How to Get a Motorbike Licence in NSW

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How to Get a Motorbike Licence in NSW

Person rides motorbike on a NSW highway
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

31 January 2023 | See disclaimer

If you’re looking to discover spectacular landscapes, scenic routes, and rolling hills all on two wheels, then look no further than the winding roads of New South Wales.

The Steps to Getting a Motorcycle Licence in NSW

  1. You must meet the requirements, which include:

    • Being at least 16 years and nine months old
    • Holding proof of identity
    • Successfully completing the pre-learner course

  2. Completing the pre-provisional rider training course

  3. Passing the practical riding test

Completing the Pre-Provisional Rider Training Course

The course takes place over one day (7 hours) and has a training component as well as a testing component. You must successfully complete all of the competencies in order to pass the training course.

If you want to use your own motorcycle or scooter during the course then make sure it is a learner approved motorcycle.

Passing the Practical Riding Test

There are two ways you can take the test and this does depend on where you live.

If you live in a declared area then you will take the Motorcycle Operator Skills Test as part of your pre-provisional rider training course and can apply for your licence as soon as you pass.

And if you live in an undeclared area (or an area without training providers) then you’ll need to take the kerbside riding test through Service NSW. You can book your test by phone 13 22 13 or in person at any service centre.

During the practical riding test, make sure you wear appropriate clothing and enclosed shoes, an approved helmet, long trousers and a jacket. Gloves and eye protection are also highly recommended.

Once you pass the Motorcycle Operator Skills Test, you’ll get a certificate of competence. You’ll need this to apply for your P1 rider licence.

Before You Ride, Ensure You’re Insured

Once you have your licence the Kangaroo Valley Ride is a great motorcycle route alongside the well-known Putty Road. The Putty Road ride covers two incredible national parks - the Wollemi and Yengo - and spans 177km along Sydney’s western edge.

While you’re riding alongside beautiful national parks you can rest assured that your Motorcycle Insurance has you covered. Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance covers loss or damage to your motorcycle if an accident was to occur.

Get a quote today.

See More How to Get a Motorbike Licence in Australia Guides

References

  1. NSW Government, 2022, Getting your rider licence

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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