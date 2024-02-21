7 Tips For Organising Your Travel Money

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

7 Tips For Organising Your Travel Money

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

21 February 2024 | See disclaimer

The most complicated part of overseas travel is figuring out how to organise your travel money. And there are lots of options from cash, debit and credit cards and international money transfers. It’s hard to know where to start without researching first.

So instead of leaving your travel money to the last minute, we’ve compiled a list of tips on how to organise your travel money to avoid paying additional conversion fees throughout your trip.

Organising Your Travel Money

Here are some of the best travel options for your next overseas trip:

1. Withdraw Cash Before You Arrive

Using local currency or multiple currencies when you first arrive in a new country can be a great way to start an overseas trip. Cash is accepted globally and can be used to pay for meals, transportation and hotels when you arrive.

Before leaving, you should research and compare global exchange rates to Australian dollars. You can exchange currency at different Australian banks or specialist currency exchanges to ensure you’re getting the best price.

You should aim for the highest exchange rate so that you’ll get the most back when you convert your money into foreign currency.

2. Save on Fees with a Travel Money Card

A prepaid travel money card is a good option for frequent travellers. Australian banks, airlines and money exchanges will let you ‘lock in’ your exchange rate ahead of time when you load money onto any prepaid cards.

Travel money cards are just as convenient as cash but more secure. You can use them wherever cards are accepted overseas and a lot of providers will replace your prepaid card if it’s lost or stolen.

When looking for a travel money card you should try to choose a card that doesn’t have any transaction fees, overseas ATM fees to withdraw money and further fees to reload currency.

Instead of travelling with only one card, it’s best to have a backup card if your main card is lost or stolen.

3. Access Money on Travel Debit Cards

You can easily access funds overseas using a debit card. The transactions come straight from your bank account and you won’t be charged interest on cash withdrawals unless you overdraw from your account.

Your best case scenario is to look for a low-fee or no-fee debit card with a lower exchange rate that won’t charge currency conversion fees.

4. Get Free Fees on Travel Credit Cards

Depending on your financial situation, credit cards can be one of the best ways to carry travel money. And if you’re a frequent traveller they can be incredibly useful for guaranteeing hotel rooms, covering emergency expenses, and earning rewards points as you travel.

Some travel credit cards even charge low or no foreign exchange fees and can come with other benefits too.

However, you should always be mindful of cash advance fees for withdrawals. On top of that, your credit card interest rates can drastically increase immediately. It’s recommended that a travel money card or travel debit card is used to withdraw money instead.

5. Try an International Money Transfer

An international money transfer is a popular method for Australians to send money overseas.

To make a bank transfer internationally you can:

  • Organise to transfer the money in person (paying with EFTPOS or cash)

  • Complete the transfer online at home

The money is then transferred into an overseas bank account or to a local bank branch where it can be picked up in person. The amount of money you pay will depend on the currency in Australia and the currency in the other country.

6. Avoid Dynamic Currency Conversion

Dynamic currency conversion (DCC) also known as cardholder preferred currency (CPC) presents an opportunity for customers to pay in their home country’s currency instead of in the foreign currency of the country they’re travelling in.

There is also a currency conversion fee (up to 3% of the transaction amount) charged by your debit or credit card processor, such as Visa or Mastercard [1]. This can occur in overseas merchants such as stores, hotels, tours, ATMs and restaurants. The dynamic currency conversion is set by a business’s service provider and this includes the exchange rate, additional profit margins and transaction costs.

Unfortunately, the disadvantages of dynamic currency conversions vastly outweigh the advantages and you should decline when presented with this option at a store, restaurant or ATM to ensure that you’re not paying more than what you have to.

7. Protect Your Travel Money

No matter your travel plans, it’s important that you have an extra layer of protection for your money. Budget Direct’s International Comprehensive, International Essential and Domestic Travel Insurance policies will reimburse cash, bank or currency notes, postal or money orders that are accidentally lost or stolen on your person, or from a locked safe or safety deposit box as part of our.

See More Travel Planning Guides

References

  1. Polly Fleeting, 2019, How to avoid fees when spending overseas

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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