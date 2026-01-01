Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
A holiday in Japan could see you exploring historical sites, enjoying world-class food or hitting the slopes.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including Japan (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to Japan.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Following these precautions can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to Japan:
There are restricted zones around the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant due to radiation levels. However, the radiation levels in most parts of Japan are within the normal range.
To receive health care quickly and easily, you may need to provide proof of purchase of your travel insurance. Medical care is of a high standard in Japan however you may need to pay upfront for medical costs before being treated.
The typhoon season is from May to November. Follow local media updates during this time and know where your nearest shelter is.
There is a constant risk of earthquakes and tsunamis in Japan.
Locate the emergency plan for your area from local or prefectural government offices.
If you're in a coastal region when an earthquake strikes, move to higher ground straight away.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Whether you're a seasoned skier, a snowboard enthusiast, or it's your first time at ski school, we can provide coverage for your favourite winter sports activities.
There are two levels of Snow Sports Cover:
Snow Sports cover includes On-Piste snow skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing only.
Snow Sports+ cover includes everything covered in Snow Sports, plus Off-Piste snow skiing and snowboarding as well as heli-skiing/boarding.
See the full list of snow sports included in Snow Sports and Snow Sports+ cover.
Reduce the risk of illness, detention or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Make sure you're up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in Japan you need to vaccinate yourself against.
Know how to contact the Australian Embassy in Tokyo, in case you end up in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance is adequate and you’re aware of the policy’s limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.
For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.
Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.
Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses for coverable conditions including:
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.
Yes, all Budget Direct Travel Insurance policies include cover for mobile phones. We can cover the cost of repairing, helping replace or reimbursing you for your mobile phone if it’s lost, stolen or damaged during your period of insurance (conditions, limits and sub-limits apply). Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
For more details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
Yes, our Travel Insurance can provide cover for trekking up to 6,000 metres above sea level – just make sure you have the right coverage for your trek.
When comparing Travel Insurance plans, we recommend you check the Combined FSG/PDS for the list of activities that are automatically covered – and what activities you need to add extra coverage for – to ensure you’re protected. Keep in mind that cover is not available if your trek requires specialist climbing equipment or if it is 6,000 metres or more above sea level. You must also not be racing or doing the hike or trek in a professional capacity.
The benefit limits are the most we’ll pay each insured person per trip but this does not include the Amendment or Cancellation limit which is per policy.
For example, if a family of five has Domestic cover and all five of them have their luggage stolen, we’ll pay them up to $5,000 each (minus the applicable policy excess and taking into account limits and sub-limits).