5 motorcycle safety gear must-haves

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

5 motorcycle safety gear must-haves

9 September 2021 | See disclaimer

Riding a motorcycle is fun and rewarding but selecting the right motorcycle safety gear can often be difficult.

Whether you’re a first-time rider or you’ve been riding for years, your safety is the most important thing. That’s why buying the appropriate motorcycle safety gear is a decision that shouldn’t be made lightly.

We’ve compiled a guide of motorcycle safety gear, so you can feel safe and secure while riding your motorcycle.

#1: Helmet

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In Australia, it’s illegal to ride a motorcycle without a helmet. And rightly so, they help prevent head injuries and death caused by accidents.

An effective motorcycle helmet should feature a firm, polystyrene foam inner lining that creates a barrier for impact. It should have high-quality straps that sit securely and comfortably around your face.

Motorcycle helmets come in a variety of styles including full face, open face, modular, half shell, and dual sport.

Finding the right fit is paramount, to ensure your eyes, mouth, and face are properly covered and meet government requirements.

Here’s a breakdown of what to consider when purchasing a motorcycle helmet and how to choose the right one for you.

#2: Jacket

A motorcycle jacket serves a vital function: protecting your limbs, organs, back, and other important body parts in the event of a crash.

It is crucial that you select a specifically designed motorcycle jacket – an everyday leather jacket is not an appropriate substitute.

Typically, motorcycle jackets fall into two categories: textile and leather. Textile jackets are usually cheaper, while still being abrasion and water-resistant.

On the other hand, leather jackets offer a more ‘classic’ biker look and tend to last longer than textile jackets, giving you more value for money. Leather jackets also usually have a closer fit.

It’s also recommended to select brightly coloured or fluorescent material to improve visibility on the road.

Whichever material you settle on, both offer notable advantages over regular jackets: double seams to protect against abrasion, body armour to cushion vulnerable areas in a crash, and wind resistance.

When buying a motorcycle jacket, it’s also important to consider what type of weather you will usually be riding in and select a jacket to suit.

When you try the jacket on, you want it to fit closely, but without restricting your movement.

And if you’re a beginner here’s our guide to purchasing a motorcycle jacket.

#3: Gloves

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High-quality motorcycle gloves are an indispensable piece of safety gear. In a crash, you will most likely put your hands out to break your fall.

Usually, the meaty part of your palm will be the first thing to hit the ground in a crash, so it’s important to look for gloves made from abrasion-resistant materials such as leather or Kevlar.

A good pair of motorcycle gloves should completely cover your fingers, palms, wrists, and the backs of your hands.

There should also be plenty of overlap between your gloves and the sleeves of your jacket, to ensure no skin is ever exposed.

Motorcycle gloves should have a retention strap around the wrist, to make sure the gloves stay firmly on your hand in a crash. Ideally, your motorcycle gloves should have protective armour on the palm and knuckles.

Finally, it’s important to try on motorcycle gloves before buying them, to ensure a firm fit without restricting your blood flow or dexterity. The gloves should never be so restrictive that you cannot safely operate your motorcycle.

#4: Riding pants

Specialist motorcycle pants are a must – they protect your legs in the event of an accident or coming off your bike.

As with jackets, specifically designed riding pants come in either leather or textile. When purchasing a pair of riding pants, look for protective armour in the hips, shins, and knees as these areas are most likely to be injured in a crash.

The pants should fit tightly, without restricting movement in your legs. When trying the pants on, stand in a riding position to ensure they accommodate a full range of motion. You should also look for a certified abrasion rating when selecting riding pants.

Additionally, check that the pants are suitable for both wet and dry riding conditions, as often riding pants will not provide enough protection in wet conditions because of the change in friction.

Some manufacturers now offer jeans with added Kevlar panels in important areas. While these are preferable to regular jeans, they won’t provide anywhere near as much protection as specifically designed leather or textile riding pants.

#5: Boots

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High-quality motorcycle boots are a staple of motorcycle safety gear. Motorcycles are heavy, with most weighing 150kg at the very least. As such, a sturdy pair of motorcycle boots serves two purposes.

Firstly, they protect your feet and ankles in case a motorcycle ever falls on you. Secondly, while riding, you need a pair of boots that can support that weight on uneven, unpredictable, and even slippery surfaces.

Thus, it’s a good idea to look for motorcycle boots with oil-resistant, non-slip soles. The boots should also provide enough ankle support, while you want the soles to grip well on the motorcycle’s footpegs.

From there, look for boots that will protect your feet and ankles in a crash. A handy tip to see how a pair of boots will react in a crash is to grab them by the heel and toe and twist. If you do this and it looks like your feet would be injured in a crash, chances are the boots don’t provide enough protection.

It’s also important to look for a boot that will lace up tightly above the ankle to prevent it from flying off in an accident.

Additional features to be aware of when buying riding boots include heel and toe boxes, armour over the ankles and shins, and a metal plate in the soles to prevent twisting.

Protect your riding gear

Accumulating good quality riding gear to keep you safe from head to toe can add up!

This is why, at Budget Direct, we offer our comprehensive motorcycle insurance policyholders Riding Gear Coverage up to the value of $3,000, as an optional extra, which includes cover for boots, pants, jackets, gloves, helmets, knee guards and body armour.

Learn more about our motorcycle insurance products and optional benefits

FAQs

What gear do I need for riding?

A full set of gear includes a helmet, gloves, riding boots, a protective jacket, and pants.

Can you wear sandshoes on a motorcycle?

No, it’s important you wear boots when riding a motorcycle to protect your feet and ankles.

Are mesh motorcycle jackets safe?

Mesh jackets are designed for motorcycle riding in warmer climates. A professional mesh jacket will keep you relatively safe during a fall.

What do you wear under motorcycle pants?

You can wear running tights under motorcycle pants for warmth and chafe prevention.

Should you wear gloves while riding a motorcycle?

Yes. Wearing gloves makes riding more comfortable, protects your hands in the event of an accident, and absorbs vibrations from the bike.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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