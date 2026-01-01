Travel Insurance for Thailand Holidays

Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
Whether you’re a foodie, an adventure-seeker or you just want to relax on a stunning beach, Thailand has something for every traveller.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including Thailand (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to Thailand.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to Thailand:
Use insect repellent and mosquito nets to avoid nasty bites that can lead to illnesses including Malaria, Zika virus and Dengue fever.
Motorcycle incidents can be common in Thailand. If you plan to hire a motorcycle or moped when travelling, make sure you have a valid licence, wear a helmet and always adhere to the local laws.
There can be harsh penalties for breaking the law in Thailand. Make sure to avoid high-risk activities and research local laws before travelling.
Severe weather including storms and flash flooding can be common in Thailand, especially during the wet season. Stay safe by being alert and regularly checking weather alerts.
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.
For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover requires that:
For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover requires that:
The Australian Government’s Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.
Follow the government’s travel advice on how to behave or respond to possible threats you could face while visiting Thailand.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Reduce the risk of illness, detention or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Make sure you're up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in Thailand you need to vaccinate yourself against.
Know how to contact the Australian Embassy in Bangkok, in case you end up in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance is adequate and you’re aware of the policy’s limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Yes, for an additional premium, you can add Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover or Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover.
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply. It’s important to note if you may be a passenger on a bike such as hired motorbike or a Go-Jek, you will also need to purchase Motorcycle/Moped Riding coverage, even if you are not the driver.
Riding a motorcycle or moped is subject to conditions and exclusions. For more details, see the table of the motorcycle/moped riding cover options in the Combined FSG/PDS.
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies, except Basic, include cover for rental car insurance excess.
The excess is the amount you’re required to pay as a result of any loss or damage to the rental car while it’s in your possession (it’s also known as a ‘damage liability fee’).
While it’s designed to limit your financial liability for the loss or damage, the excess can still be as much as several thousand dollars.
Our ‘Rental Vehicle Insurance Excess’ benefit — ranging from up to $4,000 (Essential) to up to $10,000 (Comprehensive or Domestic) — can provide cover for the excess you are liable to pay. Terms and conditions apply.
Even if you’re covered by us, your rental vehicle must have comprehensive motor vehicle insurance for the hire period and be aware of the terms, conditions and exclusions.
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.
For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.
Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.
Yes, with Budget Direct international travel insurance, you get 24/7 access to a worldwide network of 75,000+ medical and emergency assistance providers.
These include multilingual medical and travel specialists, air ambulances and hospitals. Depending on your needs, we can:
Read more about our overseas medical and emergency assistance service.
Yes, you can still get Travel Insurance cover if you have an existing medical condition. Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).
For other existing medical conditions, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.
Check the Combined FSG/PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.