Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
From the bustling cities of New York and Los Angeles to the dry desert in Arizona, there’s something for everyone in the United States.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including the United States (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to the US.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to the US:
There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attacks and mass casualty violence in the US. While you should always exercise caution when travelling, it’s important to be extra alert in public places and at events.
When travelling through the US, remember that the legal drinking age across all states is 21.
Guns and violent crimes are more common in the US. It’s important to be aware and research your destination before travelling.
Keep up-to-date with weather reports and follow evacuation orders in the case of natural disasters including earthquakes, wildfires, hurricanes and blizzards.
We cover a range of adventure activities when you're travelling including surfing, bungee jumping and zip lining. This means you can experience the activities you love, while you're travelling overseas or interstate.
Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover. Optional cover is available for certain adventure activities, snow sports and motorcycle/moped riding.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you'll be covered for.
Consider our optional cover variations for even more activities with Adventure Activities Cover, Snow Sports Cover and Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover.
Medical treatment in the US can be very expensive compared to Australia. Because the Australian Government doesn't pay for overseas medical and hospital expenses, it recommends you consider adequate travel insurance.
Before receiving any medical treatment in the US, you may be asked to prove you have travel insurance. If you can't, Australian travellers may be required to pay the medical costs upfront.
If you have Budget Direct Travel Insurance and need medical treatment in the US, you'll have $Unlimited cover (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of emergency overseas hospital and medical treatment for coverable conditions. “$Unlimited” means no dollar capped sum insured.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Reduce the risk of illness or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Make sure you're up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in the US you need to vaccinate yourself against.
Know how to find the Australian Embassy in Washington DC, in case you end up in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance policy is adequate and you're aware of the policy's limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses for coverable conditions including:
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.
Yes, you can still get Travel Insurance cover if you have an existing medical condition. Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria).
For other existing medical conditions, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.
Check the Combined FSG/PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies include cover for mobile phones. We can cover the cost of repairing, helping replace or reimbursing you for your mobile phone if it’s lost, stolen or damaged during your period of insurance (conditions, limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
For more details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies except Basic can help cover any rental vehicle insurance excess you become liable to pay.
The rental vehicle excess is typically an amount you’re required to contribute towards any loss or damage to a rental vehicle while it’s in your possession. While it’s designed to limit your financial liability for the loss or damage, the rental vehicle excess can still be as much as several thousand dollars.
If you hire a car while you’re travelling and it is damaged or stolen, you’ll be covered for the lower of the rental vehicle excess or the repair costs for the vehicle, which you become liable to pay.
Even if you’re covered by us, you should still read your rental car agreement, so you’re aware of its terms and conditions and any exclusions.
It’s up to you exactly when to buy travel insurance. However, it should be purchased before your trip commences.
Otherwise, if you’ve left home and are already on your trip when buying the policy, your cover is subject to a 3-day no-cover period. This means the Period of Insurance will not commence until 3 days after the travel start date/policy issue date shown on your Certificate of Insurance.
By getting Budget Direct Travel Insurance as soon as you’ve booked and paid for some or all of your trip, you can be covered for things like your non-refundable, non-recoverable prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to an insured event such as an unforeseen illness or injury.
Note: Our Basic Travel Insurance plan does not include the Amendment or Cancellation Costs benefit.