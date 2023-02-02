How to Get a Motorbike Licence in NT

If you’ve always wanted to tour the top end of Australia then here’s your chance to experience the wide-open roads of the Northern Territory.
The Steps to Getting a Motorcycle Licence in NT
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You must meet the requirements, which include:
- Being at least 16 years old
- Being a Northern Territory resident
- Enrolling in a Motorcyclist Education Training and Licencing provisional rider training course
- Pay the prescribed fee
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Riding on your learner licence
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Sitting your practical riding test
Riding on Your Learner’s Licence
To ride on your learner’s licence you must pass a:
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Learner riding test
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Theory test and an;
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Eye test
Once you have your learner’s licence, you can ride on the road. You can always have an experienced rider guide you from another motorcycle or try to build your skills through professional tuition from a riding instructor or a rider training course.
Sitting Your Practical Riding Test
Before you can sit your test you must enrol in a Motorcyclist Education Training and Licencing (METAL) provisional rider training course. And before you take this training course you must have held your learner rider’s licence for six consecutive months.
Your assessment results will remain valid for 12 months from the date of issue. However, if you don’t upgrade from a learner licence within this period you’ll need to complete another pre-provisional rider training course.
During your riding test make sure you wear appropriate clothing and enclosed shoes, an approved helmet, long trousers and a jacket. Gloves and eye protection are also highly recommended.
Before You Ride, Ensure You’re Insured
Before you explore the beautiful top end of the Northern Territory, and ride through Kakadu and its lush National Park, make sure you have Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance. Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Motorcycle can cover loss or damage to your motorcycle (as a result of an accident) on those long rides through the territory.See More How to Get a Motorbike Licence in Australia Guides