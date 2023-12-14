Melbourne Tourism Statistics 2023

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Melbourne Tourism Statistics 2023

Rachael Rosel

Rachael Rosel

Content Strategist

14 December 2023 | See disclaimer

Have you ever wondered how many tourists visit Melbourne each year? We’re here to give you some insight.

Whether you like to watch live music, go to sporting events or just enjoy the unbeatable coffee culture, there’s no denying Victoria is a popular destination for tourists all around the world.

With so much to do, you can choose to enjoy the renowned cafes, food and bars in the city hubs of Melbourne and St Kilda, or explore the Great Ocean Road and the southernmost tip of the Australian mainland in regional Victoria.

So, to better understand where both international and domestic visitors are travelling around Victoria, Budget Direct has gathered official data on one of the busiest destinations in Australia. Find out more from our deep dive below.

Quick Stats

  • Victoria was Australia’s second most visited destination for international travellers in the 2022/23 financial year.

  • Melbourne saw the highest level of domestic tourism spending in the country when broken down by region.

  • There was $36.1 billion spent in tourism in Victoria in the year to June 2023, which is 16% more than pre-pandemic levels.

International Tourism

Victoria was Australia’s second most visited destination for holidaying international travellers in the 2022/23 financial year, behind New South Wales.

Of all the short-term international visitors to Australia in that financial year, a quarter said they intended to stay in Victoria on arrival. [1]

Key Facts

  • $5.6 billion spent by overnight international visitors in Victoria in the year ending September 2023

  • 1.9 million international overnight visitors in Victoria in the year ending September 2023

  • 44.8 million nights spent by international visitors in Victoria in the year ending September 2023 [2]

The international tourism industry in Victoria has seen a large year-on-year increase across the board. Compared to results in the year ending September 2022, Victoria has seen a:

  • 126% increase in international overnight spend

  • 198% increase in international visitors

  • 79% increase in nights spent by international visitors [2]

In Melbourne, annual international visitor spending was up 77% in the year to August 2023. In that same year, international visitors were mostly spending their money on:

    • Dining and entertainment - $27.3 million

  • Specialised and luxury goods - $11.5 million [3]

Top International Visitors to Victoria in 2022/23 [2]

Domestic Tourism

In the year ending September 2023, Melbourne had the largest domestic tourism spend when broken down by regions in Australia, hitting a total of just under $12 billion.

This was despite having fewer visitors in that year than Sydney, which was the top-visited region in the country. [4]

Key Facts

  • $22.5 billion spent by domestic visitors in Victoria in the year ending September 2023

  • 28.0 million domestic visitors to Victoria in the year ending September 2023

  • 82.1 million nights spent by domestic visitors in Victoria in the year ending September 2023 [5]

Almost half of the total domestic spend was made up of those travelling on holiday, while the rest was almost evenly split by those travelling to visit friends and relatives, those travelling for business and those travelling for all other reasons. [5]

Meanwhile, Victorian locals appear to be the ones spending the most on domestic tourism in their state with those from Melbourne and regional Victoria topping the list of overnight spending. [5]

Top Domestic Visitors Overnight Spend in Victoria 2022/23 [5]

Region of OriginTotal Spend in Victoria
Melbourne$6.93 billion
Regional Victoria$5.43 billion
Sydney$3.06 billion
Queensland$2.01 billion
Regional New South Wales$1.60 billion
South Australia$1.27 billion
Western Australia$1.05 billion
Tasmania$0.55 billion

Metro and Regional Domestic Tourism

Despite there being almost double the number of overnight visitors to regional Victoria in the year ending September 2023, there was around $1 billion more spent by domestic visitors in Melbourne in the same period. [6]

Melbourne vs Regional Victoria 2022/23 [6]

Domestic Visitors

Domestic Nights

Domestic Spend

COVID-19 Impact

With 262 days in lockdown over the peak of the pandemic, Melbourne experienced what was later known as the world’s longest lockdown. [7]

This meant that both international and domestic tourism, in what was once one of Australia’s busiest cities, came to a standstill.

In December 2019, just before Australia’s first major wave of COVID-19, there were more than 100 million visitors to Victoria in total. Just over a year later, this figure plummeted to less than half that with 46.5 million total visitors to Victoria in March 2021.

Now, in the year to September 2023, the total number of visitors to Victoria has risen to 90.3 million, which is a 20% increase year-on-year but still 7% less than pre-pandemic levels in the year to September 2019. [8]

Tourism Recovery

While the total number of visitors and the total number of nights are both still below pre-pandemic levels, tourism spending is up in Victoria.

In the year to September 2023, tourism spending reached $36.9 billion. This was 17% up on spending in the year to September 2019.

The recovery comes after total tourism spending dropped to a low of $9.8 billion in March 2021, when Australia was experiencing the peak of a pandemic wave. [8]

In October 2023, Victoria made a 79% return to pre-pandemic levels of international visitors that month, when compared to October 2019. This was the fourth-highest percentage of recovery compared to all other states and territories following the impact of the pandemic. [9]

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Overseas Arrivals and Departures
  2. Victorian State Government, 2023, International research
  3. City of Melbourne, 2023, Melbourne Economy Snapshot
  4. Tourism Research Australia, 2023, Estimates for the year ending September 2023 from the National Visitor Survey
  5. Victorian State Government, 2023, Domestic research
  6. Tourism Research Australia, 2023, National Visitor Survey results
  7. Renju Jose, 2021, Melbourne readies to exit world’s longest COVID-19 lockdown
  8. Victorian State Government, 2023, Research overview
  9. Tourism and Events Research, 2023, Overseas Arrivals and Departures (OAD) October 2023

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current as at December 2023, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information or the websites referenced.

Does Travel Insurance Cover Pregnancy?

6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

International Travel Wish List Survey and Statistics 2025