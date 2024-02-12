Motorcycle vs car: 8 reasons to ditch your car for a motorcycle

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Motorcycle vs car: 8 reasons to ditch your car for a motorcycle

12 February 2024 | See disclaimer

Motorcycle vs car. It’s a debate as old as time. Or, at least, as old as the automotive industry. Still, the debate rages on.

Do you prefer the spaciousness of a car, or the fresh air and freedom of a motorcycle?

Other questions include ones around fuel efficiency, resale value, parking, and traffic jams.

With so many things to consider, many people choose a car by default. However, as many riders know, motorcycles can be mighty rewarding.

No matter what you look for in a vehicle, there are plenty of worthwhile reasons to swap your car for motorcycle.

In fact, we’ve compiled eight compelling reasons to ditch your car for a motorcycle, at least some of which are sure to persuade even the staunchest car enthusiast.

See all of Budget Direct’s motorcycle insurance guides

#1 Beat traffic

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The average Australian driver spends about 100–150 hours in traffic every year [1]. That’s almost an entire week wasted in traffic.

Surely we all have better things to do than slowly inch forward in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Well, motorcycles appear to be the solution.

An Australian study found that, during peak hours, a 30km trip in metropolitan Melbourne is roughly three times faster by motorcycle than by car.

Similarly, a Belgian study estimated that having just 10% more motorcycles on the road could reduce average travel times by roughly 8 minutes for all commuters [2].

If you’re sick of daily traffic jams, then it might be time to ‘upgrade’ to a motorcycle.

#2 Parking

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Because motorcycles are smaller than cars, they can fit into tighter spaces, which can make finding a parking spot easier.

Not only can motorcyclists save time circling the block looking for a park, they generally pay less for parking than car owners.

#3 Use less fuel

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Research shows the average Australian driver spends $71.50 on fuel per week, or $3,781 per year.

Motorcycles are more fuel-efficient than cars. Many consume less than four litres of fuel per 100km — outperforming even the most fuel-efficient hybrid cars [3].

This can save a motorcyclist literally thousands of dollars a year in fuel costs.

#4 Fresh air and freedom

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Imagine this: sunshine, a cool breeze, an open road, and the scent of leather and the great outdoors.

Few things beat the fresh air and freedom you experience when riding a motorcycle. It can be equal parts exhilarating and liberating.

Studies have shown that riding a motorcycle can both reduce stress and promote relaxation.

A recent study found that riding a motorcycle had “a positive effect on stress levels, decreasing hormonal biomarkers by 28 percent compared to the other measured activities” [4].

Sounds like the ideal excuse to hit the road!

#5 Fun

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Motorcycles are fun. You’re roaring down the road, adrenaline pumping, off on an adventure.

In contrast, many cars are simply a way for their owners to get from point A to point B.

If you’re keen for some fun, fresh air and freedom, check out 8 of the best motorcycle rides in Australia.

#6 Health benefits

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Not only are motorcycles a whole lot of fun, they’re also good for your health.

A 70kg motorcycle rider will burn an average of 170 calories during a one-hour ride — roughly 40 calories more than the same person would burn by driving a car for one hour [5].

Plus, riding a motorcycle engages far more muscle groups than driving, giving you a full body workout. While this admittedly isn’t enough to forego your regular exercise routine, it’s certainly a nice bonus!

#7 Resale value

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Research shows that just one month after purchasing a new car, it will have already lost 10% of its resale value. After one year, this depreciation will climb to 20%.

Usually, this figure continues to increase by about 10% per year, meaning five years later the average new car will have lost roughly 60% of its initial value [6].

This rapid depreciation can really hurt your wallet come resale time.

New motorcycles generally depreciate slower than new cars, which means you can get proportionately more of your money back if you sell your bike.

#8 Keeping clean

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When was the last time you cleaned your car (driving in the rain doesn’t count)?

If it’s been longer than you’d like to admit, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

The good news is that motorcycles are significantly easier to clean than cars, for the simple reason there’s less to clean.

This is particularly true for people who ride their motorcycle mainly on sealed roads (as opposed to off road).

Plus, you don’t have worry about decluttering the boot, tidying the glovebox, or trying to clean under seats.

Sources

[1] https://www.tomtom.com/traffic-index/sydney-traffic/

[2] https://blogs.crikey.com.au/theurbanist/2015/05/04/are-motorcycles-the-answer-to-urban-traffic-congestion/

[3] https://itstillruns.com/motorcycles-vs-cars-gas-mileage-7271218.html

[4] https://www.autoevolution.com/news/riding-a-motorcycle-reduces-stress-study-shows-131707.html

[5] https://www.bikerandbike.co.uk/motorcycling-burns-between-170-and-600-calories-per-hour/

[6] https://www.carfax.com/blog/car-depreciation

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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