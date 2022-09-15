Motorcycle Sales Survey & Statistics 2022

Find out the latest government-sourced statistics on motorcycle registrations and sales, and the results of our survey on motorcycle sales.

Quick survey results:

There was a 10.7% decrease in motorcycle sales in the first quarter of 2022 [1]

Only 8.2% of Australians owned at least one motorcycle

58% of Australians expressed that there was no chance of them buying a motorcycle in the next 2 years

To help understand how motorcycle sales have been impacted we’ve collected the latest available government-sourced data and surveyed 994 Australians through Pure Profile, 18+ who own a registered vehicle to uncover their attitudes and beliefs about motorcycle sales in Australia.

1.0 Types of Motorcycles

2.0 Government-Sourced Motorcycle Sales Statistics

3.0 Motorcycle Sales Survey Results

4.0 Key Findings

1.0 Types of Motorcycles

According to the industry-leading body the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) a total of 24,338 motorcycles, scooters and off-highway vehicles (OHV) were sold between January and March 2022 leading to a 10.7% decrease in sales figures compared to 2021. [1]

Off-road motorcycles

Off-road motorcycles are specifically designed to be used on rough or natural terrain. This can include surfaces like sand, gravel, dirt, mud or snow. Motorcycles that can be ridden off-road include dual-purpose motorcycles, dual sport motorcycles or adventure motorcycles.

According to FCAI, 39.6% of motorcycle sales were attributed to off-road bikes and a decrease of 17.2% from 2021 figures. [1]

On-road motorcycles

On-road motorcycles are specifically designed to be used on paved roads, inner-city streets and highways. While there are some pros and cons that apply to different types of motorcycles, some of the most popular on-road motorcycles include:

Standard motorcycles

Cruisers

Touring motorcycles

Sport bikes

Sport Touring motorcycles

Accumulatively, on-road motorcycle sales accounted for 39.9% of all motorcycle sales with an increase of 12% on 2021 figures. [1]

Scooters

Scooters are a type of motorcycle that has a step-through base frame (or chassis) and a footrest platform. These features allow riders to stay closer to the ground and more balanced when stopping or dismounting.

Despite making up the smallest portion of first-quarter sales, scooter sales increased by 15% on 2021 figures; the highest increase out of all motorcycles sold. [1] This might be due to a few reasons including scooters being cheaper to run than other forms of transportation or the popularity of scooter-share companies like Lime.

2.0 Government-Sourced Motorcycle Sales Statistics

2.1 Motorcycle Vehicle Registrations in 2021

Total motorcycle registrations Motorcycles per 1000 registrations Total motorcycle registrations State Total motorcycle registrations New South Wales 269,518 Victoria 203,317 Queensland 218,920 South Australia 57,524 Western Australia 123,917 Tasmania 21,372 Northern Territory 5,878 Australian Capital Territory 13,357 Australia 913,803 Motorcycles per 1000 registrations State Motorcycles per 1000 registrations New South Wales 33 Victoria 30 Queensland 42 South Australia 32 Western Australia 46 Tasmania 39 Northern Territory 24 Australian Capital Territory 31 Australia 36

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows the number of motorcycle vehicle registrations from the 2021 motor vehicle census, the number of motorcycles per 1000 registrations and the number of motorcycles registered based on the type of fuel they use.

New South Wales had the highest number of motorcycle registrations with over 50,000+ more registered motorcycles in 2021 than the state with the second highest number. Owing largely to their smaller populations the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory had the lowest total of motorcycle registrations.

Western Australia had the highest rate of registered motorcycles averaging 46 motorcycles per 1000 registrations. While Northern Territory had the lowest rate of registered motorcycles averaging 24 motorcycles per 1000 registrations.

3.0 Motorcycle Sales Survey Results

3.1 How many motorcycles do you own?^

Australia Australia 1 2 3 4 5+ 5.5% 1.8% 0.5% 0% 0.4%

Out of all the participants surveyed only 8.2% of Australians owned at least one motorcycle and only 4.5% of all registered motor vehicles in Australia are motorbikes. [2]

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.2 What class(es) of motorcycle do you own?^

Australia Australia Off-road Road(standard) Road(cruiser) Road(touring) Road (sport/sporttouring) Scooter/moped Other 1.6% 3.7% 1.2% 1.1% 1.7% 0.8% 0.4%

7.8% of Australians surveyed owned an on-road motorcycle. Standard on-road motorcycles were the most popular model while less than 1% of participants owned a scooter/moped.

