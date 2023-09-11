How to prevent motorcycle theft

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to prevent motorcycle theft

11 September 2023 | See disclaimer

For a country that has around 881,000 registered motorcycles, there’s a significant amount of theft. In the 12 months leading up to December 2020, the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council found that there were 8059 motorcycle thefts in Australia alone.

Naturally, there are more theft prevention guides available for cars, so it makes sense that we also have a handy guide on how to protect your motorcycle.

See all of Budget Direct’s motorcycle guides.

Install a motorcycle anti-theft alarm

An anti-theft alarm is one of the most effective methods of prevention when it comes to motorcycle theft. Alarms are a great way to attract someone’s attention and alert them if their motorcycle was being stolen.

You’ll want to make sure that you choose a motorcycle alarm that sounds different from a regular car alarm. That way you’ll be able to recognise if your motorcycle is being stolen. And finally, make sure to have the alarm’s sensitivity tuned so that there are no false alarms.

Use or install a motorcycle kill switch

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If your motorcycle doesn’t already come with a kill switch, then you may want to install one. The benefit of having a kill switch is that it adds an extra layer of security in preventing your motorcycle from being stolen.

When a starter kill switch is installed it prevents electricity from reaching the spark plugs and stops the motorcycle’s engine from starting altogether. A kill switch is most effective when hidden and will ensure that your motorcycle won’t start unless the switch is disabled first.

Use multiple locks on your bike

One of the best motorcycle theft prevention tips is to use multiple locks on your motorcycle. It’s recommended that you use at least two or more locks in addition to any of your motorcycle’s built-in locks.

Here are some lock options for your motorcycle:

  • Steering lock – this lock is used to stop the easy manoeuvring of your motorcycle.

  • Disc brake lock – this lock is used to secure your wheels and stop them from turning.

  • Motorbike ignition lock – this lock will only work if you make sure to turn off and lock the ignition.

  • Fork lock – this lock is used to secure the forks of your wheels.

If all of these locks are separate from one another then this will actively increase your chances of preventing motorcycle theft.

Lock your motorcycle to something heavy

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You should always try to lock your bike to a heavy, stationary object, especially when you’re going to be away from your motorcycle for an extended period. This should also include when you’ve parked your motorcycle at home or in a garage.

To lock your motorcycle you’ll need a thick chain or cable and a padlock. Both items must be made of strong materials and not easily broken by a bolt cutter. Anchoring your motorcycle to a heavy object not only provides more protection but will also help to deter potential thieves.

Install a GPS locator

Installing a GPS locator on your motorcycle can be a helpful motorcycle theft prevention method. Having a hidden GPS locator on your motorcycle can help authorities track down your motorcycle much quicker and have it back to you within days instead of weeks or months.

Theft prevention practices

If you’re looking for tips to prevent motorcycle theft in your area then here are some things you can do from day to day.

Park within FOV of security cameras

Make sure that you park in a secure area within the field of view of overhead security cameras. Security cameras are effective in preventing motorcycles from being stolen (especially in very busy areas).

Park near other motorcycles

This tip works well if you’re travelling in a group, however, if you’re on your own you may also be able to find other motorcycles to park next to.

There are two main benefits to parking near other motorcycles. The first is that your motorcycle becomes less of a potential target with other motorcycles around and the second is that with more riders around there is less of a chance of your motorcycle being stolen.

Park your bike in a well-lit location

If you’re looking to park your motorcycle outside then make sure it’s in a well-lit location. As long as your motorcycle is parked out in the open then this will help to prevent it from being stolen.

Motorcycle Insurance

With Budget Direct’s Motorcycle Insurance you can be reimbursed for a hire car following theft for up to 14 days or $1000. Keep in mind that this is not available with Third Party Property Only Cover.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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