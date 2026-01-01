Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
With so much to see and do on a Bali holiday, it’s not hard to see why hundreds of thousands of Aussies visit the island paradise each year.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends on the smartraveller.gov.au website travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling including Bali (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you’ve got overseas medical cover and more. As well as getting cover, you may wish to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to Bali.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your next Bali trip:
Drink bottled water instead of drinking tap water and dine in established restaurants as this can help you avoid dangerous strains of bacteria in the local food and drinking water.
Use insect repellent and mosquito nets which can help to avoid nasty bites that can lead to Dengue fever.
Know the local laws and stay alert — there are heavy penalties for breaking Indonesian laws.
Follow the instructions of the local authorities to ensure you aren't travelling into hot territory.
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.
For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover requires that:
For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover requires that:
The Australian Government's Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.
You should follow the government's advice and travel warnings on how to behave or respond to the threats you could face in Bali.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Before travelling to Bali, make sure you’re aware of certain fees that have to be paid either before you enter Indonesia, or on your arrival at the airport.
It’s important to know how much these fees will cost, including the tourist tax and a visa, and whether or not you’ll need cash to pay them on arrival.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Reduce the risk of illness, detention or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Make sure you’re up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in Bali you need to vaccinate yourself against.
Know how to find the Australian Consulate-General in Bali if you find yourself in a sticky spot.
Make sure your travel insurance policy is adequate and you're aware of the policy's limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance can cover claims directly arising out of an unforeseen natural disaster such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.
Yes, for an additional premium, you can add Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover or Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover.
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply. It’s important to note if you may be a passenger on a bike such as hired motorbike or a Go-Jek, you will also need to purchase Motorcycle/Moped Riding coverage, even if you are not the driver.
Riding a motorcycle or moped is subject to conditions and exclusions. For more details, see the table of the motorcycle/moped riding cover options in the Combined FSG/PDS.
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies except Basic can help cover any rental vehicle insurance excess you become liable to pay.
The rental vehicle excess is typically an amount you’re required to contribute towards any loss or damage to a rental vehicle while it’s in your possession. While it’s designed to limit your financial liability for the loss or damage, the rental vehicle excess can still be as much as several thousand dollars.
If you hire a car while you’re travelling and it is damaged or stolen, you’ll be covered for the lower of the rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle, which you become liable to pay.
Even if you’re covered by us, you should still read your rental car agreement, so you’re aware of its terms and conditions and any exclusions.
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.
For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.
Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.
Yes, with Budget Direct international travel insurance, you get 24/7 access to a worldwide network of 75,000+ medical and emergency assistance providers.
These include multilingual medical and travel specialists, air ambulances and hospitals. Depending on your needs, we can:
Read more about our overseas medical and emergency assistance service.