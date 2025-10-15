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This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

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  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

International Travel Wish List Survey and Statistics 2025

Tom Stefanou

Tom Stefanou

SEO & Content Strategist

15 October 2025 | See disclaimer

We’re over New York’s Brooklyn Bridge. And as for Paris, it seems Aussies have Seine enough. We’ve had an Eiffel, and now we’d rather escargot to the Land of the Rising Sun.

What are the international destinations that top our travel wish list? Budget Direct surveyed more than 1000 Australians over 18 years of age to find out.

Let’s dive in to find the top destinations that entice Aussie adventurers to fly across the pond.

Quick Stats

  • Tokyo took out the top wish list destination with 57% of survey respondents saying they wanted to visit the land of the rising sun.

  • Rome, Italy and London, United Kingdom tied for second as the most popular places Aussies want to visit at 47%, with Paris, France not far behind at 41%. New York City, USA was next at 38%.

  • Only 24% of respondents in Western Australia had visited New York City, the lowest out of all the states surveyed.

  • When travelling, 63% of people in our survey chose family as their travel companion.

  • Nearly 70% of survey respondents are currently planning their next wish list holiday.

  • The travel bug is biting 78-87 year olds the most, with 36% surveyed planning to take their wish list holiday in the next six months, followed by 28-37 year olds (34%).

It’s confirmed… Aussies love travelling!

Why do you visit the places on your travel wish list?

Australia

Why do Aussies visit the places on their travel wish list?

More than 85% of those surveyed visit the destinations on their wish list because they want to take holidays overseas.

Just over 60% love travelling overseas as a reason to visit the places on their travel wish list, and 50% do so to visit friends and family.

Only 11% visit their travel wish list because of business and/or work.

State

Breaking it down by state, both Western Australia (88%) and New South Wales (88%) respondents tied for taking a holiday overseas as the reason for visiting the destinations on their travel wish list.

South Australian respondents took out the top spot for those travelling for business and/or work (17%), with Victorian survey respondents next in at 13%.

Almost 60% of South Australian respondents and 53% of Victorian respondents visit their friends and family as a reason why they visit the places on their travel wish list.

Who are you most likely to travel with?

Australia

Who are the best travel companions?

Travelling with family took out the top spot by a mile, with 63% of respondents agreeing.

Only 11% of respondents would travel with friends, and 4% with a tour guide.

State

Respondents in Western Australia were more likely to travel by themselves than any other state at 27%, with Victorians next at 22%. Only 16% of Queenslanders surveyed would travel by themselves, the lowest out of the states.

Surprisingly, 8% of Queenslanders would travel with a tour group compared to 1% of South Australians surveyed.

Queensland respondents took the top spot for the state most likely to travel with friends (12%), and both New South Wales and South Australia tied for second at 11%.

Around 66% of New South Wales residents surveyed were most likely to travel with family, followed closely by Victorian respondents (62%) and South Australians (61%).

Move over Rome, take me to Tokyo!

Which of the following international locations are on your wish list? Select all that apply.

Australia

So which destination is on the top of the wish list?

Tokyo shot to number one with a bullet train—a whopping 57% of survey respondents said they wanted to visit Tokyo, pushing the vibrant Japanese city into top spot.

Rome, Italy and London, United Kingdom tied for second as the most popular places our surveyed Aussies want to visit at 47% with Paris, France not far behind at 41%. New York City, USA was next in at 38%.

State

NSWVICQLDSAWA
Paris, France39.9%44.5%37.8%45.1%35.9%
Dubai, United Arab Emirates22.6%22.4%22.4%21.1%20.7%
Madrid, Spain31.7%38.2%31.8%28.2%26.1%
Tokyo, Japan60.4%61.4%53.2%38.0%57.61%
Amsterdam, the Netherlands31.1%35.7%31.3%29.6%30.4%
Berlin, Germany32.0%30.2%29.9%31.0%27.2%
Rome, Italy45.1%51.8%43.8%45.1%48.9%
New York, New York, USA38.1%41.5%35.3%36.6%40.2%
Barcelona, Spain32.9%39.3%34.8%22.5%30.4%
London, UK46.0%49.3%46.8%46.5%42.4%
None of the above7.3%5.9%8.5%8.5%10.9%

For the state breakdown, nearly all states surveyed had Japan as their favourite international travel destination (60%, 61%, 53%, 58%).

However, for South Australian respondents, London was the favourite international travel destination (47%).

Which of the following international locations have you already visited? Select all that apply.

Australia

No surprise that London was the international location that most survey respondents had already visited (47%)—a true favourite for Aussie travellers.

Paris was close behind at 43%.

From the list provided, only 16% of respondents had already visited Madrid. Barcelona was next with 21% of survey respondents already visiting the Spanish city.

No wonder Japan is at the top of the travel wish list for Aussies—only 29% of respondents had already visited the city; however, more survey respondents said they had visited Japan compared to destinations such as Dubai (22%) and Berlin (23%).

