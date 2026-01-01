^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What is an at-fault motorcycle insurance claim?

An ‘at fault claim’ is any claim that cannot be recovered from another party, either in part or in full, such as:

  • an accident where, given all available evidence, it is reasonable for us to decide whether the rider of the Budget-Direct-insured motorcycle is partially or entirely at fault
  • an accident where, given all available evidence, it is reasonable for us to decide whether the driver of the other vehicle or another person is entirely at fault and you cannot tell us, or we cannot obtain, their full name, residential address and vehicle registration number
  • theft, attempted theft or a malicious act
  • storm, wind, or hail
  • fire
  • an accident involving an animal.

If you make an at-fault claim, you’ll need to pay the applicable excess/es.

What is a motorcycle insurance excess?

A motorcycle insurance excess is the fixed amount you pay towards an at fault claim.

Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply.

For example, if someone aged 24 years old causes an accident while riding your motorcycle, you’ll have to pay your Basic Excess (let’s assume it’s $600) plus an additional excess of $500 due to the rider’s age.

It means that, if the damage bill was $3,000, say, you would pay $1,100 and we would pay $1,900.

If you make a claim for damage only to your windshield, you’ll be required to pay a windshield-only excess.

Your Basic Excess, the additional excesses and windshield-only excess are shown on your insurance certificate.

If you make a claim, we’ll tell you which excesses apply and when and how to pay them.

You won’t have to pay an excess if the accident is deemed a no-fault accident.

If I make an insurance claim, what will my excess be?

Unless you or another rider of your motorcycle have a no-fault accident, you’ll be required to pay:

  • your Basic Excess;

As well as any additional excesses that apply, namely:

  • rider is under 21 years of age
  • rider is 21 to 24 years of age inclusive
  • rider has not held a full or open Australian motorcycle licence for 2 or more years
  • rider is not listed on your insurance certificate.

The dollar amount of your Basic Excess and any additional excesses are shown on your insurance certificate.

Do I have to pay an excess if the accident was not my fault?

No — you do not have to pay an excess if you have a no-fault accident with another vehicle.

A no-fault accident meets the following criteria:

  • we decide the driver of another vehicle (or another person) was entirely at fault, and
  • you tell us or we obtain the at-fault driver’s full name, address, and vehicle registration number.

Can I choose my own repairer?

Comprehensive policyholders can add an optional ‘Choice of repairer’ benefit to their policy. An additional premium may apply.

If you’ve selected this option, you can nominate your preferred repairer when you lodge your claim.

We’ll ask you to provide us with photos of the damage and a quotation for the repairs, so we can determine whether:

  • the quotation is competitive, and
  • The proposed repair method is satisfactory.

If either of these criteria is not met, we may decide not to authorise the repairs and, instead offer you the option of:

  • having your motorcycle repaired by an alternative repairer chosen by us, or
  • paying you the reasonable cost to satisfactorily repair your motorcycle.

If the motorcycle is unsafe to ride, we will pay the cost to tow the motorcycle to your preferred repairer up to a maximum of 100 kilometres.

Note that, if we authorise your nominated repairer to undertake the repairs, we’ll guarantee the quality of the repairs. However, we’re not responsible for the time it takes to complete them.

Do you guarantee repairs to my motorbike?

Yes — repairs authorised by us are guaranteed for as long as you own the motorcycle.

Does the excess apply to each accident or incident?

Yes – the excess applies to each separate accident or incident that results in a claim. However, the excess is waived if the motorcycle is involved in a no-fault accident.

How do I get my motorcycle’s damage assessed?

If your motorcycle has been damaged, start by contacting us, and we’ll guide you through the process.

If my motorcycle is a total loss, do I pay an excess?

Yes – unless you or another driver of your car has a no-fault accident, you have to pay the Basic Excess and any additional excesses that apply.

If my motorbike is stolen, do I pay an excess?

Yes - if your motorcycle has been stolen you have to pay an excess, but only your Basic Excess.

If my motorcycle windshield has been cracked or smashed, do I pay an excess?

Yes - your windshield excess is the same as your Basic Excess. However, if you have comprehensive cover you also have the option of reducing your windshield excess to $40.

To check if this applies to you refer to your insurance certificate.

When is a Motorcycle Insurance excess paid?

If your motorcycle is approved for repairs, you’ll pay an excess before the repairs start. If the motorcycle cannot be repaired and is written off, we’ll deduct the excess from your final settlement.

If we settle your claim under the New Motorcycle Replacement benefit, we’ll ask you to pay your excess before we replace your motorcycle.

If my motorcycle has been maliciously damaged, do I pay an excess?

Yes - if your motorcycle has been vandalised, or maliciously damaged, you will have to pay an excess, but only your Basic Excess.

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