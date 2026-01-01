^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Travel Insurance for Bali Holidays

With so much to see and do on a Bali holiday, it’s not hard to see why hundreds of thousands of Aussies visit the island paradise each year.

Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends on the smartraveller.gov.au website travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling including Bali (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you’ve got overseas medical cover and more. As well as getting cover, you may wish to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to Bali.

What's covered by Travel Insurance for Bali?

  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expensesΔ
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (such as non-refundable, prepaid travel or accommodation)Δ
  • Luggage and personal effects (such as your clothes, suitcase, phone, smart watch or laptop)Δ
  • Personal liabilityΔ
  • Activities including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining
  • Some COVID-19 self-isolation expenses up to $5,000**
  • Amendment or cancellation costs due to COVID-19**
  • Optional cover variations such as Adventure Activities and Snow Sports**

What's not covered by Travel Insurance for Bali?

  • Mandatory quarantine or isolation order related to cross area, border, region or territory travel
  • Any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia
  • Loss of luggage or personal effects left unattended in a public place
  • Childbirth or costs relating to the health or care of a newborn child are not covered, irrespective of the stage of pregnancy when the child is born
  • Errors or omissions in your travel bookings

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Choose Your Bali Travel Insurance Policy

Comprehensive Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $10,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $2,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Essential Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Overseas dental expenses – Up to $1,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs – Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess – Up to $4,000
Get a Quote
Essential Travel Insurance

Basic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.

  • Luggage and personal effects – Up to $2,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses.
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs
  • Rental vehicle excess
Get a Quote
Basic Travel Insurance

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Health and Safety Concerns for Bali Holidays

Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your next Bali trip:

Food Poisoning and 'Bali Belly'

Drink bottled water instead of drinking tap water and dine in established restaurants as this can help you avoid dangerous strains of bacteria in the local food and drinking water.

Dengue Fever

Use insect repellent and mosquito nets which can help to avoid nasty bites that can lead to Dengue fever.

Know the local laws and stay alert — there are heavy penalties for breaking Indonesian laws.

Volcanic Activity

Follow the instructions of the local authorities to ensure you aren't travelling into hot territory.

Explore our Bali Travel Guide

Travel Insurance for Motorcycles and Mopeds in Bali

With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.

For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover requires that:

  • The engine capacity is 250cc or less;
  • While in control of a motorcycle or moped you hold a valid Australian motorcycle rider’s licence or Australian motor vehicle driver’s licence;
  • While you’re a passenger, the driver holds a valid licence for riding that vehicle
  • You’re wearing a helmet
  • You’re not participating in a professional capacity
  • You’re not racing and not participating in motocross

For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover requires that:

  • The motorcycle/moped is hired;
  • You have held an Australian motorcycle rider’s licence for the last 5 years;
  • While in control of a motorcycle or moped You hold a valid Australian motorcycle rider’s licence;
  • You are the registered owner of a motorcycle in Australia that has an engine capacity greater than or equal to the engine capacity of the motorcycle/ moped you are hiring;
  • While You are a passenger the driver holds a valid licence for riding that vehicle;
  • You are wearing a helmet;
  • You are not participating in a professional capacity;
  • You are not racing; and
  • You are not participating in motocross.

Bali Security Risks

The Australian Government's Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.

You should follow the government's advice and travel warnings on how to behave or respond to the threats you could face in Bali.

Visit Smartraveller.gov.au

Bali Tourist Tax

Before travelling to Bali, make sure you’re aware of certain fees that have to be paid either before you enter Indonesia, or on your arrival at the airport.

It’s important to know how much these fees will cost, including the tourist tax and a visa, and whether or not you’ll need cash to pay them on arrival.

Visit Smartraveller.gov.au

What To Do Before You Visit Bali

Reduce the risk of illness, detention or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:

Get Vaccinated

Make sure you’re up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in Bali you need to vaccinate yourself against.

