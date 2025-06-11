Australian Motorcycle Owners Survey and Statistics 2025

Budget Direct surveyed more than 1000 Australian motorcycle owners over 18 years of age to find out the safety precautions taken when preparing for a motorcycle road trip, and also the state or territory thought to have the best scenic rides.

Quick Stats

Australian motorcycle owners share a love of the open road, almost half of respondents saying they take road trips a few times a year (33%) or almost once a month (15%).

When asked what essentials they pack, the number one response from those surveyed was a first aid kit (65%), followed by snacks (55%), a GPS tracker (53%) and a puncture repair kit (52%).

Fewer than half (49%) of respondents felt it necessary to pack their camera for their motorcycle trip.

Almost 40% of riders surveyed said they checked safety first when preparing for a social motorcycle ride ahead of scenery (33%), followed by food and drink (11%) and accommodation (9%) options.

Interestingly, when it comes to where survey respondents like to ride, there was a clear favourite — 47% prefer coastal roads, compared to only 18% in the mountains.

Nearly 44% of riders surveyed will embark on their next road trip within the next six months.

Standard and sportbike motorcycles are the way to go

How long have you owned your motorcycle?

Owning a motorcycle is more than a hobby—it’s a lifestyle!

Nearly a third of respondents surveyed had their motorcycle for more than 5 years (30%).

Almost 22% of respondents had their motorcycle for 2-5 years, and nearly a quarter of respondents had their motorcycle for 1-2 years.

Only 7% of those surveyed had their motorcycle for less than 6 months.

What type of motorcycle do you own?

A standard or ‘naked’ motorcycle took the cake as the most popular type of motorcycle (30%), with a sportbike next in at 24%.

A cruiser motorcycle was the motorcycle of choice for almost 20% of survey respondents.

While the type of motorcycle did not vary for the most part between men and women surveyed, female respondents were more likely to own a scooter (14%) than their male counterparts (9%).

Victorian respondents were more likely to own a standard or ‘naked’ motorcycle at 35%.

Respondents from Queensland were more likely to own a cruiser motorcycle (24%).

South Australian respondents owned touring motorcycles more than any other state (12%), with New South Wales coming in next at 8%.

South Australian respondents took the cake for owning a scooter compared to the other states (16%).

Motorcycles are not just a vehicle to get from A to B

Do you ride your motorcycle socially (for fun rather than get from A to B?

The results are in—motorcycles are social vehicles!

Nearly all survey respondents said that they either always (65%) or sometimes (26%) ride their motorcycle socially.

Only 9% of respondents said they use their motorcycle to get solely from A to B.

Australian motorcycle owners show their love of the open road

How often do you go on road trips using your motorcycle?

Australian motorcycle owners share a love of the open road, with almost half of respondents saying they take road trips a few times a year (33%) or almost once a month (15%).

Almost a quarter of respondents said they go on road trips using their motorcycle once or twice a year (22%).

Only 12% said once every few years was enough, with 8% of respondents going on road trips using their motorbike once a year.

Aussies value safety over scenery

What is the most important aspect when considering a social motorcycle ride and/or road trip ride?

The number one factor survey respondents’ considered when going on a social motorcycle ride was choosing a safe route and/or roads.

Nearly 37% of riders checked safety first, ahead of scenery (33%), followed by food and drink (11%) and accommodation (9%) options.

For survey respondents (18-27 and 28-37), the scenery was the most important aspect when considering a social motorcycle ride or road trip (36% and 33%).

Safety on the roads came in next for these age groups at 21% and 29%.

For those surveyed aged 38 and above (38-47, 48-57 and 58-65), safety on the roads was the top priority when considering a social motorcycle ride or road trip (40%, 44% and 53%).

Ease of access was the least important for respondents aged 18-27 and 28-37 (11% and 9%).

How many people would you normally ride with socially or on a road trip?

More than half of survey respondents said they normally ride with two to four people socially or on a road trip.

Almost a third of respondents normally go on solo rides or road trips.

Only 5% of respondents ride socially or on a road trip with eight and above people.

How many hours do you like a social motorcycle trip to be?

It seems a longer social motorcycle trip is not the go with more than 75% of survey respondents saying a 1-2 hour (33%) or 2-5 hour (43%) roundtrip was the ideal social motorcycle trip length.

While 9% of respondents preferred a 5 hour plus roundtrip. Only 7% of survey respondents preferred their social motorcycle trip to be less than an hour or an overnight trip.

Spring is the best time for a motorcycle tour

What is the best time of year to go on a motorcycle tour in Australia?

Just over 40% of survey respondents said Spring (Sept, Oct, Nov) is the best time of year to go on a motorcycle tour in Australia.

Summer was the next most popular time of year to go on a motorcycle tour at 29%, with Autumn next at 26%.

At only 4%, winter was the least popular time of year to go on a motorcycle tour in Australia.

Which state or territory in Australia offers the best motorcycle rides/routes?

More than 30% of Australian respondents said New South Wales was the state that offers the best motorcycle ride/tours.

Victoria came in second at 28% of respondents and Queensland third at 17% of respondents.

There’s no surprise that survey respondents in Victoria believe they have the best motorcycle ride/tours in the country (85%).

This trend was reflected across all states and territories.

Pack the first aid kit!

What are the essentials to take on a motorcycle road trip or trail ride?*

*select all that apply

When asked what essentials survey respondents pack, the number one response (65%) was a first aid kit, followed by snacks (55%), a GPS tracker (53%) and a puncture repair kit (52%).

Fewer than half of those surveyed (49%) felt it necessary to pack their camera.

When are you planning to embark on your next organised motorcycle adventure?

Nearly 24% of riders will embark on their next road trip within the next month and a further 44% of riders will go on a trip in the next six months.

Almost 20% said they plan to embark on their next motorcycle road trip in the next 12 months.

Interestingly, 11% of respondents said they are not planning a motorcycle adventure.

When going on a motorcycle ride, which do you prefer?

Female Male Australia Riding in the mountains 17.6% 19.2% 18.4% Riding on coastal roads 49.6% 44.3% 46.7% Riding in the outback 12.7% 12.8% 12.8% Riding on regional roads 16.0% 16.8% 16.5% Riding on highway roads 2.9% 5.4% 4.3% Other 1.3% 1.5% 1.4%

When it comes to where they like to ride, survey respondents had a clear favourite with 47% preferring coastal roads, compared with only 18% in the mountains and 17% on regional roads.

Only 13% of respondents said they prefer riding in the outback.

While only 4% of respondents prefer riding on highway roads.

NSW VIC QLD WA SA Riding in the mountains 16.7% 16.6% 31.5% 14.4% 9.1% Riding on coastal roads 49.2% 48.9% 37.6% 41.4% 57.1% Riding in the outback 12.2% 13.4% 12.4% 17.3% 10.4% Riding on regional roads 16.4% 15.1% 12.9% 23.1% 16.9% Riding on highway roads 4.2% 5.6% 2.8% 2.9% 5.2% Other 1.3% 0.4% 2.8% 1.0% 1.3%

For South Australians, riding on coastal roads was the clear favourite amongst respondents (57%).

Queensland respondents also preferred motorcycle rides on coastal roads (38%), with riding in the mountains a close second at 31%.

Survey respondents from Western Australia also preferred motorcycle rides on coastal roads (41%); however, riding on regional roads was a clear second favourite (23%).

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