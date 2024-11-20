Pros and Cons of Different Types of Motorcycles

Riding a motorcycle is a thrill that’s hard to beat. From the freedom of the open road to the roar of the engine - motorcycle owners have plenty to boast about.

In Australia, more than 40,000 motorcycles were sold between January and June 2024, which shows just how keen Aussies are about their two-wheelers.[1]

And there are plenty of benefits from cheaper running costs to ease of parking - there’s a lot to love.

So whether you’re looking to shave time off your daily commute or enjoy long, cruising rides on the weekend, we’ve compiled a pros and cons list of different types of motorcycles to help kickstart your journey.

Standard Motorcycle

The standard motorcycle is the oldest motorcycle style and a true classic. Also known as a ‘naked bike’ or ‘roadster,’ they’re perfect as a starter bike or for a daily commute.

The seating position is upright and neutral, and as the name suggests, they’re designed to be more lightweight, having little to no fairings (panels) or added storage space.

Standard motorcycle engines can range between 125cc and 1000cc, and they’re a great all-rounder. Good for fuel efficiency, manoeuvering through traffic congestion and they’ll get you from A to B - and probably even to C.

Pros

Lightweight and agile

Perfect starter bike

Option to upgrade to a sports standard for more power

Cons

Not designed for long-haul comfort

Little wind protection

Minimal storage capacity

Cruiser Motorcycles

If you’re after timeless style and a laid back riding position, then the cruiser motorcycle might be for you.

These are the types of motorcycles you’d find in a 1950s Hollywood tough-guy movie. Cruisers have an emphasis on style, often fitted with polished chrome panels and sleek fairings - they tend to attract attention wherever they go.

Cruisers can have larger engines, ranging from around 500cc to 2000cc. The seat is low, with the rider’s position slightly inclined to the back, allowing for an upright but relaxed riding position. With cruisers, it’s all about taking time to enjoy the ride.

American manufacturer Harley Davidson remains a popular choice for those after a cruiser model, winning the 2023 Canstar Review for best-rated motorcycle where it was voted five stars for style, comfort, reliability, technology features and overall satisfaction.[2]

Pros

Highly customisable

Classic/vintage style

Comfortable seating posture

Cons

Less fuel efficiency

Heavyweight and can be unwieldy at low speeds

Difficult to weave through traffic

Sport Bikes

Sport bikes are geared toward power and performance - made with a large engine and a lighter frame, they’re designed to accelerate and hit top speeds quickly.

Everything about them is built for speed, from the aerodynamic panels to the low tread tyres to the aggressive riding posture which minimises wind resistance. A sports bike allows for side-to-side manoeuverability and agility.

If you’re after a thrill, then a sport bike will take you there. If you’re new to riding, however, these bikes can be challenging due to the high amount of horsepower and skill required for handling turns. It’s worth noting that learner drivers might not even be able to legally drive certain sport bikes as some motorcycle types aren’t allowed on a learner licence.

But that’s not to say sports bikes can’t be mastered with the correct training and safety measures. Many local race tracks offer recreational ride days where you can test out your bike’s capacity in a controlled environment.

Just make sure you have the appropriate safety gear, including a helmet, gloves, boots and a leather suit. You can also learn more about Budget Direct’s Motorcycle Insurance cover options to protect your ride.

Pros

Speed and agility

Lightweight

Powerful engine

Cons

Uncomfortable for long-distance rides

Little to no storage capacity

Potentially challenging for beginners

Touring Bikes

Touring bikes are the ultimate long-haul companion. Perfect for road trips with friends or out solo on the open road, riding for hours on end. Touring bikes will take you cross-country in comfort.

Built for long-distance, they come equipped with comfortable seats, often room for a rear passenger, good wind protection and plenty of storage capacity.

Touring motorcycles are designed to go that extra mile, optimised with add-ons that might include heated grips and seat warmers, navigational display features and Bluetooth connectivity. You can ride comfortably into new territory.

