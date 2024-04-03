Do you need a licence for a scooter?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Do you need a licence for a scooter?

Young female rider puts on a motorcycle helmet
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

3 April 2024 | See disclaimer

With a focus on fuel consumption in recent years, scooters and mopeds are slowly becoming ideal transport options for everyday Australians.

In 2023, only 0.8% of Australian commuters rode a motorcycle or a scooter to work during the previous 12 months [1]. Similarly, census data (published in 2022) shows that only 0.4% of Australians travelled to work on a motorcycle or scooter on Tuesday, 10 August 2021. [2]

In September, a 9% increase in scooter sales (compared to 2022) indicates there may be more interest in motorcycles, scooters and mopeds as a way to reduce fuel consumption in light of changes in the cost of living and rising interest rates. [3]

With all that in mind, this may lead to more Australians researching different transport options and wanting to find out which licences they need to ride a scooter or a moped.

To help answer your questions, we’ve outlined the differences between scooters and mopeds and identified which states require licences below.

The Difference Between Scooters and Mopeds

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, scooters and mopeds are considered motorcycles and are defined as “two and three-wheeled motor vehicles constructed primarily to carry one or two people”. [4]

And this is where there can be some confusion.  

While ‘scooter’ and ‘moped’ are often used to describe the same type of vehicle, there are some differences between these two types of motorcycles.

Scooters

Scooters have an engine of 50cc or more and can reach speeds of 80 to 90 km/h, depending on the riding terrain. [5]

Scooters have a heavier frame than mopeds and are suited to riding short distances where traffic isn’t as congested.

Electric Scooters (e-scooters)

Electric scooters, or e-scooters as they’re also known, are rising in popularity and are a great way for commuters to travel shorter distances quickly, especially in city centres.

Keep in mind that you must wear an approved safety helmet and abide by your state or territory rules when riding an electric scooter.

Mopeds

Mopeds are propelled by a motor or an internal combustion engine of up to 50cc. They are lightweight, manoeuvrable and can reach speeds up to 50 km/h.

When riding a moped, you should avoid high-speed roads (such as motorways) and other areas where you ride faster than 50 km/h.

Otherwise, you might experience road rage from other motorists, especially if you’re holding up traffic. Depending on your state or territory, you may be subject to a fine for disrupting traffic, especially when you travel below the speed limit.

Licences for Riders

You need a full motorcycle licence to ride a scooter (also known as a motor scooter) across all Australian states and territories.

And you can legally ride mopeds using a car licence in the Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia. And if you ride a moped in Queensland (using a C class licence), you must not carry a passenger.

While you don’t need a licence to ride an e-scooter, you should still follow electric scooter laws in Australia.

Learner Drivers

You can ride a moped once you receive a learner’s permit in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia after passing a riding test. While in the Northern Territory, you can ride a moped if you hold a current learner driver’s licence from before 1 August 2019.

However, learner drivers in the ACT, NSW, Tasmania and Victoria are not permitted to ride a moped.

Do you need insurance to ride a scooter?

Yes, you will need insurance to ride a scooter, moped or any other vehicle that’s considered a motorcycle.

Compulsory Third Party Insurance

While it may have a different name in several states, Compulsory Third Party Insurance (also known as CTP Insurance) is mandatory for all riders across Australia.

Here’s what’s required in your state:

E-Scooter Insurance

You can add an optional Personal Effects Cover to your Contents Insurance to protect your e-scooter. Personal Effects Cover (also known as Portable Contents Cover) protects personal belongings you take away from your home.

Depending on the cost of your e-scooter, you’ll need to choose whether it’s an unspecified item (worth $1,000 or less) or a specified item (worth more than $1,000) as part of your policy.

Scooter Insurance

You can also add Scooter Insurance on top of Compulsory Third Party Insurance for additional cover in the event of a motor scooter accident.

Our Motorcycle Insurance covers a wide range of motorcycles, including motor scooters, at their market or agreed value, with a restricted rider age discount and guaranteed repairs, including materials and workmanship.

Keep in mind that our Scooter Insurance does not cover mopeds, mobility scooters, electric scooters (e-scooters) and kick scooters.

See More Guides

References

  1. Rachael Rosel, 2023, Commuters in Australia Survey and Statistics 2023
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Australia’s journey to work
  3. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2023, FCAI Releases January - September 2023 Motorcycle Sales
  4. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021, Motor Vehicle Census, Australia methodology
  5. Zoot Scooters, 2021, What is the difference between a moped and a scooter?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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