Locate the Australian Consulate

Know how to find the Australian Consulate-General in Bali if you find yourself in a sticky spot.

Get Travel Insurance for Bali

Make sure your travel insurance policy is adequate and you're aware of the policy's limits and exclusions.

Compare Travel Insurance

Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.

Compare All Travel Insurance Policies

Overseas Medical Expenses and Emergency Assistance

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.

Depending on your needs, we can help you:

  • Find a medical facility and monitor your medical care
  • Pay medical bills (if your claim is approved)
  • Keep travelling or get home
  • Deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards
  • Change your travel plans
Read More

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discount

Get a 2-minute Quote

How to Make a Claim

If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.

Make a Claim

24/7 Claims

With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Travel Insurance Bali FAQs

Does travel insurance cover natural disasters?

Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance can cover claims directly arising out of an unforeseen natural disaster such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.

Does travel insurance cover motorbike and scooter accidents?

Yes, for an additional premium, you can add Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover or Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover.

With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply. It’s important to note if you may be a passenger on a bike such as hired motorbike or a Go-Jek, you will also need to purchase Motorcycle/Moped Riding coverage, even if you are not the driver.

Riding a motorcycle or moped is subject to conditions and exclusions. For more details, see the table of the motorcycle/moped riding cover options in the Combined FSG/PDS.

Does travel insurance cover rental/hire cars?

Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies except Basic can help cover any rental vehicle insurance excess you become liable to pay.

The rental vehicle excess is typically an amount you’re required to contribute towards any loss or damage to a rental vehicle while it’s in your possession. While it’s designed to limit your financial liability for the loss or damage, the rental vehicle excess can still be as much as several thousand dollars.

If you hire a car while you’re travelling and it is damaged or stolen, you’ll be covered for the lower of the rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle, which you become liable to pay.

Even if you’re covered by us, you should still read your rental car agreement, so you’re aware of its terms and conditions and any exclusions.

Which sports and activities does travel insurance cover?

All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.

For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.

Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.

Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.

If I get into trouble overseas, will I be able to get help?

Yes, with Budget Direct international travel insurance, you get 24/7 access to a worldwide network of 75,000+ medical and emergency assistance providers.

These include multilingual medical and travel specialists, air ambulances and hospitals. Depending on your needs, we can:

  • Direct you to suitable medical facilities
  • Help coordinate your evacuation and repatriation.
  • Provide assistance if your luggage, travel documents, credit cards or other valuables are lost or stolen.
  • Put you in touch with the nearest Australian embassy, high commission or consulate or other authorities if you are robbed, assaulted, arrested, detained and/or need a lawyer.
  • Provide pre-trip advice, including what vaccinations you need to consider and the medical care available in your destination country.

Read more about our overseas medical and emergency assistance service.

See all Travel FAQs

Travel Insurance Knowledge Base

Travel Insurance Articles

Does Travel Insurance Cover Pregnancy?

Public Holidays

ACT Public Holidays

NSW Public Holidays

NT Public Holidays

Public Holidays SA
See all Travel Insurance Articles

Travel Research & Statistics

International Travel Wish List Survey and Statistics 2025

Adventure and Sporting Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024

Australian Domestic Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024

Best and Worst Cities in Australia to Visit – According to Aussies

Melbourne Tourism Statistics 2023

Australian Tourism Statistics 2023
See all Travel Research & Statistics

Travel Planning

6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

Top 10 Family Holiday Destinations

7 Tips For Organising Your Travel Money

Australia’s best hidden gems

A Handy Guide for Backpacking Adventurers

Overseas Travel Tips for Students
See all Travel Planning Guides

Travel Safety

6 Common Travel Scams to Avoid When Overseas

The Essential Guide to Travelling Alone

Remote and off-road travel safety tips
See all Travel Safety Guides

Make a claim

24/7 emergency contacts

smartraveller.gov.au

Packing list