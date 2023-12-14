Australian Tourism Statistics 2023

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  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
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§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

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  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australian Tourism Statistics 2023

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

14 December 2023 | See disclaimer

It looks like the Australian Tourism Industry is showing strong signs of post-pandemic recovery.

We’ve gathered information from Tourism Research Australia and Australian Government statistics on the current state of the Australian Tourism Industry.

Find out what has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic and how these changes have impacted international travel in Australia.

Quick Stats

  • In the year ending in September 2023, there were 6.1 million international trips to Australia, compared to 8.7 million in the year ending in September 2019 during the pre-pandemic period. [4]

  • During the same period, New Zealand had the highest number of international visitors to Australia. [4]

  • During the financial year 2022-23, nearly 40% of international arrivals said their main reason for visiting was to see friends and relatives. [6]

Australian Tourism Industry

In Australia, domestic and international tourism was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there were only 611,700 tourism jobs as of June 2020, a 15.1% decrease from June 2019. The decline in domestic tourism jobs affected accommodation, sports, recreation and cultural services the most. [1]

According to Tourism Australia, between June 2021 and June 2022, the number of tourism businesses rose by 19,233. [2]

The main sources of growth were:

  • Retail trade services

  • Cafes, restaurants and takeaway services

  • Cultural, sports and recreation services

As of June 2023, there were 713,000 tourism jobs in Australia – nearly 100,000 more jobs in the tourism industry than in 2020. [3]

How many tourists visit Australia each year?

2019 [4]2023 [4]
Number of International Trips8,662,0006,111,000

The number of international trips to Australia progressively increased each year from 2013 to 2019. [5]

Between the year ending in September 2019 and September 2023, there was a 29.5% decrease in the number of international trips to Australia (due to the COVID-19 pandemic). [4]

International Visitors to Australia

Countries2023 [4]
New Zealand1,076,000
United States of America576,000
United Kingdom553,000
China387,000
India365,000
Singapore312,000
Japan223,000
Korea210,000
Indonesia169,000
Malaysia152,000

In the year ending September 2023, it’s estimated that nearly 1.1 million of Australia’s international travellers were from New Zealand. Those who visited from New Zealand spent almost 13.5 million nights in Australia, more than $3 billion on their trip and $1.8 billion during their time in Australia. [4]

State and Territory Arrivals

In the year ending in September 2023, it’s estimated that around 3.1 million international travellers visited New South Wales. Those who travelled to New South Wales spent more than 78.8 million nights in Australia and over $10 billion in the New South Wales region. [4]

Main Reason for Journey

In the year ending in September 2023, it’s estimated that more than 2.3 million international travellers visited friends and relatives in Australia. Those who visited friends and relatives spent over 69.5 million nights in Australia, nearly $9.1 billion on their trip and more than $4.3 billion while visiting Australia. [4]

There were nearly 2.3 million international travellers who visited Australia on a holiday. Holiday-goers spent more than 51.6 million nights in Australia, spent over $12.2 billion on their trip and nearly $7.2 billion in Australia. [4]

Short-Term Border Crossing Arrivals

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted travel and international border restrictions from March 2020.

Visitor arrivals have increased progressively since November 2021 (when restrictions began to ease) and peaked in December 2022 during the summer holidays in Australia.

As of June 2023, the number of short-term visitors to Australia is on the rise once again.

Top Ten Countries

In the 2022-23 financial year, India was the only one of the top ten countries to surpass pre-pandemic levels, rising to more than 100% of 2018-19 financial year arrivals. [6]

State and Territory Arrivals

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, all states recorded an overall decrease in short-term international visitors.

The slowest rate of growth is in the Northern Territory reaching only 42.9% of 2018-19 financial year visitors in the 2022-23 financial year.

In the 2022-23 financial year, the ABS reported that New Zealand was the number one source country for visitors to NSW, Vic, Qld, SA and Tas.

Visitors from the UK were the largest source country for WA, and visitors from the USA were the largest source country for the NT and ACT. [6]

Arrivals by Age

Nearly 22% of international arrivals in the 2022-23 financial year were in the 25-34 age group, followed by 18.3% of 55-64-year-olds and 15.6% of 45-54-year-olds. [6]

Main Reason for Journey

In the 2022-23 financial year, almost 45% of international arrivals stated they were visiting friends and relatives in Australia. This is followed by 30% of arrivals who visited Australia for a holiday.

According to the ABS, during the 2018-19 financial year (in the pre-COVID period), 47% of international visitors travelled to Australia on holiday. Due to international travel restrictions holidays became the second highest reason for travel. [6]

See More Research

Explore our other research on this topic

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2020, Tourism Satellite Accounts: quarterly tourism labour statistics, Australia, experiential estimates
  2. Tourism Research Australia, 2022, Tourism Businesses in Australia, June 2017 to June 2022
  3. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Tourism Satellite Accounts: quarterly tourism labour statistics, Australia, experiential estimates
  4. Tourism Research Australia, 2023, International tourism results
  5. Budget Direct, 2020, Australian Tourism Statistics 2020
  6. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2023, Overseas Arrivals and Departures, Australia

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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