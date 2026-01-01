^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What are the different types of motorcycle insurance?

Budget Direct offers three types of motorcycle insurance cover:

  • Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance covers loss or damage to your motorcycle due to an accident (regardless of who’s at fault), severe weather, fire, vandalism, and theft; and your liability for accidental damage your motorcycle causes to other people’s property (e.g. their vehicle or home).
  • Third Party Property Only Motorcycle Insurance covers your liability for accidental damage your motorcycle causes to other people’s property (e.g. their vehicle or home). It does not cover damage to your motorcycle (unless it’s damaged in a no-fault accident with an uninsured driver, and in this case, your motorcycle has limited cover).
  • Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Motorcycle Insurance provides the same protection as Third Party Property Only, plus cover for loss or damage to your motorcycle if it’s stolen or catches fire.

The type of cover you have is shown on your motorcycle insurance certificate.

Compare Budget Direct Motorcycle Insurance

Which types of motorcycles does Budget Direct insure?

We insure a wide range of on-road and off-road motorcycles against accidental loss or damage, namely:

  • road bikes
  • scooters
  • cruisers
  • enduro motorbikes
  • sports bikes
  • dual-sport motorcycles.

What’s the difference between a scooter and a moped?

Most scooters and mopeds have step-through frames and so look similar. What sets them apart is their engine size and maximum speed.

Mopeds have an engine capacity not exceeding 50cc and a top speed not exceeding 50kmph.

In contrast, the most powerful scooters have engines as big as 850cc and at full tilt can clock around 200kmph.

While Budget Direct insures scooters, we don’t cover mopeds.

Can I ride a scooter with a car licence?

Half the states and territories in Australia require you to have a motorcycle licence to ride a scooter (electric motor or internal combustion engine).

The other half allow you to ride a scooter if you have a car licence — but only if the scooter’s engine size is 50cc or less and/or it can’t go faster than 50kmph.

(Budget Direct only insures riders who hold a valid Australian motorcycle licence or permit and comply with its conditions.)

Do you insure motorcycles used for business?

No — Budget Direct does not insure motorcycles used for business of any kind, this includes:

  • carrying passengers for payment
  • carrying or delivering other people’s goods for payment, as a contractor or otherwise (e.g. parcel or food delivery)
  • riding tuition for payment
  • hiring the motorcycle to other people, including under peer to peer motorcycle sharing arrangements.

We only cover motorcycles used privately, and this includes commuting to and from your home and regular place of work.

Does motorcycle insurance cover modifications?

Budget Direct covers all aftermarket modifications to your comprehensively insured motorcycle, except:

  • custom paintwork (excluding decals/stickers)
  • ECU (electronic control unit) remap or upgrade
  • frame or subframes
  • nitrous oxide kit
  • turbo or supercharged.

You need to tell us about any modifications, accessories and options when you purchase your policy, or afterwards if you make any changes to your motorcycle so they are covered.

Does motorcycle insurance cover a hire car?

If you’re a Comprehensive or Third Party Property, Fire and Theft policyholder and your motorcycle is stolen and we pay your claim, we’ll reimburse you the reasonable cost to hire a compact hire car for up to 14 days, up to $1,000.

For an additional premium, Comprehensive policyholders may be able to add an optional ‘Accident hire car’ benefit to their policy.

If we pay your claim, we’ll arrange for a compact hire car for you to use until your bike is repaired or your claim is paid up to 14 days.

You can add this benefit when you get a quote and buy a policy. If you’ve already bought one, you can add it by calling us on 1300 306 560.

Does my cover include a New Motorcycle Replacement?

If you purchased your comprehensively insured motorcycle new or as a demo model from a licensed motor vehicle dealer who was the first registered owner with less than 5,000km at the time of purchase and it becomes a total loss within two years of its original registration, Budget Direct will replace your motorcycle with a new one of the same make, model and specification.

If a new replacement motorcycle is:

  • not available in Australia within 90 days, we will pay you the amount it would cost you to replace the motorcycle with a new one of the same, make model and specification, or
  • no longer available in Australia, we will pay you the amount you originally paid for the motorcycle.

We’ll also pay the cost of the new motorcycle’s first 12 months of registration and compulsory third-party insurance, as well as stamp duty and dealer charges and delivery.

This benefit applies only to motorcycles that had no unrepaired accident or hail damage before we insure them.

Are personal items covered by Motorcycle Insurance?

If you have Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance, certain personal items are covered. We’ll cover personal items that are designed to be worn or carried (except for riding gear, sporting equipment, tools of the trade, and a few other exclusions).

That cover applies if we are paying a claim for loss or damage to your motorcycle, and those personal effects are being worn or carried by the rider or stored in the locked compartment on the motorcycle. In those circumstances, we’ll pay up to $500 to help repair or replace covered personal items that were damaged in the same incident as your motorcycle.

For extra peace of mind, we offer Riding Gear coverage as an optional extra.

Is there any cover for towing if I can’t ride my motorcycle after an accident?

Yes, if your:

  • Comprehensively insured motorcycle is accidentally damaged and unsafe to ride as a result, or
  • Third Party Property Fire and Theft insured motorcycle is burnt or found after being stolen, we will pay the cost of recovery and transport (towing) of the motorcycle to the repairer or holding facility nearest to where the accident occurred or that we recommend or nominate.

We will not pay for any costs associated with the storage of the motorcycle before you make a claim with us or after your claim has been paid.

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