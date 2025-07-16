Public Holidays 2025
Australian National Public Holidays 2025
Public Holiday
Day/Date
New Year’s Day
Wednesday, 1 January
Australia Day
Monday, 27 January *
Good Friday
Friday, 18 April
Easter Monday
Monday, 21 April
Anzac Day
Friday, 25 April
Christmas Day
Thursday, 25 December
Boxing Day
Friday, 26 December
* Australia Day falls on Sunday 26 January but the public holiday is celebrated on Monday, 27 January.
Public Holidays 2026
Australian National Public Holidays 2026
Public Holiday
Day/Date
New Year’s Day
Thursday, 1 January
Australia Day
Monday, 26 January
Good Friday
Friday, 3 April
Easter Monday
Monday, 6 April
Anzac Day
Saturday, 25 April
Christmas Day
Friday, 25 December
Boxing Day
Monday, 28 December *
* Boxing Day falls on Saturday 26 December but the public holiday is celebrated on Monday 28 December.
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National Public Holidays in Detail
New Year’s Day
New Year’s Day celebrates the first day of the modern Gregorian calendar. Australia is one of the first countries to celebrate the New Year because of our proximity to the International Date Line.
Note: South Australia and the Northern Territory are the only states and territories to have a part-day public holiday for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 7 pm - 12 am.
Australia Day
Australia Day is the official national public holiday of Australia.
Good Friday and Easter Monday
Easter is a Christian holiday that gives Australians a four-day weekend. The holiday includes Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and even Easter Tuesday which is a public holiday but only for Tasmanian Public Service.
Anzac Day
Anzac Day is commemorated on the anniversary of Australian and New Zealand troops landing at Gallipoli in 1915 during the First World War.
Labour Day
Labour Day celebrates the modern eight-hour working day, which started in the 19th century. Before this, most labourers worked ten to twelve hours a day, up to six days a week. Labour Day supports the equal division of 24 hours in a day into three parts: eight hours for work, recreation and rest.
King’s Birthday
As a part of the Commonwealth, Australians mark the King’s Birthday as a public holiday. The date usually isn’t the monarch’s exact birthday and can be celebrated on different days in different Australian states and territories. However, it always falls on a Monday for a long weekend.
Christmas Day
Australians celebrate Christmas Day as a religious and cultural occasion.
Landing in the middle of summer, Christmas Day in Australia is generally marked with beach swims, backyard barbecues and seafood platters.
Boxing Day
Australians celebrate Boxing Day on the day after Christmas. While the origin of the name is uncertain, it’s commonly linked to the tradition of “Christmas Boxes”, which were given to servants on their day off after Christmas to thank them for their hard work.See More Articles