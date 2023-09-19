How to Get a Motorbike Licence in WA

Western Australia is an ideal location for riders looking to escape the hustle and bustle of larger cities and explore the open roads without any traffic, time constraints, or worries, at least for a few hours.
The Steps to Getting a Motorcycle Licence in WA
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You must meet the requirements for an R-N learner’s permit, which include:
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Being at least 15 years and 6 months old
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Passing the motorcycle theory test
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Completing the Drivers Licence Application (DLA1) form
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Paying the prescribed fee
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You must meet the requirements for an R-E learner’s permit, which include:
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Being at least 16 years old
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Passing the motorcycle theory test
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Completing the initial driver’s licence application process (and the motorcycle theory test) if this is the first class of driver’s licence you’ve applied for.
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Paying the prescribed fee
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You must meet the requirements for a R class (unrestricted) licence, which include:
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Holding an R-E licence for two years
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Completing the Drivers Licence Application (DLA1) form
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Passing the Practical Driving Assessment for Motorcycle (R class)
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Paying the prescribed fee
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Application for Motorcycle Class
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Passing the Hazard Perception Test
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Passing the Practical Riding Assessment
Applying for a Motorcycle Class
There are three different types of classes:
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R-N (R class with an N restriction) - You can ride a moped that won’t exceed 50km/h, doesn’t have an engine capacity of more than 50cc or isn’t powered by a piston engine, but does not include a power-assisted pedal cycle.
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R-E (R class with an E restriction) - You can ride a motorcycle that is LAMS approved with an engine capacity that does not exceed 660cc and with a power-to-weight ratio not exceeding 150kW/t (with a foot or hand-operated clutch).
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R class - You can ride any motorcycle with a power-to-weight ratio exceeding 150kW/t or an engine capacity exceeding 660cc (with an automatic or manual transmission).
You can apply for the authorisation to ride any class of motorcycle at a DVS centre or regional DVS agent. Once you’ve completed all of these requirements, and have been issued a learner’s permit you can then begin your riding lessons.
Passing the Hazard Perception Test
Every rider who applies for R-N and R-E class licences must pass a motorcycle-specific hazard perception test (HPT). During this test, you’ll be required to indicate when it’s safe to manoeuvre or take appropriate action in a series of moving traffic scenes. With each decision, you should aim to reduce the risk of a crash.
Applicants with an R-E learner’s permit must hold the licence for a minimum of 6 months before they are eligible to sit the Hazard Perception Test.
Passing the Practical Riding Assessment
You can only take the Practical Riding Assessment for an R-N class vehicle when you’re 16 years and 17 years of age for an R-E class vehicle. All assessments must be conducted on a motorcycle that meets the minimum vehicle assessment standards for the relevant class.
The Practical Riding Assessment is designed to determine your general riding ability
This includes:
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Performing an emergency stop without locking either wheel
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Balancing the machine at low speeds
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Demonstrating the ability to correctly park and start on a hill
Make sure you wear appropriate clothing and enclosed shoes, an approved helmet, long trousers and a jacket. Gloves and eye protection are also highly recommended.
Before You Ride, Ensure You’re Insured
Avoid getting stuck behind traffic with a detour along the Great Southern Highway. Weave your way through the bendy roads, and beautiful karri trees to take in the endless green fields and surrounding sights.
Once you have your motorcycle licence and you’re ready to escape the hustle and bustle you can rest assured knowing that with Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance you’re covered for loss or damage to your motorcycle if an accident were to occur while on the road.See More How to Get a Motorbike Licence in Australia Guides