^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The beginner's guide to purchasing a motorcycle jacket

22 August 2025 | See disclaimer

In addition to buying your first motorcycle or considering the cost of an upgrade, you should also assess how you’re going to choose a motorcycle jacket that not only protects your body in the event of a crash but also suits your personal style.

As one of the 5 motorcycle safety gear must-haves choosing the right motorcycle jacket should be based on safety, style, price, and material in our motorcycle jacket buying guide.

See all of Budget Direct’s motorcycle guides.

What features should I look for in a motorcycle jacket?

When choosing a motorcycle jacket, you should consider:

  • Protection and safety

  • Comfort and fit

  • Style and look

  • Material and feel

  • Price

Safety standards

Motorcycle jackets that have been independently tested on their performance under crash conditions under European standards can be marked CE (Conformite Europeenne). Next to CE should be the number of the standard and the symbol for a rider.

According to the Queensland government, you should wear long pants and a jacket in addition to your helmet. The jacket should be “highly abrasive and tear resistant and completely cover your arms, legs and body”[1]. The jacket itself should be secured at the wrists and waist to prevent your skin from being exposed during a fall.

It’s also recommended that you choose a jacket that highlights your visibility. This can include light or bright coloured clothing, a fluorescent vest, or reflective strips. That way if other road users can see you (even when the weather’s bad) then they can avoid you too.

Impacts and armour

The addition of armour to a motorcycle jacket will provide increased protection should an accident occur, so strive to get the best you can for the amount of money you’re looking to spend.

Riders should always look for the CE approved symbol to ensure that the armour has been tested and is of high quality. Generally the thicker and harder amour you have in a motorcycle jacket the more protected you will be.

Motorcycle jacket armour protects the areas you’re most likely to need it, such as the shoulders, elbows, and back. Some jackets may vary from full-back protection to only lower-spine protection. Most protective inserts are removable and are made up of a variety of materials like memory foam, silicone, hard plastic and viscoelastic.

It should also be noted that all of these safety features should be factored into the cost of owning a motorcycle. Depending on your budget some motorcycle jackets may offer more protection than others.

Jacket styles

There are several different motorcycle-specific jackets, each with its own purpose, features, and restrictions.

Motorcycle-specific jackets include:

  • Two seams to protect the stitching from abrasion and increase strength

  • A design to fit the body in high-speed so that won’t move easily

  • Adjustable air vents

  • Body armour with a CE safety rating (material that absorbs impact and cushions the most vulnerable parts of your body in a crash)

Sportbike jackets:

Image

This style of jacket is designed to fit closely to a rider’s body in a forward position and provide a range of motion for the rider’s arms and shoulders. The jacket has a shorter back for when the rider is sitting upright and high-quality impact absorption and abrasion protection.

Adventure/Touring jackets:

Image

This jacket is versatile, adaptable, and a comfortable style. It can be used in a variety of weather conditions (wind, rain, snow, and heat) and terrains (long paved road, dirt road, rocks, and debris).

Cruiser/V-Twin jackets

Image

This style of jacket is stylish, comfortable, and can be made of leather or textile fabric. Textile fabric jackets provide better protection, ventilation, weighs less and are ideal for long rides. This style of jacket is also popular with riders and non-riders alike.

Café jackets

Image

This style of jacket is compact, minimalistic in design and meets the needs of motorcyclists riding Café Racer bikes. Typically designed using leather, this style of jacket has simple lines and a retro look. The short-cut bomber is the most popular style in this type of jacket.

Materials

Most motorcycle jackets are made of leather or a textile fabric and your choice of material should be based on several factors: rider preference and comfort, climate, and rider environment.

For a long-time leather was considered the most favourable fabric for motorcycle jackets in cooler climates but now the new option of man-made textiles offers other higher-quality options like Kevlar.

Higher-quality textiles resist abrasion just as much and sometimes more than leather. They also hold water-resistant membranes that can keep you dry even in bad weather.

While textile materials are favoured in hot and humid areas the introduction of laser-perforated leather, mesh, or jackets with lots of vents are a great option for warm weather too.

Wet weather jackets

Choosing a motorcycle jacket that’s designed to withstand different weather conditions can be the difference between a ride where you’re protected from the elements and one where you’re left completely drenched.

Water-resistance ratings should be listed on jacket labels and a 10/K/15K rating will indicate that your jacket can withstand moderate rainfall. Over time, with wear and tear, waterproof jackets will also need to be treated to retain their primary function.

Comfort and fit

It’s recommended that you choose a jacket that not only fits properly but also has ventilation panels and zipper/velcro closures. This will help to ensure airflow and increase your level of comfort without lacking protection.

Prices

Altogether the cost of riding gear, including a helmet, glove, boots, and jacket can cost between $800-$1,200 depending on the brand and where you source it.

The cost of an individual motorcycle jacket varies greatly in price from $40-$2600.[2] This is dependent on the type of materials used and the make of the jacket itself.

Keep in mind that materials like leather and newer safety textiles can be costly and there are also additional safety features that can impact the price of your jacket too.

Trying on a motorcycle jacket

When trying on motorcycle jackets it’s important to consider the size, comfort and overall fit.

Here are a few things to look for when trying on a motorcycle jacket:

  • The jacket should have a snug fit with room for your arms to move freely

  • The cut of the jacket should be comfortable in the riding position on your type of motorcycle

  • Make sure the jacket has lots of vents (if you’re riding in warm weather)

  • Check whether your jacket has a zipper around the bottom or at the back so (if you need them to) they can connect to a pair of riding pants

Once you’re ready to try on a motorcycle jacket you may also want to check out how to choose the right motorcycle helmet for you.

See More Guides

References

  1. Queensland Government, 2018, Motorcycle Safety Gear
  2. Tahnee-Jae Lopez-Vito, 2020, Motorcycle Jackets Compared
  3. Revzilla, 2025, Dainese Super Speed Textile Jacket
  4. Revzilla, 2025, Klim Latitude Jacket
  5. Revzilla, 2025, Joe Rocket Classic '92 Jacket
  6. Revzilla, 2025, Alpinestars Oscar Brass Leather Jacket

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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