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.3 How likely are you to buy a motorcycle in the next 2 years?^

Australia Gender Age State Motorcycle Ownership Australia 1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle 2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle 3 - I might buy a motorcycle 4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle 5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle 58.1% 18.8% 16.1% 5.0% 2.0% Gender 1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle 2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle 3 - I might buy a motorcycle 4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle 5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle Female 65.2% 19.5% 12.2% 2.7% 0.4% Male 50.3% 18.0% 20.3% 7.6% 3.8% Age 1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle 2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle 3 - I might buy a motorcycle 4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle 5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle 18-24 33.3% 27% 26.1% 10.8% 2.7% 25-34 45.2% 22.9% 21.8% 6.9% 3.2% 35-44 45.7% 23.4% 20.8% 7.6% 2.5% 45-54 58% 20% 16.8% 2.6% 2.6% 55-64 74.2% 11.9% 11.3% 2.7% 0% 65+ 84.9% 9.9% 3.1% 1% 1% State 1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle 2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle 3 - I might buy a motorcycle 4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle 5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle ACT 52.9% 29.4% 5.9% 5.9% 5.9% NSW 49.4% 20.6% 18.1% 7.8% 4.1% VIC 61.7% 17.2% 15.6% 5.1% 0.4% QLD 63.2% 18.9% 12.4% 3.5% 2% WA 60% 15.2% 21% 2.9% 1% SA 70% 17.1% 11.4% 1.4% 0% TAS 57.1% 28.6% 14.3% 0% 0% Motorcycle Ownership 1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle 2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle 3 - I might buy a motorcycle 4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle 5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle I own a motorcycle* 15.9% 17.1% 35.4% 22% 9.8% I do not own a motorcycle 61.8% 19% 14.4% 3.5% 1.3% *All motorcycles have been registered for use on the road

The majority of Australians surveyed (58%) expressed that there was no chance of them buying a motorcycle in the next 2 years.

Women thought it was unlikely that they’d purchase a motorcycle whereas men sat more on the fence about whether they might buy a motorcycle.

Younger participants aged 25-34 were the most certain that they’ll buy a motorcycle in the next 2 years. While older Australians aged 65+ were the most certain that they would not be buying a motorcycle.

And for those who already owned a motorcycle, it was much more likely that they would buy a new one than those participants who did not own a motorcycle.

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.4 If you were to buy a motorcycle, what would be your main reason to do so?**

Australia Age State Australia Rising fuel prices Increasing traffic Cheaper purchase price and running costs Lack of availability to buy a car Other 10.2% 5.3% 18.4% 2.3% 5.7% Age Rising fuel prices Increasing traffic Cheaper purchase price and running costs Lack of availability to buy a car Other 18-24 15.3% 11.7% 28% 6.3% 5.4% 25-34 12.2% 8.5% 25% 3.2% 6% 35-44 13.2% 8.6% 23.9% 3.6% 5% 45-54 9.7% 2.6% 21.3% 0.7% 7.7% 55-64 9.3% 2% 8% 0.7% 6% 65+ 3.1% 0% 6.8% 0.5% 4.7% State Rising fuel prices Increasing traffic Cheaper purchase price and running costs Lack of availability to buy a car Other ACT 5.9% 0% 29.4% 5.9% 5.9% NSW 11.6% 6.6% 22.2% 3.1% 7.2% VIC 7.4% 5.5% 19.5% 2.3% 3.5% QLD 11% 3.5% 16.9% 0% 5.5% WA 8.6% 7.6% 12.4% 3.8% 7.6% SA 11.4% 4.3% 8.6% 2.9% 2.9% TAS 23.8% 0% 9.5% 0% 9.5%

More Australians would buy a motorcycle for its cheaper purchase price and running costs over rising fuel prices, increasing traffic and/or the lack of availability to buy a car.

18-24 year olds were most likely to buy a motorcycle based on a cheaper purchase price and running costs. This is also reflected in the 25-34, 35-44 and 45-54 year old age groups.

Nearly a third of participants from the Australian Capital Territory would buy a motorcycle for the cheaper purchase price whereas Tasmanians were more likely to invest in a motorcycle because of rising fuel prices.

**Participants were able to select all options that applied to them, except for “Never”, which was mutually exclusive. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.5 Would you be more or less interested in buying a motorcycle if it was electric?^

