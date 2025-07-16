^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Public Holidays

16 July 2025 | See disclaimer

Public Holidays 2025

Australian National Public Holidays 2025

Public Holiday

Day/Date

New Year’s Day

Wednesday, 1 January

Australia Day

Monday, 27 January *

Good Friday

Friday, 18 April

Easter Monday

Monday, 21 April

Anzac Day

Friday, 25 April

Christmas Day

Thursday, 25 December

Boxing Day

Friday, 26 December

* Australia Day falls on Sunday 26 January but the public holiday is celebrated on Monday, 27 January.

Public Holidays 2026

Australian National Public Holidays 2026

Public Holiday 

Day/Date

New Year’s Day 

Thursday, 1 January 

Australia Day 

Monday, 26 January

Good Friday 

Friday, 3 April

Easter Monday 

Monday, 6 April 

Anzac Day 

Saturday, 25 April 

Christmas Day 

Friday, 25 December 

Boxing Day

Monday, 28 December *

* Boxing Day falls on Saturday 26 December but the public holiday is celebrated on Monday 28 December.

Are you looking for holidays in your state?

Select the state that you live into see your public holidays

Australian Capital Territory New South Wales Northern Territory Queensland South Australia Tasmania Victoria Western Australia

National Public Holidays in Detail

New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day celebrates the first day of the modern Gregorian calendar. Australia is one of the first countries to celebrate the New Year because of our proximity to the International Date Line.

Note: South Australia and the Northern Territory are the only states and territories to have a part-day public holiday for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 7 pm - 12 am.

Australia Day

Australia Day is the official national public holiday of Australia.

Good Friday and Easter Monday

Easter is a Christian holiday that gives Australians a four-day weekend. The holiday includes Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and even Easter Tuesday which is a public holiday but only for Tasmanian Public Service.

Anzac Day

Anzac Day is commemorated on the anniversary of Australian and New Zealand troops landing at Gallipoli in 1915 during the First World War.

Labour Day

Labour Day celebrates the modern eight-hour working day, which started in the 19th century. Before this, most labourers worked ten to twelve hours a day, up to six days a week. Labour Day supports the equal division of 24 hours in a day into three parts: eight hours for work, recreation and rest.

King’s Birthday

As a part of the Commonwealth, Australians mark the King’s Birthday as a public holiday. The date usually isn’t the monarch’s exact birthday and can be celebrated on different days in different Australian states and territories. However, it always falls on a Monday for a long weekend.

Christmas Day

Australians celebrate Christmas Day as a religious and cultural occasion.

Landing in the middle of summer, Christmas Day in Australia is generally marked with beach swims, backyard barbecues and seafood platters.

Boxing Day

Australians celebrate Boxing Day on the day after Christmas. While the origin of the name is uncertain, it’s commonly linked to the tradition of “Christmas Boxes”, which were given to servants on their day off after Christmas to thank them for their hard work.

See More Articles

References

  1. ACT Government, 2025, ACT Public Holidays 2026
  2. ACT Government, 2025, Public holidays, school terms and daylight savings
  3. NSW Government, 2025, NSW public holidays
  4. NSW Government, 2025, Future and past NSW term dates and school holidays
  5. Northern Territory Government, 2025, NT public and regional holidays
  6. Northern Territory Government, 2025, School term and holiday dates in NT
  7. Queensland Government, 2025, Public holidays
  8. Queensland Government, 2025, Future school dates
  9. Government of South Australia, 2025, Public holidays
  10. Government of South Australia, 2025, Term dates for South Australian state schools
  11. Worksafe Tasmania, 2025, Public holidays
  12. Victorian Government, 2024, Victorian public holidays 2026
  13. Victorian Government, 2025, School term dates and holidays in Victoria
  14. Government of Western Australia, 2025, Public holidays in Western Australia
  15. Government of Western Australia, 2025, Term dates

Disclaimer

Data from the sources referenced below from the latest available data as at May 2025. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance on this data.

Does Travel Insurance Cover Pregnancy?

6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

International Travel Wish List Survey and Statistics 2025