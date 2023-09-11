How to save on Motorcycle Insurance

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to save on Motorcycle Insurance

11 September 2023 | See disclaimer

While you may not know where to start, there are several ways you can save on motorcycle insurance with Budget Direct. Understanding how each factor affects the cost of your policy will help you choose how you want to minimise costs for your motorcycle.

Look at who’s on your policy

If there are a number of riders listed on the same policy, then Budget Direct will still have to assess how much risk is associated with each rider. It’s important to note that household members are also excluded from cover unless they are listed on the policy.

If there is a rider under the age of 25 then they’ll typically pose a higher risk due to their age and inexperience. In this case, you can restrict your policy to riders who are over 25 years old to save on the insurance premium.

Use an adjustable excess

The excess is the amount you pay towards an at-fault claim and depending on the value of your motorcycle, you may be able to increase your basic excess in return for a lower premium.

However, this also means that you’ll need to pay a higher excess if you do need to make a claim and you should weigh up all the pros and cons before deciding.

Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply if the rider:

  • is less than 21 years of age (the additional excess costs $600)

  • is 21 to 24 years of age (the additional excess costs $500)

  • has not held a full or open Australian motorcycle licence for 2 or more years (the additional excess costs $500)

  • is not listed on your insurance certificate (the additional excess costs $600).

Consider optional extras

When purchasing comprehensive motorcycle insurance, you can choose between one or more of our four optional extras, including cover for riding gear, a hire car following an accident, your choice of repairer and reducing your windshield excess to only $40.

While opting for benefits that you want may not necessarily lower the cost of your insurance, they will help protect your motorcycle should the unforeseen happen.

Please check the Product Disclosure Statement for more information.

Personal Effects cover

As an included benefit of comprehensive motorcycle insurance, personal effects covers up to $500 worth of damage to repair or replace covered personal items. Keep in mind that this only applies if we’re paying a claim for loss or damage to your motorcycle and those personal items were being worn or stored in a locked compartment of the motorcycle at the time of the incident.

Related FAQ: Are personal items covered by Motorcycle Insurance?

Take advantage of flexible payments

While you can choose how you pay your premium, by paying annually instead of in monthly instalments, you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid instalment processing fees. While this option may not be suitable for all insurance customers, it may be worth it to those who can afford a one-off payment.

Reduce your risks to insurers

By parking your motorcycle in a secure garage you are not only reducing the amount of risk to your motorcycle (accidents, damage, and theft) but you’re also likely to be reducing your premium.

Also, if your motorcycle has security features like an alarm make sure that this is added to your policy.

First year’s premium

If you’re interested in saving on motorcycle insurance consider using our tips to ensure that you’re only paying for the coverage that you need.

Find a level of cover that suits you and save 15%^ on your first year’s premium for a new motorcycle policy purchased online.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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