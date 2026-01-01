Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
The United Kingdom is home to some of the most famous historical and cultural sights in the world, making it an incredible place for a holiday.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including the UK (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting travel cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to the UK.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to the UK:
Beware of pickpockets in tourist areas, including at restaurants and bars and on public transport. You should also take care when using ATMs by concealing your PIN and checking your bank statements.
Australia and the UK have a reciprocal healthcare agreement that makes some medical treatments free for short-term visitors. But it’s important to be aware that if you fall ill, not all conditions or medical costs are covered.
Floods and snow storms are common in the UK. Watch for weather warnings to avoid disruptions while on your trip.
If you rent a car while you're travelling and it is damaged or stolen, you'll be covered for the lower rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle up to the policy limit, which you become liable to pay (excluded from our Basic policy).
Follow the government's advice on how to behave or respond to possible threats you could face in the UK.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Reduce the risk of illness, detention or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
You'll be denied entry to the UK unless your passport has six months of validity from your return date to Australia.
Know how to contact the Australian High Commission in London, in case you end up in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance policy is adequate and you're aware of the policy's limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses for coverable conditions including:
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies include cover for mobile phones. We can cover the cost of repairing, helping replace or reimbursing you for your mobile phone if it’s lost, stolen or damaged during your period of insurance (conditions, limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
For more details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
It’s up to you exactly when to buy travel insurance. However, it should be purchased before your trip commences.
Otherwise, if you’ve left home and are already on your trip when buying the policy, your cover is subject to a 3-day no-cover period. This means the Period of Insurance will not commence until 3 days after the travel start date/policy issue date shown on your Certificate of Insurance.
By getting Budget Direct Travel Insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event such as an unforeseen illness or injury.
Note: Our Basic Travel Insurance plan does not include the Amendment or Cancellation Costs benefit.
Yes, you can still get Travel Insurance cover if you have an existing medical condition. Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).
For other existing medical conditions, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.
Check the Combined FSG/PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.
Yes, we can pay you for the cost of replacing travel documents and credit cards lost or stolen on your trip. We can also pay for your legal liability arising from the illegal use of your credit cards. You must, however, comply with all the conditions of the issue of the document prior to and after the loss or theft.
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards. If you need assistance in contacting the issuer of the document or card, our emergency assistance team can help.