State

NSWVICQLDSAWA
Paris, France45.1%44.5%41.3%36.6%43.5%
Dubai, United Arab Emirates23.5%19.1%24.4%32.4%19.6%
Madrid, Spain17.1%14.7%16.9%19.7%15.2%
Tokyo, Japan31.4%27.2%29.4%25.4%20.7%
Amsterdam, the Netherlands29.9%29.4%31.3%31.0%30.4%
Berlin, Germany26.2%20.6%25.4%19.7%17.4%
Rome, Italy37.8%36.4%35.3%32.4%37.0%
New York, New York, USA39.3%30.2%37.3%36.6%23.9%
Barcelona, Spain22.3%19.9%22.9%23.9%22.8%
London, UK47.3%44.9%47.8%52.1%44.6%
None of the above19.2%20.2%22.4%18.3%28.3%

Only 24% of respondents in Western Australia had visited New York City, the lowest out of all the states surveyed.

More than 52% of South Australian respondents had visited London, more than any other state.

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-7778-87
Paris, France26.0%36.9%37.8%44.8%53.7%51.4%62.3%
Dubai, United Arab Emirates13.0%19.4%21.4%20.7%29.0%27.0%28.3%
Madrid, Spain14.3%12.6%12.9%20.7%13.6%18.0%35.9%
Tokyo, Japan24.7%30.6%34.3%29.9%28.4%17.1%26.4%
Amsterdam, the Netherlands19.5%20.7%23.4%33.3%41.4%38.7%49.1%
Berlin, Germany13.0%18.0%21.9%20.1%27.2%28.8%39.6%
Rome, Italy23.3%27.9%31.3%38.5%47.5%40.5%58.5%
New York, New York, USA13.0%36.9%36.3%36.8%33.3%33.3%49.1%
Barcelona, Spain15.6%17.1%17.9%21.8%25.3%24.3%43.4%
London, UK26.0%34.7%39.3%47.1%63.0%58.6%81.1%
None of the above33.8%23.0%19.9%19.0%21.019.8%11.3%

For those surveyed aged 18-27, unsurprisingly both Paris and London were the top destinations most had already visited, with 26% of respondents visiting the cities before.

Over a third of respondents aged 18-27 had not visited the international locations listed (34%).

For respondents aged 28-37, both Paris and New York City were the top international locations they had already visited (37%).

Spanish cities Madrid and Barcelona were the destinations that those surveyed aged 58-67 had least visited (14% and 25% respectively).

The next international trip is certainly booked

Are you currently planning your next wish list holiday?

Australia

Nearly 70% of survey respondents are currently planning their next wish list holiday.

Age

For those aged 18-27 and 28-37, planning the next wish list holiday is clearly a huge priority!

Just over 70% surveyed aged 18-27 and 74% aged 28-37 are currently planning their next wish list holiday.

State

A whopping 80% of South Australians surveyed are currently planning their next wish list holiday, with Victorians coming in second at 70%.

West Australian respondents were least likely to be planning their next wish list holiday, with only 63% currently organising a trip.

When will you take your next wish list holiday?

Australia

The post-Covid travel bug is well and truly biting, with 61% of respondents planning to take their wish list holiday within 12 months (29% in 6 months, 32% in the next year).

A quarter of those surveyed said they will take their next wish list holiday within the next two years.

Age

18-2728-3738-4748-5758-6768-7778-87
In the next six months23.4%34.2%26.4%25.9%25.3%30.6%35.9%
In the next year42.9%34.2%34.8%28.7%32.7%29.7%26.4%
Within the next two years26.0%20.7%23.4%26.4%25.9%27.9%24.5%
Within the next five years3.9%7.2%9.5%12.1%13.0%7.2%0.0%
In more than five years3.9%3.6%6.0%6.9%3.1%4.5%13.2%

For the age breakdown, respondents aged 78-87 have the travel bug biting the most, with 36% surveyed planning to take their wish list holiday in the next six months, followed by respondents aged 28-37 (34%).

Just over a quarter of respondents aged 38-47 plan to take their wish list holiday in the next six months (26%).

More than 40% of respondents aged 18-27 plan to take their wish list holiday in the next year.

Respondents aged 48-57 and 58-67 plan to take their wish list holiday within the next five years (12% and 13% respectively).

State

NSWVICQLDSAWA
In the next six months30.8%26.5%26.9%33.8%28.3%
In the next year35.1%34.9%32.8%23.9%27.2%
Within the next two years21.7%25.0%26.4%28.2%23.9%
Within the next five years9.2%8.1%8.0%11.3%10.9%
In more than five years3.4%5.5%6.0%2.8%9.8%

For the state breakdown, 34% of South Australian respondents plan to take their wish list holiday in the next six months, followed by New South Wales (31%).

Both New South Wales and Victorian respondents plan to take their wish list holiday in the next year (35%).

South and West Australian residents surveyed plan to take their wish list holiday within the next five years (11% and 11% respectively).

See More Research

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in March 2025 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services (AGS) (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1002, weighted and representative of Australian adults (aged 18-75). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website from the sources referenced in this article was obtained in April 2025. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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