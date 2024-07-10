The Cost of Owning a Motorcycle

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

The Cost of Owning a Motorcycle

A man rides a motorcycle on a remote road lined with trees
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

10 July 2024 | See disclaimer

Whether you’re buying your first motorcycle or investing in a brand-new bike, you’ll want to know the costs. Motorcycle running costs can add up, and you may find yourself paying for hidden costs.

And if you’re looking to ditch your car for a motorcycle, there are a few things you should consider first. Not only will you be paying for the bike, but also safety gear, licence and registration fees, maintenance, repairs, fuel and your motorcycle insurance policy.

Here are the costs you’ll need to know before investing in a motorcycle.

Motorcycle Costs

There are two types of costs to consider with any motorcycle purchase. They are your one-time costs and your ongoing costs.

One-time costs usually include the bike itself, safety gear, tools, financing and depreciation.

Ongoing costs can include your insurance, vehicle licence and expenses based on your rides including fuel, tyres and maintenance.

Types of Motorcycles

The largest up-front cost is likely to be the motorcycle itself. Motorcycle prices can vary, and (learner-approved) motorcycles can range from $3,000-$8,000 on the lower end, $8,000-$15,000 in the middle and $15,000-$20,000 on the upper end. [1]

If you’re looking for a second-hand bike, models can start from $1,000-$5,000 on the lower end and go to $5,000-$10,000 on the upper end. Some second-hand models can also be priced above $10,000 but this would depend on the type of motorcycle being sold. [1]

However, if you’re looking for a model that is very popular or has a lot of horsepower, prices can sit in the $20,000–$50,000 range. While some specialty bikes can range up to $50,000+ and collectors bikes up to more than $100,000.

Safety Gear

Hands wearing motorcycle gloves hold the motorbike’s throttle grip

Unlike all the included safety features you get with car airbags and seatbelts, when choosing a motorcycle, you should ensure your safety by dressing head-to-toe in protective clothing.

Safety gear must-haves for riders include a helmet, gloves, jacket, riding pants, and boots. You could spend anywhere from $400-$3,500 on new riding gear. [2]

Each item provides a layer of protection when riding your motorcycle.

Helmets are one of the most important pieces of safety gear and can cost anywhere from $100–$1,200 [2]. When you choose a motorcycle helmet, prices will vary based on the helmet’s material and level of protection.

You can invest in a Kevlar-reinforced motor jacket with high-abrasion-grade leather. When you purchase a motorcycle jacket you can pay anywhere from $150-$1,000. [2]

Motorcycle gloves can cost between $25-$500 while boots can cost anywhere from $100-$800 [2]. All the costs of these items are largely determined by the quality and level of protection provided.

Also, protective pants are highly encouraged, especially when you’re riding above 24 km/h.

Keep in mind that wear and tear from the wind, rain, dust, stones, and abrasions may mean that safety gear can change from a one-time cost to an ongoing cost over time.

Licence and Registration Fees

You are required to get an Australian motorcycle licence and register your vehicle before you ride a motorcycle.

The cost of getting a motorbike licence varies from state to state. You must also be at least 16 years or older (except in Western Australia), need proof of identity and pass a driver’s knowledge test.

In Australia, annual motorcycle registration costs may include administration costs, government fees and compulsory third-party insurance. Your total fee may also vary based on tare weight (the weight of a vehicle without the motorcycle riders), vehicle type and usage.

Motorcycle registration costs vary from state to state and are an ongoing cost that occurs annually.

Here’s what you’ll pay for in each state:

  • ACT - Vehicle registration, road safety contribution, a rescue fee, a lifetime care and support levy and compulsory third-party insurance. [3]

  • NSW - A flat registration fee, a flat rate vehicle tax for motorcycles and compulsory third-party insurance. [4]

  • NT - A registration fee, an administration fee and compulsory third-party insurance. [5]

  • Qld - A registration fee, a traffic improvement fee and compulsory third-party insurance. [6]

  • SA - A registration fee, a lifetime support scheme fee, emergency services levy, goods and services tax, input tax credits and compulsory third-party insurance. [7]

  • Tas - A registration fee, a motor tax and compulsory third-party insurance. [8]

  • Vic - A registration fee, a motor vehicle duty fee, a number plate fee, a motorcycle safety fee and compulsory third-party insurance. [9]

  • WA - The cost includes registration, an administration fee, a vehicle inspection fee, a licence duty fee, a transfer fee and compulsory third-party insurance. [10]

Repair Costs

Mechanic installs a wheel on a motorcycle in a repair shop

You should book your motorcycle in for a service at least every 6-12 months and this is where unexpected costs may add up.

