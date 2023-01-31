How to Get a Motorbike Licence in NSW

If you’re looking to discover spectacular landscapes, scenic routes, and rolling hills all on two wheels, then look no further than the winding roads of New South Wales.
The Steps to Getting a Motorcycle Licence in NSW
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You must meet the requirements, which include:
- Being at least 16 years and nine months old
- Holding proof of identity
- Successfully completing the pre-learner course
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Completing the pre-provisional rider training course
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Passing the practical riding test
Completing the Pre-Provisional Rider Training Course
The course takes place over one day (7 hours) and has a training component as well as a testing component. You must successfully complete all of the competencies in order to pass the training course.
If you want to use your own motorcycle or scooter during the course then make sure it is a learner approved motorcycle.
Passing the Practical Riding Test
There are two ways you can take the test and this does depend on where you live.
If you live in a declared area then you will take the Motorcycle Operator Skills Test as part of your pre-provisional rider training course and can apply for your licence as soon as you pass.
And if you live in an undeclared area (or an area without training providers) then you’ll need to take the kerbside riding test through Service NSW. You can book your test by phone 13 22 13 or in person at any service centre.
During the practical riding test, make sure you wear appropriate clothing and enclosed shoes, an approved helmet, long trousers and a jacket. Gloves and eye protection are also highly recommended.
Once you pass the Motorcycle Operator Skills Test, you’ll get a certificate of competence. You’ll need this to apply for your P1 rider licence.
Before You Ride, Ensure You’re Insured
Once you have your licence the Kangaroo Valley Ride is a great motorcycle route alongside the well-known Putty Road. The Putty Road ride covers two incredible national parks - the Wollemi and Yengo - and spans 177km along Sydney’s western edge.
While you’re riding alongside beautiful national parks you can rest assured that your Motorcycle Insurance has you covered. Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance covers loss or damage to your motorcycle if an accident was to occur.See More How to Get a Motorbike Licence in Australia Guides