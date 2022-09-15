Motorcycle Sales Survey & Statistics 2022

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Motorcycle Sales Survey & Statistics 2022

Man chooses which motorcycle to buy

15 September 2022 | See disclaimer

Find out the latest government-sourced statistics on motorcycle registrations and sales, and the results of our survey on motorcycle sales.

Quick survey results:

  • There was a 10.7% decrease in motorcycle sales in the first quarter of 2022 [1]

  • Only 8.2% of Australians owned at least one motorcycle

  • 58% of Australians expressed that there was no chance of them buying a motorcycle in the next 2 years

To help understand how motorcycle sales have been impacted we’ve collected the latest available government-sourced data and surveyed 994 Australians through Pure Profile, 18+ who own a registered vehicle to uncover their attitudes and beliefs about motorcycle sales in Australia.

1.0 Types of Motorcycles

2.0 Government-Sourced Motorcycle Sales Statistics

3.0 Motorcycle Sales Survey Results

4.0 Key Findings

1.0 Types of Motorcycles

According to the industry-leading body the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) a total of 24,338 motorcycles, scooters and off-highway vehicles (OHV) were sold between January and March 2022 leading to a 10.7% decrease in sales figures compared to 2021. [1]

Off-road motorcycles

Off-road motorcycles are specifically designed to be used on rough or natural terrain. This can include surfaces like sand, gravel, dirt, mud or snow. Motorcycles that can be ridden off-road include dual-purpose motorcycles, dual sport motorcycles or adventure motorcycles.

According to FCAI, 39.6% of motorcycle sales were attributed to off-road bikes and a decrease of 17.2% from 2021 figures. [1]

On-road motorcycles

On-road motorcycles are specifically designed to be used on paved roads, inner-city streets and highways. While there are some pros and cons that apply to different types of motorcycles, some of the most popular on-road motorcycles include:

  • Standard motorcycles

  • Cruisers

  • Touring motorcycles

  • Sport bikes

  • Sport Touring motorcycles

Accumulatively, on-road motorcycle sales accounted for 39.9% of all motorcycle sales with an increase of 12% on 2021 figures. [1]

Scooters

Scooters are a type of motorcycle that has a step-through base frame (or chassis) and a footrest platform. These features allow riders to stay closer to the ground and more balanced when stopping or dismounting.

Despite making up the smallest portion of first-quarter sales, scooter sales increased by 15% on 2021 figures; the highest increase out of all motorcycles sold. [1] This might be due to a few reasons including scooters being cheaper to run than other forms of transportation or the popularity of scooter-share companies like Lime.

2.0 Government-Sourced Motorcycle Sales Statistics

2.1 Motorcycle Vehicle Registrations in 2021

Total motorcycle registrations

StateTotal motorcycle registrations
New South Wales269,518
Victoria203,317
Queensland218,920
South Australia57,524
Western Australia123,917
Tasmania21,372
Northern Territory5,878
Australian Capital Territory13,357
Australia913,803

Motorcycles per 1000 registrations

StateMotorcycles per 1000 registrations
New South Wales33
Victoria30
Queensland42
South Australia32
Western Australia46
Tasmania39
Northern Territory24
Australian Capital Territory31
Australia36

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) shows the number of motorcycle vehicle registrations from the 2021 motor vehicle census, the number of motorcycles per 1000 registrations and the number of motorcycles registered based on the type of fuel they use.

New South Wales had the highest number of motorcycle registrations with over 50,000+ more registered motorcycles in 2021 than the state with the second highest number. Owing largely to their smaller populations the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory had the lowest total of motorcycle registrations.

Western Australia had the highest rate of registered motorcycles averaging 46 motorcycles per 1000 registrations. While Northern Territory had the lowest rate of registered motorcycles averaging 24 motorcycles per 1000 registrations.

3.0 Motorcycle Sales Survey Results

3.1 How many motorcycles do you own?^

Australia

12345+
5.5%1.8%0.5%0%0.4%

Out of all the participants surveyed only 8.2% of Australians owned at least one motorcycle and only 4.5% of all registered motor vehicles in Australia are motorbikes. [2]

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.2 What class(es) of motorcycle do you own?^

Australia

Off-road

Road(standard)

Road(cruiser)

Road(touring)

Road

(sport/sporttouring)

Scooter/moped

Other
1.6%3.7%1.2%1.1%1.7%0.8%0.4%

7.8% of Australians surveyed owned an on-road motorcycle. Standard on-road motorcycles were the most popular model while less than 1% of participants owned a scooter/moped.