Pros

Suitable for long distance rides

Ample storage capacity

Comfortable riding position

Cons

Can be more expensive than other bikes

Large and Heavyweight

Less agile through tight spaces

Sport Touring Motorcycles

Sport touring motorcycles combine all the benefits of a touring bike and a sport bike. They’re ideal for long-distance trips but optimised for speed and agility.

Sport touring bikes come with middle to large-range engines, designed for both long and short distance rides. The seating position is somewhere between a regular touring bike and a sport bike and they’re fitted with aerodynamic panels.

Sport-touring motorcycles may sacrifice slightly on luggage capacity to stay lightweight, but they more than make up for it with the combination of speed and comfort - perfect for a long-haul adventure.

Pros

Suitable for all riding lengths

High-performance ability

Comfortable

Cons

Poor fuel efficiency

Expensive to purchase and maintain

Potentially too large and heavy for inner-city riding

Adventure Bikes

Adventure bikes are like the 4x4s of the two-wheeled world. Also known as dual-sport motorcycles, these bikes can handle almost any terrain you throw at them - from pavement to dirt tracks, to muddy plains and even water.

While adventure motorcycles are great on-road, they also fall into the off-road bikes category which also include dirt bikes and motocross bikes.

Dual-sport bikes are an offshoot of the early Enduro mountain bike, which is designed for cross-country endurance racing. An adventure bike has high-ground clearance, increased suspension and grippy, durable tyres.

Pros

Great on-and off-road capabilities

Excellent tyre grip

Durable

Cons

Too heavy for challenging trials

Not enough power for high-speed riding

Complex engines which can be difficult to repair in remote areas

Scooters

There are some key differences between a standard motorcycle and a scooter. There are also so many benefits that make scooters a worthy candidate in the two-wheeled world.

Scooters are light, easy to ride and relatively inexpensive to run. Scooters may be the ultimate urban companion, especially for those who are new to riding or looking for something easy to get to work or ride around town with.

The riding position on a scooter is relaxed and upright, usually with a step-through frame (and easy footrest) so they work well if you have difficulty mounting or dismounting traditional motorcycles.

In terms of engine capacity, they usually range between about 50cc-500cc, which is on the lower end of the scale in terms of power, but it’s still certainly enough to get you from A to B on paved roads.

Scooters are perfect for zipping around town but are not really built for off-road riding or long distance trips.

Scooter Insurance is also available to cover you for loss or damage in an insured event. With Budget Direct, you can choose between multiple scooter insurance options to find a level of cover that suits your individual needs.

Pros

Comfortable footrest

Some have automatic transmission (no shifting gears)

Inexpensive running costs

Cons

Can be uncomfortable on long rides

Not as powerful as a traditional motorcycle

Slower than a traditional motorcycle or car

Electric Motorcycles, E-scooters and E-Bikes

There’s no telling what the future holds when it comes to electric vehicles and popularity is certainly growing, as evidenced by the sheer number of them on the roads.

Electric motorcycles are hitting impressively high speeds on the track and the performance gap between petrol and electric is closing quickly.

In some states, Australians are even being offered government incentives for the purchase of e-scooters and e-bikes, as well as the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers, in a bid to reduce emissions.

Electric motorcycles are considered zero-emission vehicles as they do not produce exhaust pipe emissions. But that doesn’t stop them from being incredibly powerful and reliable. Here are some factors to consider though, should you make the switch from petrol and diesel, over to electric:

Pros

Savings on running costs

Lower emissions

Powerful acceleration

Generally single-speed (no gear-shifting)

Cons

Limited charge range

Higher upfront costs

Long charging times

Manufacturing emissions remain high

Motorcycle Insurance

Motorcycle Insurance plays an important part in keeping your motorcycle safe; whether it’s damaged, broken or beyond repair as a result of an insured event. The type of insurance policy you choose will determine how you are protected in case of an accident.

Before purchasing insurance, make sure you have a valid motorcycle licence, and if you’re a beginner and yet to obtain one, you might want to check out our guide on how to get your motorbike licence.

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