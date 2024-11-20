Pros and Cons of Different Types of Motorcycles

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Pros and Cons of Different Types of Motorcycles

A man riding on his motorbike in the Mexican countryside.

20 November 2024 | See disclaimer

Riding a motorcycle is a thrill that’s hard to beat. From the freedom of the open road to the roar of the engine - motorcycle owners have plenty to boast about.

In Australia, more than 40,000 motorcycles were sold between January and June 2024, which shows just how keen Aussies are about their two-wheelers.[1]

And there are plenty of benefits from cheaper running costs to ease of parking - there’s a lot to love.

So whether you’re looking to shave time off your daily commute or enjoy long, cruising rides on the weekend, we’ve compiled a pros and cons list of different types of motorcycles to help kickstart your journey.

Standard Motorcycle

A motorcyclist rides a standard motorcycle on a paved mountain road on a sunny day.

The standard motorcycle is the oldest motorcycle style and a true classic. Also known as a ‘naked bike’ or ‘roadster,’ they’re perfect as a starter bike or for a daily commute.

The seating position is upright and neutral, and as the name suggests, they’re designed to be more lightweight, having little to no fairings (panels) or added storage space.

Standard motorcycle engines can range between 125cc and 1000cc, and they’re a great all-rounder. Good for fuel efficiency, manoeuvering through traffic congestion and they’ll get you from A to B - and probably even to C.

Pros

  • Lightweight and agile
  • Perfect starter bike
  • Option to upgrade to a sports standard for more power

Cons

  • Not designed for long-haul comfort
  • Little wind protection
  • Minimal storage capacity

Cruiser Motorcycles

A man rides a shiny silver cruiser motorcycle on a road with rolling hills in the background.

If you’re after timeless style and a laid back riding position, then the cruiser motorcycle might be for you.

These are the types of motorcycles you’d find in a 1950s Hollywood tough-guy movie. Cruisers have an emphasis on style, often fitted with polished chrome panels and sleek fairings - they tend to attract attention wherever they go.

Cruisers can have larger engines, ranging from around 500cc to 2000cc. The seat is low, with the rider’s position slightly inclined to the back, allowing for an upright but relaxed riding position. With cruisers, it’s all about taking time to enjoy the ride.

American manufacturer Harley Davidson remains a popular choice for those after a cruiser model, winning the 2023 Canstar Review for best-rated motorcycle where it was voted five stars for style, comfort, reliability, technology features and overall satisfaction.[2]

Pros

  • Highly customisable
  • Classic/vintage style
  • Comfortable seating posture

Cons

  • Less fuel efficiency
  • Heavyweight and can be unwieldy at low speeds
  • Difficult to weave through traffic

Sport Bikes

A rider leans on a sports bike around a road corner while wearing full protective gear.

Sport bikes are geared toward power and performance - made with a large engine and a lighter frame, they’re designed to accelerate and hit top speeds quickly.

Everything about them is built for speed, from the aerodynamic panels to the low tread tyres to the aggressive riding posture which minimises wind resistance. A sports bike allows for side-to-side manoeuverability and agility.

If you’re after a thrill, then a sport bike will take you there. If you’re new to riding, however, these bikes can be challenging due to the high amount of horsepower and skill required for handling turns. It’s worth noting that learner drivers might not even be able to legally drive certain sport bikes as some motorcycle types aren’t allowed on a learner licence.

But that’s not to say sports bikes can’t be mastered with the correct training and safety measures. Many local race tracks offer recreational ride days where you can test out your bike’s capacity in a controlled environment.

Just make sure you have the appropriate safety gear, including a helmet, gloves, boots and a leather suit. You can also learn more about Budget Direct’s Motorcycle Insurance cover options to protect your ride.

Pros

  • Speed and agility
  • Lightweight
  • Powerful engine

Cons

  • Uncomfortable for long-distance rides
  • Little to no storage capacity
  • Potentially challenging for beginners

Touring Bikes

A man is camping and unpacking gear from his touring motorcycle luggage compartment in the mountains.

Touring bikes are the ultimate long-haul companion. Perfect for road trips with friends or out solo on the open road, riding for hours on end. Touring bikes will take you cross-country in comfort.

Built for long-distance, they come equipped with comfortable seats, often room for a rear passenger, good wind protection and plenty of storage capacity.

Touring motorcycles are designed to go that extra mile, optimised with add-ons that might include heated grips and seat warmers, navigational display features and Bluetooth connectivity. You can ride comfortably into new territory.

Pros

  • Suitable for long distance rides
  • Ample storage capacity
  • Comfortable riding position

Cons

  • Can be more expensive than other bikes
  • Large and Heavyweight
  • Less agile through tight spaces

Sport Touring Motorcycles

A sleek sport touring motorcycle stands alone on a road in front of snowy mountain peaks.

