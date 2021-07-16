EV Charging Point Coverage in Australia

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

EV Charging Point Coverage in Australia

Website banner with the words 'EV Charging Points'

16 July 2021 | See disclaimer

While the sale of electric vehicles and the installation of chargers have both certainly been on the rise in Australia over the last couple of years, electric cars still only make up 0.6% of new vehicle sales in the country, lagging well behind many other developed nations.

One of the reasons that the adoption of EVs has been so low in Australia is a lack of a reliable charging network.

Again, the number of chargers is definitely on the up across the country, with a 40% increase in the total number of chargers in the last twelve months, but just how many public charging points are there for every EV on the roads?

We’ve looked at the number of AC (standard charging units) and DC (rapid charging units) stations as well as the number of registered electric vehicles in each state and territory to find out.

The states & territories with the fewest chargers per EV

The Australian Capital Territory is one of the country’s EV hotspots, with electric cars making up 83 of every 10,000 vehicle sales (more than anywhere else in the country), but unfortunately, it’s also the territory with the lowest ratio of charging stations, with 0.1 per EV (or one charger for every ten electric vehicles).

This was followed by South Australia, which also has a higher concentration of electric vehicles, but a less impressive charging infrastructure, with just 0.13 chargers per EV (the same as Victoria).

While the Northern Territory was the area with the highest ratio of chargers, this is somewhat skewed by the fact that the territory has a very low number of electric vehicles overall (just 30 in the whole territory!).

The states & territories with the fewest EV charging points

Australia’s best road trips by EV

So just how easy is it to traverse Australia by EV? To find out, we attempted to plot routes for some of the country’s most iconic road trips, taking into account the availability of charging points along the way.

Out of 15 trips, just nine would actually be doable in a car with a range of 480km. While it’s not entirely surprising that cross-country routes such as the Big Lap and the Explorer’s Way wouldn’t be possible, even some shorter routes, such as the Gibb River Road or Cairns to Cape York, unfortunately, don’t have the charging infrastructure in place to make a journey possible.

The longest road trip we found that could be completed by EV was across the Nullarbor Plain, running from the goldfields of Western Australia to the Eyre Peninsula. Although there are just eight chargers along the route, thankfully they’re just spaced out evenly enough to make this trip possible.

While some of the routes do have a fairly decent number of chargers along the route (such as Cairns to Cape York), unfortunately, they wouldn’t be able to be completed due to the chargers all being clustered around one built up area (in this case Cairns), and aren’t spaced out enough to allow the journey to be completed.

Australia's best road trips by EV

Methodology

Number of chargers in each state/territory sourced from the Electric Vehicle Council’s State of Electric Vehicles 2020 report and refers to the number of AC and DC charging stations in each.

Number of electric vehicles in each state/territory sourced from the National Transport Commission’s Carbon Dioxide Emissions Intensity for New Australian Light Vehicles 2019 report and refers to the number of registered electric vehicles as at 18 December 2019.

To estimate whether some of Australia’s best road trips would be possible by electric vehicle or not, we used PlugShare, plotting a route based on a car with a range of 480km (the estimated average range of an EV) and looking for charging points which were no more than a 3.2km detour from the route.

We looked at 15 of the best and most iconic road trips in Australia as recommended by:

https://www.australiantraveller.com/australia/the-10-greatest-roadtrips-of-australia/

https://www.australia.com/en/trips-and-itineraries/best-road-trips-australia.html

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Disclaimer

Data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article and was obtained in October 2020. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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