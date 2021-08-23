Motorcycle road positioning explained

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Motorcycle road positioning explained

23 August 2021 | See disclaimer

Road positioning is essential to a motorcyclist’s safety and visibility while on the road. But there is a right way and a wrong way to position yourself, especially when it comes to sharing the road with other motorists.

Choosing your position on the road

When choosing a position on the road all motorcyclists must consider three key elements: space, surface, and sight.

Space:

As a motorcyclist, you are vulnerable to your surroundings and only have your safety gear for protection in case of an accident. The more space you create from potential hazards (vehicles and pedestrians) the better. This practice is referred to as ‘buffering’ and helps to increase the likelihood of motorcyclists being seen by other road users.

Surface:

All motorcyclists should be very aware of the road’s surface. The quality of the road’s surface can significantly impact a motorcyclist’s lane position (e.g. puddles, potholes etc.). Understandably, you won’t always be able to avoid riding on a poor surface especially when avoiding hazards.

Some poor road surfaces may include:

  • Paint

  • Oil

  • Water

  • Sand

  • Gravel

  • Potholes

  • Metal Plates

Sight:

Choose a road position that offers good vision and enough space for you to buffer any potential hazards. The right side of the lane normally offers a great motorcycle lane position with good vision up the road, to the sides and behind. Its only downside is when there is oncoming traffic, and this road position becomes much more dangerous.

A great tip for motorcyclists: Try to avoid the oil trail on the road from other vehicles to avoid a reduced amount of traction, especially in wet weather.

What is buffering?

As a motorcyclist, you are encouraged to create more space around you and further the distance between you and other oncoming vehicles, pedestrians, and wildlife. This practice is called buffering.

With the little amount of protection motorcyclists have it’s very important for you to buffer away from potential hazards and increase the likelihood of you being seen, especially in the event of a crash.

Preparing for multi-lane roads

To reduce the risk of crashes on multi-lane roads you should:

  • Choose a lane that’s away from oncoming traffic

  • Create a buffer from turning vehicles (even when they aren’t turning)

  • Buffer parked and oncoming vehicles

  • Slow down and buffer slow-moving or stopped vehicles

  • Keep a buffer from other vehicles in bus and transit lanes in case they need to change lanes or make a turn

  • Not ride beside other vehicles or in their blind spots

What to look for while riding

Vehicles tailgating

If a vehicle is following closely behind you then it’s recommended that you, as the motorcyclist, choose to ride in the middle of the lane. You should also maintain space from vehicles as they pass by.

Maintain a clear line of vision

The further back you drop from other vehicles the more you can see ahead and be prepared for any eventuality that may occur. In these situations, buffering can also help you to improve the line of vision and make it easier for other motorists to see you.

Blind crests

When approaching a blind crest (top of a hill) slow down, look for road clues and select an appropriate road position. Try to create a buffer on both sides from potential ongoing traffic or traffic hazards.

Positioning for curves and bends

To safely position for curves and bends, there are a few pointers to adhere to which will help other road users see you.

Taking curves and bends this way will slow you down a little on the approach but will allow you to accelerate out much earlier and have a clearer view of the road ahead:

  • Plan to start wide for curves and bends for maximum vision

  • Plan to finish curves and bends tightly to correct their speed and leave room for errors if necessary

  • Keep away from areas where on-coming vehicles are most likely to cross the centre line (also known as the head-on zone)

Exiting wide

Exiting wide can result in a crash and when this happens there is no room for error. When you straighten out of turns too quickly the curve can tighten up and you may need to work extra hard to complete the turn. Turning in too early can also result in a collision or crash on the exit.

Planning a series of curves

Link a series of curves together by starting wide and planning to finish them tight. You should exit each curve tightly so that you’re perfectly positioned for entry into the next curve.

Road safety rules

Overtaking

Before overtaking you should check for side streets, driveways, and concealed driveways. As a motorcyclist, you should create a buffer for any vehicles you’re passing and check for vehicles that may be overtaking you.

Turns at intersections

When turning right maintain a buffer from ongoing traffic. However, when you turn right from a single lane you should buffer hazards as they exit the turn. It’s recommended that all motorcyclists start the turn as close to the far right of the lane or the middle of the road as possible.

When turning left from a single lane you should start buffering hazards as they exit the turn. Similarly, you should start the turn as close to the far-left side of the lane as possible.

When turning left or right you must give way to any pedestrians crossing the road into which you are turning.

Motorcycle Insurance

These tips are of a general nature only and are here to help you better understand how to position yourself confidently and safely on the road. However, despite doing all the right things, accidents can still happen through no fault of your own.

While we can’t help you from getting physically hurt, Budget Direct can help provide peace of mind financially with our competitive offering on motorcycle insurance.

Find levels of motorcycle cover that suit you.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

Motorcycle accident survey & statistics

Buying Your First Motorcycle: A Beginner's Guide

6 Motorcycle maintenance tasks you can do yourself (inc. checklist)