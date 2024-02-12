Motorcycle vs car: 8 reasons to ditch your car for a motorcycle

Motorcycle vs car. It’s a debate as old as time. Or, at least, as old as the automotive industry. Still, the debate rages on.

Do you prefer the spaciousness of a car, or the fresh air and freedom of a motorcycle?

Other questions include ones around fuel efficiency, resale value, parking, and traffic jams.

With so many things to consider, many people choose a car by default. However, as many riders know, motorcycles can be mighty rewarding.

No matter what you look for in a vehicle, there are plenty of worthwhile reasons to swap your car for motorcycle.

In fact, we’ve compiled eight compelling reasons to ditch your car for a motorcycle, at least some of which are sure to persuade even the staunchest car enthusiast.

See all of Budget Direct’s motorcycle insurance guides

#1 Beat traffic

The average Australian driver spends about 100–150 hours in traffic every year [1]. That’s almost an entire week wasted in traffic.

Surely we all have better things to do than slowly inch forward in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Well, motorcycles appear to be the solution.

An Australian study found that, during peak hours, a 30km trip in metropolitan Melbourne is roughly three times faster by motorcycle than by car.

Similarly, a Belgian study estimated that having just 10% more motorcycles on the road could reduce average travel times by roughly 8 minutes for all commuters [2].

If you’re sick of daily traffic jams, then it might be time to ‘upgrade’ to a motorcycle.

#2 Parking

Because motorcycles are smaller than cars, they can fit into tighter spaces, which can make finding a parking spot easier.

Not only can motorcyclists save time circling the block looking for a park, they generally pay less for parking than car owners.

#3 Use less fuel

Research shows the average Australian driver spends $71.50 on fuel per week, or $3,781 per year.

Motorcycles are more fuel-efficient than cars. Many consume less than four litres of fuel per 100km — outperforming even the most fuel-efficient hybrid cars [3].

This can save a motorcyclist literally thousands of dollars a year in fuel costs.

#4 Fresh air and freedom

Imagine this: sunshine, a cool breeze, an open road, and the scent of leather and the great outdoors.

Few things beat the fresh air and freedom you experience when riding a motorcycle. It can be equal parts exhilarating and liberating.

Studies have shown that riding a motorcycle can both reduce stress and promote relaxation.

A recent study found that riding a motorcycle had “a positive effect on stress levels, decreasing hormonal biomarkers by 28 percent compared to the other measured activities” [4].

Sounds like the ideal excuse to hit the road!

#5 Fun

Motorcycles are fun. You’re roaring down the road, adrenaline pumping, off on an adventure.

In contrast, many cars are simply a way for their owners to get from point A to point B.

If you’re keen for some fun, fresh air and freedom, check out 8 of the best motorcycle rides in Australia.

#6 Health benefits

Not only are motorcycles a whole lot of fun, they’re also good for your health.

A 70kg motorcycle rider will burn an average of 170 calories during a one-hour ride — roughly 40 calories more than the same person would burn by driving a car for one hour [5].

Plus, riding a motorcycle engages far more muscle groups than driving, giving you a full body workout. While this admittedly isn’t enough to forego your regular exercise routine, it’s certainly a nice bonus!

#7 Resale value

Research shows that just one month after purchasing a new car, it will have already lost 10% of its resale value. After one year, this depreciation will climb to 20%.

Usually, this figure continues to increase by about 10% per year, meaning five years later the average new car will have lost roughly 60% of its initial value [6].

This rapid depreciation can really hurt your wallet come resale time.

New motorcycles generally depreciate slower than new cars, which means you can get proportionately more of your money back if you sell your bike.

#8 Keeping clean

When was the last time you cleaned your car (driving in the rain doesn’t count)?

If it’s been longer than you’d like to admit, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

The good news is that motorcycles are significantly easier to clean than cars, for the simple reason there’s less to clean.

This is particularly true for people who ride their motorcycle mainly on sealed roads (as opposed to off road).

Plus, you don’t have worry about decluttering the boot, tidying the glovebox, or trying to clean under seats.

Sources

[2] https://blogs.crikey.com.au/theurbanist/2015/05/04/are-motorcycles-the-answer-to-urban-traffic-congestion/



[3] https://itstillruns.com/motorcycles-vs-cars-gas-mileage-7271218.html



[4] https://www.autoevolution.com/news/riding-a-motorcycle-reduces-stress-study-shows-131707.html



[5] https://www.bikerandbike.co.uk/motorcycling-burns-between-170-and-600-calories-per-hour/



[6] https://www.carfax.com/blog/car-depreciation

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