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.3 How likely are you to buy a motorcycle in the next 2 years?^

Australia

1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle3 - I might buy a motorcycle4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle
58.1%18.8%16.1%5.0%2.0%

Gender

1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle3 - I might buy a motorcycle4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle
Female65.2%19.5%12.2%2.7%0.4%
Male50.3%18.0%20.3%7.6%3.8%

Age

1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle3 - I might buy a motorcycle4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle
18-2433.3%27%26.1%10.8%2.7%
25-3445.2%22.9%21.8%6.9%3.2%
35-4445.7%23.4%20.8%7.6%2.5%
45-5458%20%16.8%2.6%2.6%
55-6474.2%11.9%11.3%2.7%0%
65+84.9%9.9%3.1%1%1%

State

1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle3 - I might buy a motorcycle4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle
ACT52.9%29.4%5.9%5.9%5.9%
NSW49.4%20.6%18.1%7.8%4.1%
VIC61.7%17.2%15.6%5.1%0.4%
QLD63.2%18.9%12.4%3.5%2%
WA60%15.2%21%2.9%1%
SA70%17.1%11.4%1.4%0%
TAS57.1%28.6%14.3%0%0%

Motorcycle Ownership

1 - No chance of buying a motorcycle2 - Unlikely I will buy a motorcycle3 - I might buy a motorcycle4 - Likely I will buy a motorcycle5 - It’s certain that I’ll buy a motorcycle
I own a motorcycle*15.9%17.1%35.4%22%9.8%
I do not own a motorcycle61.8%19%14.4%3.5%1.3%
*All motorcycles have been registered for use on the road

The majority of Australians surveyed (58%) expressed that there was no chance of them buying a motorcycle in the next 2 years.

Women thought it was unlikely that they’d purchase a motorcycle whereas men sat more on the fence about whether they might buy a motorcycle.

Younger participants aged 25-34 were the most certain that they’ll buy a motorcycle in the next 2 years. While older Australians aged 65+ were the most certain that they would not be buying a motorcycle.

And for those who already owned a motorcycle, it was much more likely that they would buy a new one than those participants who did not own a motorcycle.

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.4 If you were to buy a motorcycle, what would be your main reason to do so?**

Australia

Rising fuel pricesIncreasing trafficCheaper purchase price and running costsLack of availability to buy a carOther
10.2%5.3%18.4%2.3%5.7%

Age

Rising fuel pricesIncreasing trafficCheaper purchase price and running costsLack of availability to buy a carOther
18-2415.3%11.7%28%6.3%5.4%
25-3412.2%8.5%25%3.2%6%
35-4413.2%8.6%23.9%3.6%5%
45-549.7%2.6%21.3%0.7%7.7%
55-649.3%2%8%0.7%6%
65+3.1%0%6.8%0.5%4.7%

State

Rising fuel pricesIncreasing trafficCheaper purchase price and running costsLack of availability to buy a carOther
ACT5.9%0%29.4%5.9%5.9%
NSW11.6%6.6%22.2%3.1%7.2%
VIC7.4%5.5%19.5%2.3%3.5%
QLD11%3.5%16.9%0%5.5%
WA8.6%7.6%12.4%3.8%7.6%
SA11.4%4.3%8.6%2.9%2.9%
TAS23.8%0%9.5%0%9.5%

More Australians would buy a motorcycle for its cheaper purchase price and running costs over rising fuel prices, increasing traffic and/or the lack of availability to buy a car.

18-24 year olds were most likely to buy a motorcycle based on a cheaper purchase price and running costs. This is also reflected in the 25-34, 35-44 and 45-54 year old age groups.

Nearly a third of participants from the Australian Capital Territory would buy a motorcycle for the cheaper purchase price whereas Tasmanians were more likely to invest in a motorcycle because of rising fuel prices.

**Participants were able to select all options that applied to them, except for “Never”, which was mutually exclusive. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.5 Would you be more or less interested in buying a motorcycle if it was electric?^

Australia

1 - I’d be far less interested if it was electric2 - I’d be less interested if it was electric3 - I’d be just as interested if it was electric or petrol4 - I’d be slightly more interested if it was electric5 - I’d be more interested if it was electric
20.3%5.5%40%19.8%14.3%

Age

1 - I’d be far less interested if it was electric2 - I’d be less interested if it was electric3 - I’d be just as interested if it was electric or petrol4 - I’d be slightly more interested if it was electric5 - I’d be more interested if it was electric
18-249%6.3%37.8%29.7%17.1%
25-3411.7%8.5%44.2%19.2%16.5%
35-4412.2%5.6%37.1%25.4%19.8%
45-5422.6%4.5%41.9%19.4%11.6%
55-6424.5%4.6%46.4%14.6%9.9%
65+38.5%3.7%33.9%13.5%10.4%

