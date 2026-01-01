Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
Singapore is one of the world’s top tourist destinations with so much to offer from ancient temples to towering skyscrapers.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including Singapore (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to Singapore.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to Singapore:
While you can take comfort in knowing that Singapore’s standard of medical care is similar or even sometimes higher than Australia’s, it’s worth noting that medical costs can be much more expensive.
Use insect repellent and mosquito nets to avoid nasty bites that can lead to Zika virus and Dengue fever.
Make yourself less of a target for thieves by staying aware of your surroundings, dressing like a local and only carrying small amounts of cash on your person.
We can cover the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they're lost, stolen or damaged (limits and sub-limits apply).
Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
Singapore has harsh criminal sanctions, including corporal punishment and the death penalty. It also has strict laws against ‘outrage of modesty', which refers to inappropriate touching, or molestation.
Certain everyday actions in Australia are classed as serious offences in Singapore. So it's important to know what type of behaviour isn't allowed.
For example, chewing gum, smoking in public places, spitting and littering can get you into trouble.
Unauthorised public demonstrations are also illegal in Singapore. You’ll need a police permit for any public gatherings, even if you’re the only one protesting.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Reduce the risk of illness or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Make sure you’re up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in Singapore you need to vaccinate yourself against.
Know how to contact the Australian High Commission in Singapore, if you find yourself in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance is adequate and you’re aware of the policy’s limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies include cover for mobile phones. We can cover the cost of repairing, helping replace or reimbursing you for your mobile phone if it’s lost, stolen or damaged during your period of insurance (conditions, limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
For more details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses for coverable conditions including:
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.
It’s up to you exactly when to buy travel insurance. However, it should be purchased before your trip commences.
Otherwise, if you’ve left home and are already on your trip when buying the policy, your cover is subject to a 3-day no-cover period. This means the Period of Insurance will not commence until 3 days after the travel start date/policy issue date shown on your Certificate of Insurance.
By getting Budget Direct Travel Insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event such as an unforeseen illness or injury.
Note: Our Basic Travel Insurance plan does not include the Amendment or Cancellation Costs benefit.
Yes, you can still get Travel Insurance cover if you have an existing medical condition. Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).
For other existing medical conditions, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.
Check the Combined FSG/PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.
Travel insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip.
Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers:
Overseas medical expenses – $Unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas if you become sick, ill or injured.
Amendment or cancellation costs (up to the policy limit or cover chosen, whichever is the higher) – the cost of prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses which are non-refundable in case you’re forced to call off or reschedule your trip due to an insured event (such as an unforeseen illness or injury). Does not apply to the Basic plan.
Luggage and personal effects – the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged. Limits and sub-limits apply. Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
Additional expenses – additional transport and accommodation expenses if your trip is disrupted or cut short due to an insured event.
For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.