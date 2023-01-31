How to Get a Motorbike Licence in Victoria

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Get a Motorbike Licence in Victoria

Girl enjoying motorbike
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

31 January 2023 | See disclaimer

If you’ve always wanted to see the Great Ocean Road, maybe now is your time to experience those stunning views spanning along a 243 kilometre coastline, all on a motorcycle.

The Steps to Getting a Motorcycle Licence in Vic

  1. You must meet the requirements, which include:

    • Being 18 years or older

    • Being a Victorian resident

    • Holding an Australian motorcycle learner’s permit for a continuous period of at least three months immediately before you apply or already holding a motorcycle licence or, previously holding an overseas motorcycle licence.

    • Completing a Check Ride

    • Not being subject to a Fines Victoria licence sanction

    • Being medically fit to ride a motorcycle - if you have a medical condition or take prescribed medication which may impact your physical fitness and ability to ride, make sure you provide the relevant medical records before your assessment.

  2. Book and complete your assessments

Booking and Completing Your Assessments

To get a motorcycle licence in Victoria you’ll need to:

  • Pass an eyesight test

  • Pass a hazard perception test (not required if you already have a driver licence)

  • Supply proof of identity

  • Complete a Check Ride and this has to be done at least 1 month before your assessment

  • Complete your motorcycle licence assessment

Make sure you also bring protective clothing to your assessment including; a long sleeved shirt and pants, closed in footwear (boots or runners), protective eyewear e.g sunglasses, wet weather riding gear, an approved high visibility vest and approved motorcycle helmet. You can also bring your own motorcycle to the assessment but it must be fully registered, roadworthy and a learner approved vehicle.

The assessment is delivered in the same way across all training centres across Victoria. To book your assessment, get in touch with an accredited training and testing provider.

Before You Ride, Ensure You’re Insured

After you’ve conquered the Great Ocean Road, why not venture to the Great Alpine Road across a three leg trip, or the Black Spur Drive for a shorter day ride. And now you can ride with peace of mind knowing that Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance can cover loss or damage to your motorcycle as a result of an accident.

Get a quote today.

See More How to Get a Motorbike Licence in Australia Guides

References

  1. VicRoads, 2021, Motorcycle licence and learner permit

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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