State

1 - I’d be far less interested if it was electric2 - I’d be less interested if it was electric3 - I’d be just as interested if it was electric or petrol4 - I’d be slightly more interested if it was electric5 - I’d be more interested if it was electric
ACT17.7%11.8%35.3%5.9%29.4%
NSW16.6%5.3%37.8%24.4%15.9%
VIC20.7%5.1%43.8%18.4%12.1%
QLD25.9%6%37.3%16.4%14.4%
WA23.8%4.8%36.2%21.9%13.3%
SA20%5.7%44.3%20%10%
TAS9.5%4.8%66.7%0%19.1%

Motorcycle Ownership

1 - I’d be far less interested if it was electric2 - I’d be less interested if it was electric3 - I’d be just as interested if it was electric or petrol4 - I’d be slightly more interested if it was electric5 - I’d be more interested if it was electric
I own a motorcycle*15.9%14.6%30.5%23.2%15.6%
I do not own a motorcycle20.7%4.7%40.9%19.5%14.4%
*All motorcycles have been registered for use on the road

Australians mostly feel indifferent when it comes to electric motorcycles. 40% of Australians would be just as interested if a motorcycle was electric or used petrol.

Participants aged 65+ are far less interested in electric motorcycles while 35-44 years are the age group that’s most interested in purchasing an electric motorcycle.

Out of all the states it was the Tasmanians who were just as interested in electric motorcycles as they were in motorcycles that used petrol.

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

3.6 Which of these statements around motorcycles do you believe are true?

Key

1 - Motorcycles should pay less registration than cars, given they take up less space

2 - Motorcycles are better for the environment than cars

3 - Motorcycles are easier to park than cars

4 - All Australian states/territories should have consistent tests and requirements to get a motorcycle licence

5 - Motorcycles are less popular now than they were 2 years ago

6 - Safety technology (ABS, etc) in bikes is too far behind what’s available in cars

7 - None of the above are true, in my opinion

Australia^

1^^

2^^

3^^

4^^

5^^

6^^

7^^

43.5%30.3%67.7%48.8%9.5%20.7%10.9%

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

^^ See Key

Gender^

1^^

2^^

3^^

4^^

5^^

6^^

7^^

Female40.4%25%65.4%46.8%8.7%18.6%13.2%
Male46.8%36.1%70.2%51%10.3%23.1%8.4%

^All numbers have been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. Percentages may not add to 100%.

^^ See Key

Motorcycle Ownership**

1^^

2^^

3^^

4^^

5^^

6^^

7^^

I own a motorcycle*62.2%56.1%76.8%53.7%12.2%22%0%
I do not own a motorcycle41.8%28%66.9%48.4%9.2%20.6%11.8%

*All motorcycles have been registered for use on the road

**Participants were able to select all options that applied to them. Percentages may not add to 100%

^^ See Key

The majority of Australians surveyed believe that motorcycles are easier to park than cars. And nearly 50% of Australians believe that all Australian states/territories should have consistent tests and requirements to get a motorcycle licence.

Overall more men were advocates for motorcycles than women.

Motorcycle owners provided a greater insight when considering statements related to motorcycle registrations, safety technology and getting a motorcycle licence. But for those who did not own a motorcycle, 11.8% of participants believed that none of these statements was true.

4.0 Key Findings

Australians would buy a motorcycle if they were cheaper

Our survey results found that Australians would be more likely to buy a motorcycle as long as the purchase price and the running costs were cheaper. Younger Australians aged 18-24 years old were most likely to buy a motorcycle based on price, closely followed by 25-34 and 35-44 year olds.

Australians feel indifferent about electric motorcycles

In 2021 there were 2706 electric motorcycle registrations. Compared to 2020 there was a 48% increase in the number of electric motorcycle registrations 2020 [2]. Despite this, our survey revealed that 40% of Australians would be just as interested if a motorcycle was electric or used petrol as fuel.

Australians believe in consistent tests and motorcycle licence requirements

We found that nearly 50% of Australians believe that all Australian states/territories should have consistent tests and requirements to get a motorcycle licence.

Currently, every state and territory except Western Australia enforces that you must be at least 16 years old to apply, you only need to hold an L, P, or open car licence in Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory and you can also drive a moped with a car licence in Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

See More Guides

References

  1. Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, 2022, FCAI releases motorcycle sales figures for first quarter 2022
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2021, Motor Vehicle Census, Australia

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in April 2022. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 954, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+) who own a registered car. All other data on this website are the latest available from the named sources in this article, and were obtained in August 2022. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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