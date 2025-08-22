^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

6 Motorcycle maintenance tasks you can do yourself (inc. checklist)

22 August 2025 | See disclaimer

Like any vehicle, part and parcel of owning a motorcycle, and keeping it safe to ride, requires upkeep and regular servicing.

Depending on engine capacity (cc), this is normally every 4-6,000ks, or at least once a year — whichever comes first.

And there are some basics you can do yourself to ensure your bike is being maintained properly before it goes in for a service, which is why we’ve outlined 6 maintenance checks you can do yourself at home.

Jump straight to the motorcycle maintenance checklist.

Check the tyre pressure and tread

Checking your tyres regularly for air pressure and any signs of wear and tear is a great habit to get into, and you’ll want to do this after most rides and before any long road trips.

Each motorcycle will have its own specific tyre pressure, so refer to your bike’s manual for the correct PSI levels.

When reviewing your tyres, check the tread depth in areas that have seen the most wear and look out for bulges in the rubber or cuts to the sidewall. This will give you a better understanding of whether your tyres will need to be replaced.

Check your brakes

You must test your brakes before each ride. This is to ensure that each brake will stop your bike from rolling, especially in unpredictable weather conditions.

Check the material on your brake pads regularly by looking to see if each brake pad is wearing evenly and is still safe to use. If your brake pads are two millimetres or less, then they’ll need to be replaced.

Charge your battery

Batteries will typically last for two years even if you treat them well, which is why it’s important that riders complete regular checks and charging to maintain the health of the battery.

Each battery may be different and may require a special type of charger and so it’s best to refer to your bike’s manual for this information.

Charging your motorcycle consists of removing the battery, attaching the charger using the battery’s terminals, charging the battery, unplugging the charger, and then reinstalling the battery into your motorcycle.

Change your oil

The more you ride your bike the more often you’ll need to change its oil. Ideally, you should check the oil levels every few months and definitely before you go for a long ride. Oil filters need to be changed regularly and you can start by removing the oil plug and its filter. Once the oil has been drained you can install a new filter, put back any removed parts and refill using a funnel and new oil.

Change the coolant

Coolant protects your engine from overheating, freezing, or corroding and is an important part of maintaining your motorcycle’s insides. You should get into the habit of checking how old your coolant is and whether it’s time to change it.

Don’t attempt to handle coolant when your engine is still warm.

To change the coolant, you’ll first need to gain access to the coolant drain bolt and remove it. Then once you’re done you can reinstall the drain bolt and refill the body with coolant.

Clean your motorcycle

Cleaning your motorcycle will help to maintain the outer layer of paint and reduce wear and tear over time. Some riders clean their bike as often as they’d clean a car while others may wash their motorcycle more regularly.

Rinse your bike with cool water to remove any debris, clean with a soft cloth or sponge, clean plastic parts with a cloth or dampened sponge with a gentle detergent and rinse thoroughly with lots of clean water.

Insuring your motorcycle

Over 3 million Aussies have had their Insurance Solved™ by Budget Direct, by offering dependable cover at a price that’s hard to beat.

Find a level of motorcycle cover that suits you, and if you buy a new policy online, get 15%^ off your first year’s premium.

Get a quote today.

Motorcycle maintenance checklist:

Check the tyre pressure and tread

Check your brakes

Check your battery

Change your oil

Change the coolant

Clean your motorcycle

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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