How to Get a Motorbike Licence in SA

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Get a Motorbike Licence in SA

Motorcyclist learning to ride
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

1 February 2023 | See disclaimer

With some of the most scenic motorcycle trips in all of Australia, South Australia offers motorcycle routes with scenic views for the slower rider as well as fast paced trails with challenging curves.

The Steps to Getting a Motorcycle Licence in SA

  1. You must meet the requirements, which include:

    • Completing a Basic Rider Safe Course
    • Being 18 years of age; or
    • Being 17 years of age and holding a provisional licence for another class of vehicle; or
    • Being 16 years of age and living in a regional area in South Australia

  2. Basic training course

  3. Advanced training

Basic Training Course

At this pre-licence training course you will learn the necessary skills needed to ride a motorcycle safely. Before you can take part you must have a current driver’s licence or learner’s permit. If you don’t have either one of these licences, then you must first pass a theory test.

Advanced Training

You must have held your motorcycle learner’s permit for a minimum of 12 months before you can take the RideSafe advanced training course. In this half-day training session you’ll learn advanced bike control skills, road riding skills and traction theory. At the end of the course you’ll also complete a practical assessment.

During the advanced training, make sure you wear appropriate clothing and enclosed shoes, an approved helmet, long trousers and a jacket. Gloves and eye protection are also highly recommended.

Once you successfully complete the advanced course, you can then apply for an R-date motorbike licence.

You can use your own motorcycle in the advanced course, as long as it’s registered, roadworthy and on the list of learner-approved motorcycles.

You must also bring the following items with you:

  • A fit for purpose, compliant helmet

  • Current photo identification

  • A current learner’s permit

  • Course Payment Receipt

Before You Ride, Ensure You’re Insured

If you’re looking for beautiful scenery and challenging curves, South Australia’s ride through Adelaide Hills is the best place to start. This unique 159 km stretch through Mount Torrens, Mount Pleasant, and Gorge Wildlife Park.

On the other hand, the 40 km ride from Strathalbyn to Goolwa also provides stunning views at a slower pace. This is the perfect ride for a slow Sunday afternoon!

From challenging curves to a slower afternoon ride Budget Direct can cover loss or damage as a result of an accident or severe weather as well as your liability for accidental damage your motorcycle causes to other people’s property.

Get a quote today.

See More How to Get a Motorbike Licence in Australia Guides

References

  1. Government of South Australia, 2021, Applying for a motorcycle licence

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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