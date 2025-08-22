Motorcycle lane filtering rules explained

Lane filtering is the process of a motorcycle rider moving past stationary or slow-moving vehicles safely at a speed of 30km/h or less.

Lane filtering is legal in most Australian states and territories, however, the rules around it may differ.

On the other hand lane splitting, is where a motorcycle rider moves past vehicles at an unsafe speed of more than 30km/h. Although lane splitting is illegal in some states, it’s safest to assume that lane splitting is illegal across all states.

When can you lane filter?

Consider the following conditions to minimise safety risks when lane filtering:

Only when it’s safe to do so

Only when you’re driving at a speed of 30km/h or less

Only allowed by fully licensed riders (i.e. riders on their L or P plates will not be allowed to lane filter)

Not allowed in a school zone during school zone hours

Not allowed next to the kerb or parked vehicles.

Lane filtering rules by state

Lane filtering is legal across Australia as long as you’re driving at 30km/h or less and it’s safe to do so, but rules can still vary from state to state.

New South Wales

In New South Wales lane filtering is not allowed if [1]:

You’re next to the kerb

You’re next to parked vehicles

You’re in school zones

It isn’t safe

In New South Wales motorcyclists caught lane splitting face heavy fine and three demerit points.

Victoria

In Victoria lane filtering is not allowed if [2]:

You’re riding at a speeding that exceeds 30km/h while filtering

You’re a learner or provisional licence holder

It isn’t safe

A motorcycle rider is not allowed to lane filter around heavy vehicles and buses and should always look out for pedestrians and cyclists.

In Victoria there are penalties for exceeding 30km/h while filtering.

Queensland

In Queensland lane filtering is not allowed if [3]:

You’re at a speed of more than 30km/h

You’re in school zones during school zone hours

You’re a learner or provisional licence holder

A “no filtering” sign applies to the length of the road

It isn’t safe

A motorcycle rider is not allowed to lane filter in a bicycle lane or next to the kerb.

Western Australia

In Western Australia lane filtering is not allowed if [4]:

You’re approaching or riding on a children’s or pedestrian crossing

You’re in a school zone or shared zone

You’re between one or more heavy vehicles

The vehicles the rider is riding between are merging

You’re trying to overtake another vehicle

You’re in a roundabout

You’re in or next to a bicycle lane, bus lane or other special purposes

You’re next to the kerb or edge of the road, or alongside parked cars

It’s unsafe to lane filter

In WA lane splitting is illegal.

South Australia

In South Australia lane filtering is not allowed if [5]:

You’re riding at speeds of more than 30km/h

You’re in a school zone, across pedestrian and children’s crossings

You’re next to parked cars, between vehicles and the edge of the road or on roundabouts

You’re in a bicycle or tram lane

You’re a person with a P1 Provisional or Learner’s permit

Moped riders with a car licence must not lane filter.

The penalty in SA for unlawful lane filtering is an expiation fee and 3 demerit points.

Tasmania

In Tasmania lane filtering is not allowed if [6]:

You’re riding at speeds greater than 30km/h

You’re in a school zone during school zone hours

You’re between the edge of the road and other vehicles

You’re next to parked cars

Australian Capital Territory

In the Australian Capital Territory lane filtering is not allowed if [7]:

You’re driving at a speed greater than 30km/h

You’re on the kerbside next to a footpath or in bicycle lanes or breakdown lanes

You’re riding in any 40km/h zones (school zones, roadworks, and city centres)

You’re riding past heavy vehicles and buses

You’re a learner or provisional licence holder

In the ACT lane splitting is not permitted.

Northern Territory

In the Northern Territory lane filtering is not allowed if [8]:

You’re travelling at speeds greater than 30km/h

You’re on your learners or provisional licence

You’re in school zones during school hours

You’re next to the kerb or parked vehicles

See More Guides