Australian Tourism Statistics 2023
Find out about the state of the Australian Tourism Industry, what's changed and how these changes have impacted international travel in Australia.
Melbourne Tourism Statistics 2023
From how many visitors go to Melbourne each year to why they’re travelling, check out our deep dive on tourism in one of Australia’s busiest cities.
Sydney Tourism Statistics 2023
Find out about the current state of tourism in New South Wales and understand how current trends have impacted travel in the year ending June 2023
Holiday Costs Survey and Statistics 2023
Find out how much Australians are spending on domestic and overseas holidays.
Annual Leave Survey and Statistics 2023
Is four weeks of annual leave enough? Our latest survey explores this question and more.
Working on Holidays Survey and Statistics 2023
Australians now have the flexibility to work around the clock both in and out of the office. So are more Aussies choosing to work while they’re on holidays? Check out our survey results to see the trends.
Best and Worst Cities in Australia to Visit – According to Aussies
Do Australians prefer holidaying in big cities or small coastal towns? To find out more about the travel habits of everyday Australians, we researched the best and worst holiday spots in the country. Check out our findings.
Australian Domestic Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024
Find out about Aussie travel habits including budgets, locations and companions with our deep dive into domestic holidays.
Adventure and Sporting Holiday Survey and Statistics 2024
Aussies love their adventure holidays! Find out where and what activities Australians are doing on their travels with our deep dive into the topic.