The type of motorcycle you own, your bike’s overall condition and how often you ride, will ultimately determine the cost of maintenance or repairs.

There are three different types of repairs, regular maintenance, minor services and major services.

Regular maintenance can include:

  • Fixing leaks and drips

  • Checking battery power

  • Checking the brakes, filter and fluids

Minor services can include:

  • Changing the oil and fluids

  • Replacing head and tail lights

  • Replacing chains, belts, spark plugs and electrical components

Major services can include:

  • Changing the spark plugs

  • Cleaning the air filters

  • Adjusting the chains

  • Flushing brake fluids

  • Fitting tyres

  • Replacing the engine, gearbox oil and filter

The more you ride your bike the more maintenance it’ll need over time. Getting regular services will ensure that your bike is reliable, manoeuvrable, and most importantly in a safe condition for you to ride.

Fuel

A motorcyclist refills petrol into a motorcycle barrel tank

Motorcycles are known for being fuel-efficient, and with increasing interest in improving fuel consumption, it’s likely that more Australians are considering motorcycles than ever before.

In 2020, motorcycles consumed 6.1 litres per 100 kilometres in Australia. This was nearly half the rate of fuel consumption by passenger vehicles running at 11.1 litres per 100 kilometres. [11]

However, the cost of fuel is a major motorcycle running cost, especially if you’re planning to use your motorcycle as your main mode of transport.

Motorcycle Insurance

Motorcycle insurance is an important motorcycle running cost.

Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance covers accidental damage to your motorcycle, damage to other people’s property and damage caused by fire, theft and attempted theft.

Legal liability cover (up to $20 million) is included in Budget Direct Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance policies. Legal liability provides you with cover for accidental damage to someone else’s property caused by your motorcycle, trailer or sidecar attached to your motorcycle.

This also includes optional cover for a hire car, riding gear cover, your choice of repairer and a reduced windshield excess.

Budget Direct Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance provides the most amount of cover to ensure you and your motorcycle are best protected in case something goes wrong.

We also offer Third-Party Motorcycle Insurance with two levels of cover, Third Party Property Only cover and Third Party Property, Fire and Theft protection.

And if you’re concerned about the cost of insurance and potential motorbike insurance claims then there are also ways to save on motorcycle insurance.

Compulsory Third Party Insurance

Compulsory third-party (CTP) insurance is attached to the registration of your vehicle and protects the rider that’s responsible for the accident.

If you’re the rider who is deemed at fault in a motor accident, CTP can cover you against compensation claims made by people who were injured in the motorcycle accident.

Compulsory Third Party Insurance should not be mistaken for Third Party Motorcycle Insurance.

How to Reduce Costs

Buy Second-Hand

Looking for learner-approved second-hand bike models between $1,000-$5,000 is a great place to start. Similarly for your safety gear, you should aim to spend on the lower end starting at $400. [2]

In this case, safety gear includes a helmet, gloves, jacket, riding pants and boots.

Get Regular Services

Getting your motorcycle serviced every 6-12 months will help avoid any excessive repair costs. Regular maintenance will also ensure that your motorcycle is in good working condition and is safe for you to ride.

Alternatively, you can save on costs if you learn to do some motorcycle maintenance tasks at home, in between visits.

Stop Speeding to Save Fuel

Riding slower doesn’t mean you’ll waste fuel. Riding your motorcycle at a slower, more controlled pace will actually reduce fuel consumption, and if you do need to ride at a faster speed, accelerating gently will help you save on fuel.

Reduce Your Risk

By parking your motorcycle in a secure garage you are not only stopping your motorcycle from being stolen but you’re also likely to be reducing your premium.

If your motorcycle has security features (like a security alarm) make sure this is also added to your policy.

Save on Motorcycle Insurance

If you’re interested in saving on motorcycle insurance, then you’ll need to ensure that you’re only paying for the cover that you need.

Buy a new Budget Direct Motorcycle Insurance policy online and save 15%^ on your first year’s premium.

Buy Motorcycle Insurance

See More Guides

References

  1. bikesales, 2024, 24,398 bikes for sale in Australia
  2. Pete Callaghan, 2024, The real costs of owning a motorcycle
  3. ACT Government, 2024, Vehicle registration fees
  4. NSW Government, 2024, Vehicle registration fees
  5. NT.GOV.AU, 2024, Registration fees
  6. Queensland Government, 2024, Registration costs
  7. SA.GOV.AU, 2024, Calculate vehicle registration fees
  8. Tasmanian Government, 2024, Registration fees
  9. VicRoads, 2023, Motorcycle fees
  10. Government of Western Australia, 2024, License a vehicle in Western Australia
  11. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2020, Survey of Motor Vehicle Use, Australia

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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