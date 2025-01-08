^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Adventure and Sporting Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024

8 January 2025 | See disclaimer

From hiking, fishing, to skiing and 4-wheel driving… it seems Australians don’t want to just relax on holiday!

Whether it’s hiking through stunning national parks or exploring the incredible ski fields, there’s no doubt that Aussies love combining their passions with the chance to discover the diverse landscapes that Australia has to offer.

We are known to be sporty and adventurous, and there’s no better way to embrace that spirit than with an active holiday—but just how far does this stereotype go?

Budget Direct surveyed more than 1,000 Australians over 18 years-of-age to find out their adventure and sporting travel habits.

Quick Stats

  • Half of those surveyed said they were comfortable with a physically challenging adventure holiday.

  • More than a third of sporting or adventure holidays were in the past 12 months and age doesn’t seem to limit desire with close to 20% of these respondents aged between 68 and 77-years-old.

  • 80% of respondents indicated they’ve holidayed to either hike, fish, or ski.

  • 64% of Aussies surveyed booked their holiday domestically, with the next popular choice being our neighbours, New Zealand.

  • More than 50% of respondents said they wanted to indulge their passions as a key motivator for going on a sporting-led holiday.

  • Queensland respondents were the most likely to value the location as the most important holiday factor (80%) whereas Victorians valued cost-effectiveness (75%).

Aussies are frequently booking adventure-led holidays

How recent was your last adventure/sporting based holiday?

Gender

More than a third of Australians who were surveyed had gone on a sporting or adventure holiday in the past 12 months.

What activities have you been on an adventure holiday for?

ActivityAustralia
Hiking/Trekking35.7%
Climbing11.2%
Running/marathon/trail-endurance9.0%
Canyoning6.5%
Safari7.7%
Golf11.5%
Triathlon2.7%
Tennis11.5%
Combat sports (judo, karate, boxing etc)3.3%
4-wheel driving16.6%
Horse riding/equestrian8.3%
Skiing21.0%
Snowboarding10.0%
Scuba diving12.9%
Rafting9.6%
Kayak/canoe15.1%
Sailing6.4%
Surfing12.2%
Fishing25.3%
Skydiving5.2%
Paragliding4.4%
Other10.6%

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

It seems Australians don’t want to relax on holiday, with a combined 80% of survey respondents who said they had been on an adventure holiday indicating they’ve holidayed to either hike, fish, or ski.

Kayaking/canoeing (15%) and 4-wheel driving (17%) came in next as activities popular for adventure holidaying.

Scuba diving (13%) and surfing (12%) were also popular holiday activities.

Just over 50% of survey respondents indicated they’ve holidayed to either climb, golf, play tennis, snowboard or raft.

Aussies favour domestic sporting-led holidays

What destinations have you travelled to for an adventure holiday?

Gender

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

Sporting-led holidays located within Australia are also the go-to, as 64% of Aussies surveyed booked their holiday domestically, with the next most popular choice being our neighbours, New Zealand (26%) and Asia (23%).

Europe (excluding the United Kingdom) represented 14% of adventure holiday destinations.

Africa and South America represented 4% of adventure holiday destinations.

Passion over skill

What are your key motivators to take adventure holidays?

Gender

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

When discussing key motivators for going on a sporting-led holiday, 55% of survey respondents said they wanted to indulge their passions, while 44% wanted to challenge their skills.

Keeping fit while travelling came in next, representing 40% of survey respondents.

Only a quarter of respondents said conducting their sport in a new environment was a key motivator to take an adventure holiday.

Who did you travel with on your most recent adventure holiday?

Gender

As for who we holiday with, most survey respondents travelled with family on their sporting-led holiday (46%), with almost a quarter going with fellow sport/training friends.

Travelling alone was more popular than travelling with strangers, with 15% of respondents holidaying by themselves compared to 11% with a tour guide.

What level of physical challenge are you comfortable with on an adventure holiday?

Gender

A sporting-led holiday calls for no rest!

Half of those surveyed said they were comfortable with a physically challenging holiday.

Only 7% of respondents were comfortable with a physically ‘tough’ holiday, and 42% admitting a mildly physically challenging holiday was ideal.

Aussies feel an adventure-led holiday still requires planning

Where did you conduct your research for your most recent adventure holiday?

Gender

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

Nearly two-thirds of survey respondents conducted their research for their most recent adventure holiday online (58%).

Friends with similar interests represented 40% of survey respondents.

It seems using travel agencies are still important to Aussies when it comes to conducting research for holidays, with 17% noting they have used a travel agency to help conduct research for their most recent sporting-led holiday.

How much of the adventure holiday did you plan in advance?

Gender

States

Almost 70% of survey respondents had booked their holiday either in advance completely, or at least 75% of the trip.

Western Australian respondents were the most prepared for their sporting-led holiday, with 47% planning the trip completely in advance.

Victorian respondents were the least prepared with 5% pre planning none of their trip before jetting off for their adventure holiday.

Are you currently planning your next adventure holiday?

Gender

When asked whether Aussies were planning their next adventure holiday, the survey responses were pretty evenly split.

Just over 51% of those surveyed said they were not currently planning their next adventure holiday, with just under half stating that they were (48%).

When are you planning on taking your next adventure holiday?

Gender

While mostly taking local sport-led holidays, Australians who were surveyed are still keen to book their next, with 41% of respondents planning their next adventure holiday within the year, and 32% in the next two years.

Location, location, location!

What factors are most important to you when choosing an adventure holiday?

Gender

States

*Respondents were able to select more than one response, values may not add up to 100%.

When it came to what factors are most important when choosing an adventure-led holiday, location was valued the most at 76%, with cost close behind (73%).

Queenslanders also valued the location the most (80% of respondents) whereas Victorians were the most cost-effective, coming in first for cost being the most important factor when choosing a sporting-led holiday (75%).

See More Research

References

  1. Budget Direct, 2024, Adventure and Sporting Holiday Survey 2024

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in November 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1009, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-77). Specific results from the Northern Territory, Tasmania and Australian Capital Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to less-than-optimal sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in November 2024. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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