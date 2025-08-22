Motorcycle lane filtering rules explained

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Motorcycle lane filtering rules explained

22 August 2025 | See disclaimer

Lane filtering is the process of a motorcycle rider moving past stationary or slow-moving vehicles safely at a speed of 30km/h or less.

Lane filtering is legal in most Australian states and territories, however, the rules around it may differ.

On the other hand lane splitting, is where a motorcycle rider moves past vehicles at an unsafe speed of more than 30km/h. Although lane splitting is illegal in some states, it’s safest to assume that lane splitting is illegal across all states.

When can you lane filter?

Consider the following conditions to minimise safety risks when lane filtering:

  • Only when it’s safe to do so

  • Only when you’re driving at a speed of 30km/h or less

  • Only allowed by fully licensed riders (i.e. riders on their L or P plates will not be allowed to lane filter)

  • Not allowed in a school zone during school zone hours

  • Not allowed next to the kerb or parked vehicles.

Lane filtering rules by state

Lane filtering is legal across Australia as long as you’re driving at 30km/h or less and it’s safe to do so, but rules can still vary from state to state.

New South Wales

In New South Wales lane filtering is not allowed if [1]:

  • You’re next to the kerb

  • You’re next to parked vehicles

  • You’re in school zones

  • It isn’t safe

In New South Wales motorcyclists caught lane splitting face heavy fine and three demerit points.

Victoria

In Victoria lane filtering is not allowed if [2]:

  • You’re riding at a speeding that exceeds 30km/h while filtering

  • You’re a learner or provisional licence holder

  • It isn’t safe

A motorcycle rider is not allowed to lane filter around heavy vehicles and buses and should always look out for pedestrians and cyclists.

In Victoria there are penalties for exceeding 30km/h while filtering.

Queensland

In Queensland lane filtering is not allowed if [3]:

  • You’re at a speed of more than 30km/h

  • You’re in school zones during school zone hours

  • You’re a learner or provisional licence holder

  • A “no filtering” sign applies to the length of the road

  • It isn’t safe

A motorcycle rider is not allowed to lane filter in a bicycle lane or next to the kerb.

Western Australia

In Western Australia lane filtering is not allowed if [4]:

  • You’re approaching or riding on a children’s or pedestrian crossing

  • You’re in a school zone or shared zone

  • You’re between one or more heavy vehicles

  • The vehicles the rider is riding between are merging

  • You’re trying to overtake another vehicle

  • You’re in a roundabout

  • You’re in or next to a bicycle lane, bus lane or other special purposes

  • You’re next to the kerb or edge of the road, or alongside parked cars

  • It’s unsafe to lane filter

In WA lane splitting is illegal.

South Australia

In South Australia lane filtering is not allowed if [5]:

  • You’re riding at speeds of more than 30km/h

  • You’re in a school zone, across pedestrian and children’s crossings

  • You’re next to parked cars, between vehicles and the edge of the road or on roundabouts

  • You’re in a bicycle or tram lane

  • You’re a person with a P1 Provisional or Learner’s permit

Moped riders with a car licence must not lane filter.

The penalty in SA for unlawful lane filtering is an expiation fee and 3 demerit points.

Tasmania

In Tasmania lane filtering is not allowed if [6]:

  • You’re riding at speeds greater than 30km/h

  • You’re in a school zone during school zone hours

  • You’re between the edge of the road and other vehicles

You’re next to parked cars

Australian Capital Territory

In the Australian Capital Territory lane filtering is not allowed if [7]:

  • You’re driving at a speed greater than 30km/h

  • You’re on the kerbside next to a footpath or in bicycle lanes or breakdown lanes

  • You’re riding in any 40km/h zones (school zones, roadworks, and city centres)

  • You’re riding past heavy vehicles and buses

  • You’re a learner or provisional licence holder

In the ACT lane splitting is not permitted.

Northern Territory

In the Northern Territory lane filtering is not allowed if [8]:

  • You’re travelling at speeds greater than 30km/h

  • You’re on your learners or provisional licence

  • You’re in school zones during school hours

  • You’re next to the kerb or parked vehicles

See More Guides

References

  1. Transport for NSW, 2018, Lane filtering
  2. Vic roads, 2021, Motorcycle filtering
  3. Queensland Government, 2019, Motorcycle road rules
  4. Road Safety Commission, 2021, Motorcyclists
  5. My Licence, 2021, Motor Bike Lane Filtering
  6. Road Safety Advisory Council, 2020, Lane filtering
  7. Australian Capital Territory Current Regulations, 2025, ROAD TRANSPORT (ROAD RULES) REGULATION 2017 - REG 151A Motorbike lane filtering
  8. Road Safety NT, 2017, Motorcycle lane filtering

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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