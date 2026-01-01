What is an at-fault motorcycle insurance claim?

An ‘at fault claim’ is any claim that cannot be recovered from another party, either in part or in full, such as:

an accident where, given all available evidence, it is reasonable for us to decide whether the rider of the Budget-Direct-insured motorcycle is partially or entirely at fault

an accident where, given all available evidence, it is reasonable for us to decide whether the driver of the other vehicle or another person is entirely at fault and you cannot tell us, or we cannot obtain, their full name, residential address and vehicle registration number

theft, attempted theft or a malicious act

storm, wind, or hail

fire

an accident involving an animal.

If you make an at-fault claim, you’ll need to pay the applicable excess/es.

What is a motorcycle insurance excess?

A motorcycle insurance excess is the fixed amount you pay towards an at fault claim.

Depending on the circumstances of the incident that led to your claim, you may have to pay more than one excess: your Basic Excess plus any additional excesses that apply.

For example, if someone aged 24 years old causes an accident while riding your motorcycle, you’ll have to pay your Basic Excess (let’s assume it’s $600) plus an additional excess of $500 due to the rider’s age.

It means that, if the damage bill was $3,000, say, you would pay $1,100 and we would pay $1,900.

If you make a claim for damage only to your windshield, you’ll be required to pay a windshield-only excess.

Your Basic Excess, the additional excesses and windshield-only excess are shown on your insurance certificate.

If you make a claim, we’ll tell you which excesses apply and when and how to pay them.

You won’t have to pay an excess if the accident is deemed a no-fault accident.

If I make an insurance claim, what will my excess be?

Unless you or another rider of your motorcycle have a no-fault accident, you’ll be required to pay:

your Basic Excess;

As well as any additional excesses that apply, namely:

rider is under 21 years of age

rider is 21 to 24 years of age inclusive

rider has not held a full or open Australian motorcycle licence for 2 or more years

rider is not listed on your insurance certificate.

The dollar amount of your Basic Excess and any additional excesses are shown on your insurance certificate.

Do I have to pay an excess if the accident was not my fault?

No — you do not have to pay an excess if you have a no-fault accident with another vehicle.

A no-fault accident meets the following criteria:

we decide the driver of another vehicle (or another person) was entirely at fault, and

you tell us or we obtain the at-fault driver’s full name, address, and vehicle registration number.

Can I choose my own repairer?

Comprehensive policyholders can add an optional ‘Choice of repairer’ benefit to their policy. An additional premium may apply.

If you’ve selected this option, you can nominate your preferred repairer when you lodge your claim.

We’ll ask you to provide us with photos of the damage and a quotation for the repairs, so we can determine whether:

the quotation is competitive, and

The proposed repair method is satisfactory.

If either of these criteria is not met, we may decide not to authorise the repairs and, instead offer you the option of:

having your motorcycle repaired by an alternative repairer chosen by us, or

paying you the reasonable cost to satisfactorily repair your motorcycle.

If the motorcycle is unsafe to ride, we will pay the cost to tow the motorcycle to your preferred repairer up to a maximum of 100 kilometres.

Note that, if we authorise your nominated repairer to undertake the repairs, we’ll guarantee the quality of the repairs. However, we’re not responsible for the time it takes to complete them.

Do you guarantee repairs to my motorbike?

Yes — repairs authorised by us are guaranteed for as long as you own the motorcycle.

Does the excess apply to each accident or incident?

Yes – the excess applies to each separate accident or incident that results in a claim. However, the excess is waived if the motorcycle is involved in a no-fault accident.

How do I get my motorcycle’s damage assessed?

If your motorcycle has been damaged, start by contacting us, and we’ll guide you through the process.

If my motorcycle is a total loss, do I pay an excess?

Yes – unless you or another driver of your car has a no-fault accident, you have to pay the Basic Excess and any additional excesses that apply.

If my motorbike is stolen, do I pay an excess?

Yes - if your motorcycle has been stolen you have to pay an excess, but only your Basic Excess.

If my motorcycle windshield has been cracked or smashed, do I pay an excess?

Yes - your windshield excess is the same as your Basic Excess. However, if you have comprehensive cover you also have the option of reducing your windshield excess to $40.

To check if this applies to you refer to your insurance certificate.

When is a Motorcycle Insurance excess paid?

If your motorcycle is approved for repairs, you’ll pay an excess before the repairs start. If the motorcycle cannot be repaired and is written off, we’ll deduct the excess from your final settlement.

If we settle your claim under the New Motorcycle Replacement benefit, we’ll ask you to pay your excess before we replace your motorcycle.

If my motorcycle has been maliciously damaged, do I pay an excess?

Yes - if your motorcycle has been vandalised, or maliciously damaged, you will have to pay an excess, but only your Basic Excess.