Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
India is overflowing with history, culture and natural wonder. With so much to see, it’s no wonder the busy country is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including India (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting travel cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to India.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to India:
Use insect repellent and mosquito nets to avoid nasty bites that can lead to illnesses including Malaria, Japanese encephalitis, Zika virus and Dengue fever.
It can be common to catch infectious diseases from the water and food in India. Stay safe by only drinking bottled water and avoiding undercooked foods.
When travelling in India, you’ll be subject to all local laws which can be seen as harsher than Australia’s laws. Make sure you’ve done your research beforehand so you know what to avoid.
Crime can be common in parts of India. Protect your belongings from petty theft in crowded areas and stay aware of widespread scams including tour guide scams and card skimming scams.
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.
For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover requires that:
For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover requires that:
The Australian Government’s Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.
Follow the government’s advice on how to behave or respond to possible threats you could face in India.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Reduce the risk of illness or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Make sure you're up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in India you need to vaccinate yourself against.
Know how to contact the Australian High Commission in New Delhi, in case you end up in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance is adequate and you’re aware of the policy’s limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses for coverable conditions including:
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies include cover for mobile phones. We can cover the cost of repairing, helping replace or reimbursing you for your mobile phone if it’s lost, stolen or damaged during your period of insurance (conditions, limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
For more details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
Yes, we can pay you for the cost of replacing travel documents and credit cards lost or stolen on your trip. We can also pay for your legal liability arising from the illegal use of your credit cards. You must, however, comply with all the conditions of the issue of the document prior to and after the loss or theft.
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards. If you need assistance in contacting the issuer of the document or card, our emergency assistance team can help.
Yes, on Budget Direct Travel Insurance plans (except Basic) you can choose a level of cover for Amendment and Cancellation costs. This can cover the cost of cancelling or amending your trip due to circumstances outside your control and unforeseeable at the time the policy was issued (for single-trip Travel Insurance) or at the first time at which any part of the relevant trip is paid for or the time at which the policy is issued, whichever occurs last (for Annual Multi-Trip policies).
Yes, with Budget Direct international travel insurance, you get 24/7 access to a worldwide network of 75,000+ medical and emergency assistance providers.
These include multilingual medical and travel specialists, air ambulances and hospitals. Depending on your needs, we can:
Read more about our overseas medical and emergency assistance service.