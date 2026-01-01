Travel Insurance for New Zealand Holidays

Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
From amazing skiing and landscapes to adrenaline-pumping activities, New Zealand is the ideal getaway for Aussie travellers.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including New Zealand (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to New Zealand.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to New Zealand:
Take care when driving in New Zealand, particularly outside of major cities. Be cautious of ice, snow, fog, heavy winds and roaming animals as well as narrow or unpaved roads.
New Zealand is home to adventure activities such as bungee jumping, parasailing and canopy walking. If you plan to do any action sports, make sure your travel insurance will cover you in case of accidents.
Australia and New Zealand have a reciprocal health care agreement, however, it does not cover all medical costs. Make sure your travel insurance will cover your medical treatment where needed.
Whether you're a seasoned skier, a snowboard enthusiast, or it's your first time at ski school, we can provide coverage for your favourite winter sports activities.
There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:
Snow Sports cover includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
Snow Sports+ cover includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding as well as heli-skiing/boarding.
See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.
Earthquakes and tsunamis are a constant risk in New Zealand. You should always be aware that they could happen at any time, without much warning.
New Zealand also has active volcanoes that can erupt at any time. You might be ordered to evacuate at short notice.
Be aware of the risk and understand how to deal with emergencies if they arise.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Reduce the risk of illness or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Confirm your departure time. If your airline moves the time forward and you miss your flight, your losses may not be covered by travel insurance.
Know how to contact the Australian High Commission in Wellington, in case you end up in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance policy is adequate and you're aware of the policy's limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.
For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.
Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies except Basic can help cover any rental vehicle insurance excess you become liable to pay.
The rental vehicle excess is typically an amount you’re required to contribute towards any loss or damage to a rental vehicle while it’s in your possession. While it’s designed to limit your financial liability for the loss or damage, the rental vehicle excess can still be as much as several thousand dollars.
If you hire a car while you’re travelling and it is damaged or stolen, you’ll be covered for the lower of the rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle, which you become liable to pay.
Even if you’re covered by us, you should still read your rental car agreement, so you’re aware of its terms and conditions and any exclusions.
Yes, as long as you’ve added the optional Snow Sports Cover or Snow Sports+ Cover to your Travel Insurance policy for an additional premium.
There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:
Yes, on Budget Direct Travel Insurance plans (except Basic) you can choose a level of cover for Amendment and Cancellation costs. This can cover the cost of cancelling or amending your trip due to circumstances outside your control and unforeseeable at the time the policy was issued (for single-trip Travel Insurance) or at the first time at which any part of the relevant trip is paid for or the time at which the policy is issued, whichever occurs last (for Annual Multi-Trip policies).
Yes, Budget Direct Travel Insurance can cover claims directly arising out of an unforeseen natural disaster such as floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions.