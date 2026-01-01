Travel Insurance for Europe Trips

Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
With so many diverse cultures, countries, cuisines and experiences so close to one another, it’s no surprise Europe is one of the most popular travel destinations to explore.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including Europe (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to Europe.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to Europe:
Petty crime is common in many parts of Europe. Be aware of pickpockets and bag snatchers in tourist spots and on transport, particularly at train stations.
Security risks can be common across Europe, particularly in tourist destinations. Make sure you're alert and aware of your surroundings in busy areas and stay informed by watching local news.
The legal system can also be drastically different from country to country. Take care, avoid high-risk activities and research local laws before visiting each destination.
We can cover the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they're lost, stolen or damaged (limits and sub-limits apply).
Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
The level of medical care can vary depending on where you’re visiting. You'll likely have to prove your travel insurance and may have to pay medical fees upfront in some countries.
Australia also has reciprocal health care agreements with several countries in Europe. This means some countries will provide emergency medical care to Australians.
However, this isn't a substitute for travel insurance and some medical costs might require co-payment. Make sure your travel insurance policy covers you for any unexpected medical bills that might arise.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Our Comprehensive, Essential and Domestic Travel Insurance plans are available for you to buy as a Single Trip or Annual Multi-Trip policy. With an Annual Multi-Trip policy, you can choose a maximum trip duration and be covered for an unlimited number of trips within 12 months to your chosen destinations, up to the chosen maximum trip duration for each trip.Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance
Reduce the risk of illness or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Make sure you're up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in Europe you need to vaccinate yourself against.
Know how to contact the Australian Embassy in Europe, in case you end up in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance is adequate and you’re aware of the policy’s limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
If your Europe travel plans may broaden or change, when choosing a Destination from the ‘Where are you going’ dropdown, select All Of Europe. Alternatively, you can individually select the countries you will be visiting.
Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses for coverable conditions including:
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies except Basic can help cover any rental vehicle insurance excess you become liable to pay.
The rental vehicle excess is typically an amount you’re required to contribute towards any loss or damage to a rental vehicle while it’s in your possession. While it’s designed to limit your financial liability for the loss or damage, the rental vehicle excess can still be as much as several thousand dollars.
If you hire a car while you’re travelling and it is damaged or stolen, you’ll be covered for the lower of the rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle, which you become liable to pay.
Even if you’re covered by us, you should still read your rental car agreement, so you’re aware of its terms and conditions and any exclusions.
Yes, you can still get Travel Insurance cover if you have an existing medical condition. Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).
For other existing medical conditions, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.
Check the Combined FSG/PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.
Yes, with Budget Direct international travel insurance, you get 24/7 access to a worldwide network of 75,000+ medical and emergency assistance providers.
These include multilingual medical and travel specialists, air ambulances and hospitals. Depending on your needs, we can:
Read more about our overseas medical and emergency assistance service.
Yes, we can pay you for the cost of replacing travel documents and credit cards lost or stolen on your trip. We can also pay for your legal liability arising from the illegal use of your credit cards. You must, however, comply with all the conditions of the issue of the document prior to and after the loss or theft.
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards. If you need assistance in contacting the issuer of the document or card, our emergency assistance team can help.