Sport touring motorcycles combine all the benefits of a touring bike and a sport bike. They’re ideal for long-distance trips but optimised for speed and agility.

Sport touring bikes come with middle to large-range engines, designed for both long and short distance rides. The seating position is somewhere between a regular touring bike and a sport bike and they’re fitted with aerodynamic panels.

Sport-touring motorcycles may sacrifice slightly on luggage capacity to stay lightweight, but they more than make up for it with the combination of speed and comfort - perfect for a long-haul adventure.

Pros

  • Suitable for all riding lengths
  • High-performance ability
  • Comfortable

Cons

  • Poor fuel efficiency
  • Expensive to purchase and maintain
  • Potentially too large and heavy for inner-city riding

Adventure Bikes

An adventure motorcyclist speeding up on a country road with his friend on a sunny day.

Adventure bikes are like the 4x4s of the two-wheeled world. Also known as dual-sport motorcycles, these bikes can handle almost any terrain you throw at them - from pavement to dirt tracks, to muddy plains and even water.

While adventure motorcycles are great on-road, they also fall into the off-road bikes category which also include dirt bikes and motocross bikes.

Dual-sport bikes are an offshoot of the early Enduro mountain bike, which is designed for cross-country endurance racing. An adventure bike has high-ground clearance, increased suspension and grippy, durable tyres.

Pros

  • Great on-and off-road capabilities
  • Excellent tyre grip
  • Durable

Cons

  • Too heavy for challenging trials
  • Not enough power for high-speed riding
  • Complex engines which can be difficult to repair in remote areas

Scooters

A young couple ride a pale blue scooter through the countryside.

There are some key differences between a standard motorcycle and a scooter. There are also so many benefits that make scooters a worthy candidate in the two-wheeled world.

Scooters are light, easy to ride and relatively inexpensive to run. Scooters may be the ultimate urban companion, especially for those who are new to riding or looking for something easy to get to work or ride around town with.

The riding position on a scooter is relaxed and upright, usually with a step-through frame (and easy footrest) so they work well if you have difficulty mounting or dismounting traditional motorcycles.

In terms of engine capacity, they usually range between about 50cc-500cc, which is on the lower end of the scale in terms of power, but it’s still certainly enough to get you from A to B on paved roads.

Scooters are perfect for zipping around town but are not really built for off-road riding or long distance trips.

Scooter Insurance is also available to cover you for loss or damage in an insured event. With Budget Direct, you can choose between multiple scooter insurance options to find a level of cover that suits your individual needs.

Pros

  • Comfortable footrest
  • Some have automatic transmission (no shifting gears)
  • Inexpensive running costs

Cons

  • Can be uncomfortable on long rides
  • Not as powerful as a traditional motorcycle
  • Slower than a traditional motorcycle or car

Electric Motorcycles, E-scooters and E-Bikes

A woman puts her keys into her green electric motorcycle parked on the street.

There’s no telling what the future holds when it comes to electric vehicles and popularity is certainly growing, as evidenced by the sheer number of them on the roads.

Electric motorcycles are hitting impressively high speeds on the track and the performance gap between petrol and electric is closing quickly.

In some states, Australians are even being offered government incentives for the purchase of e-scooters and e-bikes, as well as the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, in a bid to reduce emissions.

Electric motorcycles are considered zero-emission vehicles as they do not produce exhaust pipe emissions. But that doesn’t stop them from being incredibly powerful and reliable. Here are some factors to consider though, should you make the switch from petrol and diesel, over to electric:

Pros

  • Savings on running costs
  • Lower emissions
  • Powerful acceleration
  • Generally single-speed (no gear-shifting)

Cons

  • Limited charge range
  • Higher upfront costs
  • Long charging times
  • Manufacturing emissions remain high

Motorcycle Insurance

Man sits on a Livewire electric motorcycle in an empty carpark at dusk.

Motorcycle Insurance plays an important part in keeping your motorcycle safe; whether it’s damaged, broken or beyond repair as a result of an insured event. The type of insurance policy you choose will determine how you are protected in case of an accident.

Before purchasing insurance, make sure you have a valid motorcycle licence, and if you’re a beginner and yet to obtain one, you might want to check out our guide on how to get your motorbike licence.


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References

  1. FCAI, 2024, January – June 2024 Motorcycle Sales
  2. Canstar Blue, 2023, Best-Rated Motorcycles | Motorcycles Compared
  3. Canstar Blue, 2023, Most Popular Motorcycle Type
  4. SA1NT, 2023, The Ultimate Guide for Motorcycle Riding Positions
  5. Motorcyclist, 2024, Best Electric Motorcycles 2024

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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