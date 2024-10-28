If you’re looking to get a motorcycle licence for the very first time then there are some rules and requirements that you’ll need to follow. While it might sound easy it’s important that you know what’s required to obtain a licence in your specific state. Find our step-by-step guide, when you click on your state below, and learn how to get a motorcycle licence in Australia.

Quick Overview

State Must be at least 16 years or older Need proof of identity Driver knowledge test Need to hold an L, P or an open car licence Can I drive a moped with a car licence? NSW Yes Yes Yes No No Vic Yes Yes Yes No No Qld Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes WA No Yes Yes No Yes SA Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes ACT Yes Yes Yes Yes No Tas Yes Yes Yes No No NT Yes Yes Yes No Yes

Depending on the state or territory you live in there may be different rules, regulations and requirements when applying for your licence. To find out more information about how to get a motorcycle licence in your state, please click the relevant link below:

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