How to Get a Motorbike Licence in WA

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Get a Motorbike Licence in WA

Motorcyclist riding along range drive on mountains
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

19 September 2023 | See disclaimer

Western Australia is an ideal location for riders looking to escape the hustle and bustle of larger cities and explore the open roads without any traffic, time constraints, or worries, at least for a few hours.

The Steps to Getting a Motorcycle Licence in WA

  1. You must meet the requirements for an R-N learner’s permit, which include:

    • Being at least 15 years and 6 months old

    • Passing the motorcycle theory test

    • Completing the Drivers Licence Application (DLA1) form

    • Paying the prescribed fee

  2. You must meet the requirements for an R-E learner’s permit, which include:

    • Being at least 16 years old

    • Passing the motorcycle theory test

    • Completing the initial driver’s licence application process (and the motorcycle theory test) if this is the first class of driver’s licence you’ve applied for.

    • Paying the prescribed fee

  3. You must meet the requirements for a R class (unrestricted) licence, which include:

    • Holding an R-E licence for two years

    • Completing the Drivers Licence Application (DLA1) form

    • Passing the Practical Driving Assessment for Motorcycle (R class)

    • Paying the prescribed fee

  4. Application for Motorcycle Class

  5. Passing the Hazard Perception Test

  6. Passing the Practical Riding Assessment

Applying for a Motorcycle Class

There are three different types of classes:

  • R-N (R class with an N restriction) - You can ride a moped that won’t exceed 50km/h, doesn’t have an engine capacity of more than 50cc or isn’t powered by a piston engine, but does not include a power-assisted pedal cycle.

  • R-E (R class with an E restriction) - You can ride a motorcycle that is LAMS approved with an engine capacity that does not exceed 660cc and with a power-to-weight ratio not exceeding 150kW/t (with a foot or hand-operated clutch).

  • R class - You can ride any motorcycle with a power-to-weight ratio exceeding 150kW/t or an engine capacity exceeding 660cc (with an automatic or manual transmission).

You can apply for the authorisation to ride any class of motorcycle at a DVS centre or regional DVS agent. Once you’ve completed all of these requirements, and have been issued a learner’s permit you can then begin your riding lessons.

Passing the Hazard Perception Test

Every rider who applies for R-N and R-E class licences must pass a motorcycle-specific hazard perception test (HPT). During this test, you’ll be required to indicate when it’s safe to manoeuvre or take appropriate action in a series of moving traffic scenes. With each decision, you should aim to reduce the risk of a crash.

Applicants with an R-E learner’s permit must hold the licence for a minimum of 6 months before they are eligible to sit the Hazard Perception Test.

Passing the Practical Riding Assessment

You can only take the Practical Riding Assessment for an R-N class vehicle when you’re 16 years and 17 years of age for an R-E class vehicle. All assessments must be conducted on a motorcycle that meets the minimum vehicle assessment standards for the relevant class.

The Practical Riding Assessment is designed to determine your general riding ability

This includes:

  • Performing an emergency stop without locking either wheel

  • Balancing the machine at low speeds

  • Demonstrating the ability to correctly park and start on a hill

Make sure you wear appropriate clothing and enclosed shoes, an approved helmet, long trousers and a jacket. Gloves and eye protection are also highly recommended.

Before You Ride, Ensure You’re Insured

Avoid getting stuck behind traffic with a detour along the Great Southern Highway. Weave your way through the bendy roads, and beautiful karri trees to take in the endless green fields and surrounding sights.

Once you have your motorcycle licence and you’re ready to escape the hustle and bustle you can rest assured knowing that with Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance you’re covered for loss or damage to your motorcycle if an accident were to occur while on the road.

Get a quote today.

See More How to Get a Motorbike Licence in Australia Guides

References

  1. Government of Western Australia Department of Transport, 2022, Learn to ride a LAMS motorcycle (R-E)

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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