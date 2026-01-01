Comprehensive Travel Insurance
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
Vietnam is known as one of the most ideal holiday destinations where travellers can enjoy delicious food, explore amazing natural wonders and meet friendly locals.
Holidays can go wrong, though. This is why the Australian Government recommends travellers get travel insurance no matter where they are travelling, including Vietnam (it’s “as important as a passport”) to ensure you have overseas medical cover and more.
As well as getting cover, you might want to read our health and safety tips for Aussies travelling to Vietnam.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
**Cover is available to buy via Options to vary cover. An additional premium applies.
ΔLimits, sub-limits, conditions and exclusions apply.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.
15%^ OFF
When you get a quote and buy a new policy online
Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped
dollar sum insured.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Follow these precautions that can help you stay safe and healthy on your trip to Vietnam:
Use insect repellent and mosquito nets to avoid nasty bites that can lead to illnesses including Malaria, Zika virus and Dengue fever.
Motorcycle incidents can be common in Vietnam. If you plan to hire a motorcycle or moped when travelling, make sure you have a valid licence, wear a helmet and always adhere to the local laws.
Petty crimes including bag slashing can be common, especially in tourist areas. Stay aware of your surroundings, wear your bag in front of you and avoid carrying too many valuables.
Medical assistance can be of a lower standard than it is in Australia, especially outside of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Do your research and be prepared that you may have to pay medical costs upfront and you may need emergency evacuation to Australia for treatment.
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply.
For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover requires that:
For an additional premium, Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover requires that:
The Australian Government’s Smartraveller website rates the security situation in different countries to help travellers determine where and when to travel overseas.
Follow the government’s travel advice on how to behave or respond to possible threats you could face while visiting Vietnam.Visit Smartraveller.gov.au
Reduce the risk of illness, detention or financial loss by following these steps before you depart:
Make sure you're up to date with your routine vaccinations. Ask your doctor whether there are other diseases in Vietnam you need to vaccinate yourself against.
Know how to contact the Australian Embassy in Hanoi , in case you end up in a sticky situation.
Make sure your travel insurance is adequate and you’re aware of the policy’s limits and exclusions.
Compare all Budget Direct Travel Insurance before you buy and get the cover you want.Compare All Travel Insurance Policies
With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.
Depending on your needs, we can help you:
Get a quote online – it’s quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you’ll receive a 15%^ discountGet a 2-minute Quote
If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.Make a Claim
With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.
Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.
The information on this page is a summary only. For more details
about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms,
conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please
read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.
Yes, for an additional premium, you can add Motorcycle/Moped Riding Cover or Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ Cover.
With two levels of cover available, Motorcycle/Moped Riding covers riding a motorcycle or moped with an engine capacity of 250cc or less while Motorcycle/Moped Riding+ insures unlimited engine capacity. Conditions apply. It’s important to note if you may be a passenger on a bike such as hired motorbike or a Go-Jek, you will also need to purchase Motorcycle/Moped Riding coverage, even if you are not the driver.
Riding a motorcycle or moped is subject to conditions and exclusions. For more details, see the table of the motorcycle/moped riding cover options in the Combined FSG/PDS.
All Budget Direct Travel Insurance includes cover for a range of sports and activities. Some adventure activities and snow sports may not be automatically included in the cover.
For other more adventurous activities, we have options for you: Adventure and Adventure+ Cover.
Adventurous spirits can obtain cover with our Adventure and Adventure+ Cover which help protect you against loss or injury while doing the adventure sports and activities that you love. Insure yourself and your travel companions against costly mishaps if you plan to take part in any adventure activities on your overseas holiday, or trip around Australia.
Please read the Combined FSG/PDS to learn more about which activities you’ll be covered for.
Yes, with Budget Direct international travel insurance, you get 24/7 access to a worldwide network of 75,000+ medical and emergency assistance providers.
These include multilingual medical and travel specialists, air ambulances and hospitals. Depending on your needs, we can:
Read more about our overseas medical and emergency assistance service.
Yes, if your pre-booked, prepaid transport is temporarily delayed for at least six hours, you can claim travel delay expenses for additional accommodation expenses (excluding our Basic policy). We do not pay for other costs such as food, drinks, groceries and laundry.
Travel insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip.
Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers:
Overseas medical expenses – $Unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas if you become sick, ill or injured.
Amendment or cancellation costs (up to the policy limit or cover chosen, whichever is the higher) – the cost of prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses which are non-refundable in case you’re forced to call off or reschedule your trip due to an insured event (such as an unforeseen illness or injury). Does not apply to the Basic plan.
Luggage and personal effects – the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged. Limits and sub-limits apply. Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
Additional expenses – additional transport and accommodation expenses if your trip is disrupted or cut short due to an insured event.
For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.
*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.