • Bob sleighing (organised events only)
  • Cascading (organised tours)
  • Coasteering (organised tours only, all safety equipment must be worn)
  • Horse Jumping (no hunting)
  • Ice Climbing (organised tour up to 2,000 metres above sea level)
  • Ice Hockey
  • Polo Playing (helmet must be worn)
  • Overland Expedition (organised tours only)
  • Rock Climbing (with ropes and/or guides or bolted) 2,000 metres up to 4,000 metres
  • Roller Derby
  • Trekking (that doesn't require specialist climbing equipment) that reaches an altitude between 4,000 metres and 6,000 metres above sea level, if the trek takes more than 2 days to complete.
  • Trekking Everest Base Camp (fully organised tours only)
  • Trekking the Kokoda Track

Air Activities
  • Gliding (as a passenger)
  • Micro Lighting (organised events only)
  • Parachuting or Skydiving (not including BASE jumping)

What's not covered by Adventure or Adventure+?

  • BASE jumping
  • Freestyle BMX
  • Hang gliding
  • Hunting
  • Motorcross
  • Mountaineering using guides, ropes, rock climbing equipment or oxygen
  • Rodeo riding
  • Running with the bulls
  • Sports activities in a professional capacity
  • Ice climbing
  • Racing (other than swimming races of 10 kilometres or less or running races that are marathon distance or less)
  • Scuba diving to a depth 30 metres below the surface unless you hold an Open Water Diving Certificate or are diving with a diving school or a qualified diving instructor
  • Scuba diving to a depth of 50 metres or more below the surface
  • Trekking greater than 6,000 metres above sea level
  • Racing (other than swimming races of 10 kilometres or less, or running races that are marathon distance or less).
  • Motorcycle/moped riding**
  • Snow skiing, snowboarding or snowmobiling**

**Cover is available to buy via options to vary cover. Additional premium applies.

The coverage of Adventure activities is subject to terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions. For full details, please see the Combined FSG/PDS.

Other Activities May Still Be Covered

If you don’t see your planned activity on any of our adventure activity lists, we may still be able to cover it. Call us on 1300 792 001 (within Australia) or +61 2 8907 5079 (from overseas) to find out.

Going on a winter sports holiday?

For an additional premium, you can add Snow Sports or Snow Sports+ Cover to your policy.

The coverage of some snow sports is subject to conditions and exclusions; for more details, see the table of covered snow sports in the Combined FSG & PDS.

Riding a motorcycle or moped on your trip?

For an additional premium, you can add Motorcycle/moped riding Cover or Motorcycle/moped riding+ Cover to your policy.

Riding a motorcycle or moped is subject to conditions and exclusions; for more details, see the table of the motorcycle/moped riding cover options in the Combined FSG & PDS.

How to Insure Your Next Adventure

Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.

You can start by following these 3 steps:

1. Choose a travel insurance policy

Get a quote for one of our international travel insurance plans - Comprehensive, Essential, Basic, or Domestic for when you travel within Australia. We include some activities automatically, and for other, more adventurous activities we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.

2. Add Adventure or Adventure+ Cover

During the quote process, add Adventure or Adventure+ Cover to your policy before you buy it. An additional premium applies. If you forget to add Adventure or Adventure+ Cover, you can do it after purchasing your policy by calling us on 1300 792 001.

3. Check out our Adventure Activities Cover

Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover knowing you’re protected against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love.

Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Product Disclosure Statement for further details.

Choose Your Travel Insurance

Most popular

Comprehensive Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our most extensive international travel insurance policy will provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit amounts.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $10,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $2,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Essential Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $1,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $4,000
Get a Quote
Essential Travel Insurance

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.

Basic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $2,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $500
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs
  • Rental vehicle excess
Get a Quote
Basic Travel Insurance

Domestic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our Domestic Travel Insurance policy covers you for your travel within Australia and includes cover for cancellation and amendment fees, and luggage and personal effects.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Domestic Travel Insurance

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement for further details.

Overseas Medical Expenses and Emergency Assistance

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.

Depending on your needs, we can help you:

  • Find a medical facility and monitor your medical care
  • Pay medical bills (if your claim is approved)
  • Keep travelling or get home
  • Deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards
  • Change your travel plans
Overseas Emergency Assistance

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount on your premium.

Get a Quote

Make a claim

If your trip didn’t go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your travel insurance, we’re here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.

Make a claim

Find out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG & PDS.

Travel Insurance FAQs

Does travel insurance cover scuba diving?

We automatically include cover for Scuba Diving (up to 30 metres) under our Travel Insurance as long as you hold an open water diving licence or you are diving with a diving school or qualified instructor.

For an additional premium, you can upgrade to Adventure cover which covers deeper scuba diving adventures. See the Combined FSG & PDS for the full details.

Does travel insurance cover high altitude trekking?

Our travel insurance can provide cover for trekking up to 6,000 metres above sea level – just make sure you have the right coverage for your trek.

Our available cover for adventure activities:

  • Automatically included in any of our plans: hiking or trekking under 3,000 metres

  • Adventure Activities option to vary cover: Available for an additional premium. Provides cover for trekking (that doesn’t require specialist climbing equipment) that reaches an altitude between 3,000 and 4,000 metres above sea level, if the trek takes more than 2 days to complete

  • Adventure+ Activities option to vary cover: Available for an additional premium. Provides cover for trekking (that doesn’t require specialist climbing equipment) that reaches an altitude between 4,000 metres and 6,000 metres above sea level, if the trek takes more than 2 days to complete.

  • Adventure+ Activities Cover will also provide cover for your fully guided Mount Everest Base Camp trek or for trekking the Kokoda Trail.

Keep in mind that cover is not available if your trek requires specialist climbing equipment or if it is 6,000 metres or more above sea level. You must not be racing or doing the hike or trek in a professional capacity.

Does travel insurance cover horse riding?

We automatically include cover for horse riding under our Travel Insurance cover as long you are not racing, playing polo, hunting or jumping.

If you are Pony/Horse Trekking (for more than one day), cover is available under our Adventure cover. An additional premium applies.

If you are horse jumping, cover is available under our Adventure+ cover. An additional premium applies.

Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?

Get a quote to see how much travel insurance costs for your specific travel plans.

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance plans include cover for a range of sports and activities.

However, some adventure activities, snow sports may not be covered automatically. But, we do have Cover options available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding. Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.