Australia Age State Motorcycle Ownership Australia 1 - I’d be far less interested if it was electric 2 - I’d be less interested if it was electric 3 - I’d be just as interested if it was electric or petrol 4 - I’d be slightly more interested if it was electric 5 - I’d be more interested if it was electric 20.3% 5.5% 40% 19.8% 14.3% Age 1 - I’d be far less interested if it was electric 2 - I’d be less interested if it was electric 3 - I’d be just as interested if it was electric or petrol 4 - I’d be slightly more interested if it was electric 5 - I’d be more interested if it was electric 18-24 9% 6.3% 37.8% 29.7% 17.1% 25-34 11.7% 8.5% 44.2% 19.2% 16.5% 35-44 12.2% 5.6% 37.1% 25.4% 19.8% 45-54 22.6% 4.5% 41.9% 19.4% 11.6% 55-64 24.5% 4.6% 46.4% 14.6% 9.9% 65+ 38.5% 3.7% 33.9% 13.5% 10.4% State 1 - I’d be far less interested if it was electric 2 - I’d be less interested if it was electric 3 - I’d be just as interested if it was electric or petrol 4 - I’d be slightly more interested if it was electric 5 - I’d be more interested if it was electric ACT 17.7% 11.8% 35.3% 5.9% 29.4% NSW 16.6% 5.3% 37.8% 24.4% 15.9% VIC 20.7% 5.1% 43.8% 18.4% 12.1% QLD 25.9% 6% 37.3% 16.4% 14.4% WA 23.8% 4.8% 36.2% 21.9% 13.3% SA 20% 5.7% 44.3% 20% 10% TAS 9.5% 4.8% 66.7% 0% 19.1% Motorcycle Ownership 1 - I’d be far less interested if it was electric 2 - I’d be less interested if it was electric 3 - I’d be just as interested if it was electric or petrol 4 - I’d be slightly more interested if it was electric 5 - I’d be more interested if it was electric I own a motorcycle* 15.9% 14.6% 30.5% 23.2% 15.6% I do not own a motorcycle 20.7% 4.7% 40.9% 19.5% 14.4% *All motorcycles have been registered for use on the road

Australians mostly feel indifferent when it comes to electric motorcycles. 40% of Australians would be just as interested if a motorcycle was electric or used petrol.

Participants aged 65+ are far less interested in electric motorcycles while 35-44 years are the age group that’s most interested in purchasing an electric motorcycle.

Out of all the states it was the Tasmanians who were just as interested in electric motorcycles as they were in motorcycles that used petrol.

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.6 Which of these statements around motorcycles do you believe are true?

Key 1 - Motorcycles should pay less registration than cars, given they take up less space 2 - Motorcycles are better for the environment than cars 3 - Motorcycles are easier to park than cars 4 - All Australian states/territories should have consistent tests and requirements to get a motorcycle licence 5 - Motorcycles are less popular now than they were 2 years ago 6 - Safety technology (ABS, etc) in bikes is too far behind what’s available in cars 7 - None of the above are true, in my opinion

Australia^ Gender^ Motorcycle Ownership** Australia^ 1^^ 2^^ 3^^ 4^^ 5^^ 6^^ 7^^ 43.5% 30.3% 67.7% 48.8% 9.5% 20.7% 10.9% ^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%. ^^ See Key Gender^ 1^^ 2^^ 3^^ 4^^ 5^^ 6^^ 7^^ Female 40.4% 25% 65.4% 46.8% 8.7% 18.6% 13.2% Male 46.8% 36.1% 70.2% 51% 10.3% 23.1% 8.4% ^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%. ^^ See Key Motorcycle Ownership** 1^^ 2^^ 3^^ 4^^ 5^^ 6^^ 7^^ I own a motorcycle* 62.2% 56.1% 76.8% 53.7% 12.2% 22% 0% I do not own a motorcycle 41.8% 28% 66.9% 48.4% 9.2% 20.6% 11.8% *All motorcycles have been registered for use on the road **Participants were able to select all options that applied to them. Percentages may not add to 100% ^^ See Key

The majority of Australians surveyed believe that motorcycles are easier to park than cars. And nearly 50% of Australians believe that all Australian states/territories should have consistent tests and requirements to get a motorcycle licence.

Overall more men were advocates for motorcycles than women.

Motorcycle owners provided a greater insight when considering statements related to motorcycle registrations, safety technology and getting a motorcycle licence. But for those who did not own a motorcycle, 11.8% of participants believed that none of these statements was true.

4.0 Key Findings

Australians would buy a motorcycle if they were cheaper

Our survey results found that Australians would be more likely to buy a motorcycle as long as the purchase price and the running costs were cheaper. Younger Australians aged 18-24 years old were most likely to buy a motorcycle based on price, closely followed by 25-34 and 35-44 year olds.

Australians feel indifferent about electric motorcycles

In 2021 there were 2706 electric motorcycle registrations. Compared to 2020 there was a 48% increase in the number of electric motorcycle registrations 2020 [2]. Despite this, our survey revealed that 40% of Australians would be just as interested if a motorcycle was electric or used petrol as fuel.

Australians believe in consistent tests and motorcycle licence requirements

We found that nearly 50% of Australians believe that all Australian states/territories should have consistent tests and requirements to get a motorcycle licence.

Currently, every state and territory except Western Australia enforces that you must be at least 16 years old to apply, you only need to hold an L, P, or open car licence in Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory and you can also drive a moped with a car licence in Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

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